TAIEX tops 12,700 points due to technology stocks

DOMINO EFFECT: TSMC rose 1.26% due to its American depositary receipts, pushing the electronics sector up by 1.26% and the semiconductor sub-index up by 1.3%

Staff writer, with CNA





The TAIEX yesterday advanced to close above 12,700 points due to purchases of large tech stocks, as investors took their cue from overnight gains posted on US markets.

However, turnover remained moderate as many investors stayed on the sidelines, waiting for the outcome of the US presidential election, dealers said.

The TAIEX ended up 144.70 points, or 1.15 percent, at 12,736.01, on turnover of NT$166.46 billion (US$5.76 billion).

Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$14.52 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose more than 400 points overnight ahead of the US vote.

“The main board simply used a soaring Dow as a reason to stage a technical rebound from recent consolidation,” Concord Securities Co (康和證券) analyst Kerry Huang (黃志祺) said. “Buying in tech heavyweights such as TSMC effectively helped the TAIEX come out of the recent consolidation.”

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) rose 1.26 percent to close at NT$441 after its American depositary receipts grew 2.19 percent overnight.

TSMC’s upturn boosted the electronics sector and the semiconductor sub-index by 1.26 percent and 1.3 percent respectively, with chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) rising 1.84 percent to NT$665 and DRAM chipmaker Winbond Electronics Corp (華邦電子) advancing 3.83 percent to NT$17.6.

Old economy and financial stocks largely moved higher in the wake of US market gains, while the electronics sector, which accounted for about 65 percent of total turnover, remained the main focus throughout the session, Huang said.

“Buying rotated to select old economy stocks, which are sitting on large property assets, and the upturn also reflected their relatively low valuations,” he said.

Among property asset-rich stocks, Tung Ho Textile Co (東和紡織) gained 10 percent to NT$13.95 and Tainan Spinning Co (台南紡織) rose 3.17 percent to NT$13.

Petrochemical stocks were boosted by an overnight rebound in crude oil prices, while the financial sector rose 0.66 percent, dealers said.

“Despite gains on the index, turnover stayed moderate as uncertainty over the US vote continues to haunt market sentiment,” Huang said.

Unless trading volume expands to NT$180 billion or NT$200 billion, the TAIEX is unlikely to challenge 13,000 points, he added.

“In addition, the number of COVID-19 cases continues to spike worldwide, raising concerns over the impact on the economy,” Huang said.