MEDIA
Nielsen sells unit to Advent
Nielsen Holdings PLC has agreed to the sale of its Global Connect Unit, which provides research data to consumer goods companies, to private equity firm Advent International in a US$2.7 billion deal. Advent is to buy the unit in partnership with James Peck, the former chief executive officer of the credit reporting company TransUnion, according to a statement. Nielsen, best known for its television ratings that are used to determine advertising rates for TV commercials, said the sale of its Connect business would help it focus on the media arm. The sale would also help Nielsen reduce debt, it added.
VEHICLES
Japanese sales rise 31.6%
Japan’s auto sales surged last month, rising at the fastest pace in more than eight years as the economy continued to bounce back in the fourth quarter from a record economic contraction. Vehicle sales rose 31.6 percent from a year earlier, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said yesterday. “Auto sales are showing a stronger pickup than expected,” said Taro Saito, head of economic research at NLI Research Institute. “Automakers are back in production and many Japanese households have extra money to spend thanks to the government’s cash handouts.”
INVESTMENTS
Fund settles climate lawsuit
A US$41 billion pension fund being sued in Australia for failing to properly account for climate change in its investments has settled the lawsuit ahead of a three-day hearing yesterday. The Federal Court in Sydney was adjourned after Retail Employees Superannuation Trust and Mark McVeigh, a 25-year-old fund member who brought the action, reached a settlement. Details of the agreement were not revealed in court. McVeigh brought the case in 2018 claiming Rest was not doing enough to protect his retirement savings against the impact of rising world temperatures.
HEALTH
Siemens upbeat on growth
Siemens Healthineers AG is targeting adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of between 1.58 euros and 1.72 euros (US$1.84 and US$2) in the current fiscal year and comparable sales growth of as much as 8 percent as new restrictions across Europe to fight the COVID-19 pandemic stoke recession fears. The outlook is based on the assumption that the pandemic could be brought under control, the German maker of hospital scanners said in a statement yesterday. Fourth-quarter adjusted EPS fell 11 percent to 0.48 euros in the fiscal year that started on Oct. 1. Revenue fell 2 percent in the fourth quarter due to slight declines in the Imaging and Diagnostics operations, and a more pronounced decrease in Advanced Therapies.
RETAIL
Ocado raises profit forecast
Ocado Group PLC raised its profit forecast as the COVID-19 pandemic boosts demand for online groceries, and agreed to buy two robotics companies for about US$287 million. The company said it expects full-year earnings to exceed ￡60 million (US$77 million) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). The previous target was for EBITDA of more than ￡40 million. Ocado said its joint venture with Marks & Spencer Group PLC has had strong sales, and the company said it is buying Kindred Systems Inc for US$262 million and Haddington Dynamics Inc for US$25 million to add more robotics technology for its warehouses.
PC maker Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday said that it might turn some of its PC assembly plants in India into laptop manufacturing facilities due to a demand from the Indian government regarding its “Make in India” initiative. Acer Pan Asia-Pacific regional operations president Andrew Hou (侯知遠) told a media briefing in Taipei that the Indian government has said that computer procurement projects up for bidding in 2022 must be made in India. “Make in India has been an important consideration for the Indian government over the past three months or so, and we are all trying to look for a
KEEPING DOORS OPEN: A Chinese official said that ‘complete decoupling is not realistic, and it is not good for China,’ as many want the countries to cooperate China yesterday said that it needs to build its own core technology because it cannot rely on buying it from elsewhere, as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) laid out plans for greater economic self-sufficiency. Outlining details of its new five-year economic plan that elevates self-reliance in technology and innovation, senior party officials said that the nation would accelerate development of the kind of technology needed to spur the next stage of economic development. Key to that are bold measures to cut reliance on foreign know-how, although that does not mean that China would cut itself off from the world. “To achieve technological advancement,
STAYING AHEAD: While saying that the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test industry is underinvested, ASE said it would boost its capital expenditure this quarter ASE Technology Holding Co’s (ASE, 日月光投控) chip assembly and testing capacities are tight, particularly in its wire-bonding service, where constraints are expected to continue through the second quarter next year, company officials said on Friday. This situation is expected to create a friendly environment for the company’s average selling price (ASP) next year, executives of the world’s biggest chip tester and packager told investors in a teleconference. “We will start seeing margin improvement in the fourth quarter this year, but we do expect the ASP environment to be friendlier next year compared with this year,” ASE chief operating officer Tien Wu (吳田玉)
RESILIENT: Blows to its China business due to US-imposed export restrictions would not affect earnings, as it could ‘fill the void quickly,’ the chipmaker said Win Semiconductors Corp (穩懋半導體), the world’s largest pure-play gallium arsenide foundry, yesterday said that it expects a 5 percent growth in revenue this quarter from last quarter’s NT$6.57 billion (US$227.29 million) on rising demand for wafers for premium smartphones. The Taoyuan-based chipmaker produces wafers used in vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers for Apple Inc’s iPhone 12 series to unlock the smartphones via facial identification, as well as power amplifiers for the company’s first 5G devices. Demand for Wi-Fi roosters also shows strong momentum due to the remote-working trend, it said. Those growth drivers would offset orders lost in its business with HiSilicon Technologies