The TAIEX yesterday advanced to close above 12,700 points due to purchases of large tech stocks, as investors took their cue from overnight gains posted on US markets.
However, turnover remained moderate as many investors stayed on the sidelines, waiting for the outcome of the US presidential election, dealers said.
The TAIEX ended up 144.70 points, or 1.15 percent, at 12,736.01, on turnover of NT$166.46 billion (US$5.76 billion).
Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$14.52 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose more than 400 points overnight ahead of the US vote.
“The main board simply used a soaring Dow as a reason to stage a technical rebound from recent consolidation,” Concord Securities Co (康和證券) analyst Kerry Huang (黃志祺) said. “Buying in tech heavyweights such as TSMC effectively helped the TAIEX come out of the recent consolidation.”
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) rose 1.26 percent to close at NT$441 after its American depositary receipts grew 2.19 percent overnight.
TSMC’s upturn boosted the electronics sector and the semiconductor sub-index by 1.26 percent and 1.3 percent respectively, with chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) rising 1.84 percent to NT$665 and DRAM chipmaker Winbond Electronics Corp (華邦電子) advancing 3.83 percent to NT$17.6.
Old economy and financial stocks largely moved higher in the wake of US market gains, while the electronics sector, which accounted for about 65 percent of total turnover, remained the main focus throughout the session, Huang said.
“Buying rotated to select old economy stocks, which are sitting on large property assets, and the upturn also reflected their relatively low valuations,” he said.
Among property asset-rich stocks, Tung Ho Textile Co (東和紡織) gained 10 percent to NT$13.95 and Tainan Spinning Co (台南紡織) rose 3.17 percent to NT$13.
Petrochemical stocks were boosted by an overnight rebound in crude oil prices, while the financial sector rose 0.66 percent, dealers said.
“Despite gains on the index, turnover stayed moderate as uncertainty over the US vote continues to haunt market sentiment,” Huang said.
Unless trading volume expands to NT$180 billion or NT$200 billion, the TAIEX is unlikely to challenge 13,000 points, he added.
“In addition, the number of COVID-19 cases continues to spike worldwide, raising concerns over the impact on the economy,” Huang said.
PC maker Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday said that it might turn some of its PC assembly plants in India into laptop manufacturing facilities due to a demand from the Indian government regarding its “Make in India” initiative. Acer Pan Asia-Pacific regional operations president Andrew Hou (侯知遠) told a media briefing in Taipei that the Indian government has said that computer procurement projects up for bidding in 2022 must be made in India. “Make in India has been an important consideration for the Indian government over the past three months or so, and we are all trying to look for a
KEEPING DOORS OPEN: A Chinese official said that ‘complete decoupling is not realistic, and it is not good for China,’ as many want the countries to cooperate China yesterday said that it needs to build its own core technology because it cannot rely on buying it from elsewhere, as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) laid out plans for greater economic self-sufficiency. Outlining details of its new five-year economic plan that elevates self-reliance in technology and innovation, senior party officials said that the nation would accelerate development of the kind of technology needed to spur the next stage of economic development. Key to that are bold measures to cut reliance on foreign know-how, although that does not mean that China would cut itself off from the world. “To achieve technological advancement,
STAYING AHEAD: While saying that the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test industry is underinvested, ASE said it would boost its capital expenditure this quarter ASE Technology Holding Co’s (ASE, 日月光投控) chip assembly and testing capacities are tight, particularly in its wire-bonding service, where constraints are expected to continue through the second quarter next year, company officials said on Friday. This situation is expected to create a friendly environment for the company’s average selling price (ASP) next year, executives of the world’s biggest chip tester and packager told investors in a teleconference. “We will start seeing margin improvement in the fourth quarter this year, but we do expect the ASP environment to be friendlier next year compared with this year,” ASE chief operating officer Tien Wu (吳田玉)
RESILIENT: Blows to its China business due to US-imposed export restrictions would not affect earnings, as it could ‘fill the void quickly,’ the chipmaker said Win Semiconductors Corp (穩懋半導體), the world’s largest pure-play gallium arsenide foundry, yesterday said that it expects a 5 percent growth in revenue this quarter from last quarter’s NT$6.57 billion (US$227.29 million) on rising demand for wafers for premium smartphones. The Taoyuan-based chipmaker produces wafers used in vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers for Apple Inc’s iPhone 12 series to unlock the smartphones via facial identification, as well as power amplifiers for the company’s first 5G devices. Demand for Wi-Fi roosters also shows strong momentum due to the remote-working trend, it said. Those growth drivers would offset orders lost in its business with HiSilicon Technologies