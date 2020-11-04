ANALYSIS: China barriers may outlast Trump

Reuters, HONG KONG and NEW YORK





US President Donald Trump has raised barriers for Chinese companies seeking to invest or raise money in the US that would have a lasting effect even if he does not win a second term, dealmakers and policy experts said.

Chinese acquisitions of US companies dropped to US$1.86 billion last year, a tiny fraction of the US$61 billion they totaled in 2016, when they were at their peak right before Trump came into office, Refinitiv data showed.

Chinese venture capital investments in the US, which peaked in 2016 at nearly US$15.7 billion, totaled just US$6.7 billion as of Monday last week, PitchBook Data Inc information showed.

Foreign direct investment from China into the US has declined 90 percent to US$4.7 billion so far this year compared with 2016, Rhodium Group LLC said.

Much of this is the result of Trump’s policies. The US blocked many Chinese acquisitions, especially of US technology firms, on national security grounds, and even ordered some Chinese firms, such as the owners of social media apps TikTok and Grindr, to divest them.

US stock exchanges raised their listing standards after many investors got burnt in auditing scandals involving Chinese firms, including coffee chain operator Luckin Coffee Inc (瑞幸咖啡), and Chinese nationals found it harder to secure US work permits.

This trend could continue, even if US-China tensions over hot-button issues such as trade and the future of Hong Kong ease, dealmakers said.

This is because concerns about corporate China abusing its technological prowess and misleading investors are shared by Republican and Democratic lawmakers.

“The United States no longer views China as a partner, but an enemy and a threat... America has become very unfriendly soil to anything Chinese,” said Fred Hu (胡祖六), chairman of Chinese private equity firm Primavera Capital Group (春華資本集團), which has investments in US companies.

US-China relations are unlikely to improve in the short term, he added.

Under Trump, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which scrutinizes deals for potential national security risks, toughened its stance on Chinese companies.

CFIUS reviews are confidential, and the secretive government panel does not disclose how many deals it blocks each year.

However, in its annual reports to the US Congress, CFIUS has revealed its heightened scrutiny of Chinese deals; it reviewed 140 deal applications by Chinese acquirers in the first three years of the Trump administration — more than from any other country — compared with 20 such applications in the first three years of former US president Barack Obama’s administration.

This is despite Chinese applications with CFIUS for US deals declining from 60 in 2017 to 25 last year.

“CFIUS has brought great changes for Chinese firms’ overseas acquisitions, in the tech sector especially,” said Peter Kuo, a partner in China-backed private equity fund Canyon Bridge Capital Partners LLC (凱橋資本), whose attempted US$1.3 billion acquisition of US chipmaker Lattice Semiconductor Corp was thwarted by CFIUS in 2017.

The US crackdown has spilled over into venture capital investments. Many Chinese venture funds and some state-backed ones, which flooded into Silicon Valley several years ago searching for reasonably valued unicorns, have left the US in the past few years, as CFIUS has also scrutinized sizeable minority stake investments.

While the total value of Chinese firms listing in New York has reached US$2.5 trillion so far this year — almost double the total four years ago before Trump came into office — NASDAQ has updated its rules to make it more difficult for small Chinese firms to float on their exchanges.

As a result, only five Chinese IPOs under US$25 million landed in New York this year, compared with nine last year.

Policy experts said that deep US suspicion of China’s economic power, technological advances and accounting standards are likely to result in many of the hurdles to cross-border investments remaining in place even if former US vice president Joe Biden succeeds Trump.

“Our take is that the US containment on China is bipartisan,” Natixis economists wrote in a note last week.