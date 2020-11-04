Major local hospitality companies reported a considerable increase in hotel and restaurant voucher sales at the annual Taipei International Travel Fair, which ended on Monday, as Taiwanese might not be able to vacation abroad any time soon due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hotel Royal Group (老爺大酒店集團) outperformed its peers by selling NT$188 million (US$6.5 million) worth of hotel and restaurant vouchers, the Taipei-based group said, adding that the final figure could hit NT$220 million, as online sales would continue through Friday.
The group sold 40,000 joint vouchers at NT$2,900 each, which can be redeemed at its 11 properties in Taiwan, using one to three vouchers, depending on the location, it said.
The offers would enable customers to plan a four-day trip across Taiwan, with lodging costing them NT$13,200, a saving of up to 70 percent compared with a four-day trip overseas, it said.
The total number of vouchers sold might hit 50,000, or twice the volume sold last year, Hotel Royal said.
Formosa International Hotels Group (FIH, 晶華酒店集團), which operates the Regent Taipei (台北晶華酒店), the Silks Place (晶英酒店) and Just Sleep Hotel & Resort (捷絲旅), as well as independent restaurants, generated NT$136 million from sales of hotel and restaurant vouchers.
That suggests a fourfold increase in hotel voucher sales and a 35 percent gain in restaurant voucher sales, FIH said.
L’Hotel de Chine Group (雲朗觀光) said that sales of its hotel and restaurant vouchers more than doubled from last year, helped by a boom in domestic tourism.
Buffet restaurants at its affiliated Palais de Chine (君品酒店) near Taipei Railway Station are fully booked through January, the group said.
My Humble House Hospitality Management Consulting Co (寒舍餐旅) reported a 7 percent increase in sales of hotel and restaurant vouchers to NT$150 million.
Hot spring resort property Mu Jiaosi Hotel (礁溪寒沐) in Yilan County and the buffet restaurant at Le Meridien Taipei (台北寒舍艾美酒店) in Taipei’s prime Xinyi District (信義) were the most popular products, it said.
