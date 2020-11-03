World Business Quick Take

MEDIA

Nielsen sells unit to Advent

Nielsen Holdings PLC has agreed to the sale of its Global Connect Unit, which provides research data to consumer goods companies, to private equity firm Advent International in a US$2.7 billion deal. Advent is to buy the unit in partnership with James Peck, the former chief executive officer of the credit reporting company TransUnion, according to a statement. Nielsen, best known for its television ratings that are used to determine advertising rates for TV commercials, said the sale of its Connect business would help it focus on the media arm. The sale would also help Nielsen reduce debt, it added.

VEHICLES

Japanese sales rise 31.6%

Japan’s auto sales surged last month, rising at the fastest pace in more than eight years as the economy continued to bounce back in the fourth quarter from a record economic contraction. Vehicle sales rose 31.6 percent from a year earlier, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said yesterday. “Auto sales are showing a stronger pickup than expected,” said Taro Saito, head of economic research at NLI Research Institute. “Automakers are back in production and many Japanese households have extra money to spend thanks to the government’s cash handouts.”

INVESTMENTS

Fund settles climate lawsuit

A US$41 billion pension fund being sued in Australia for failing to properly account for climate change in its investments has settled the lawsuit ahead of a three-day hearing yesterday. The Federal Court in Sydney was adjourned after Retail Employees Superannuation Trust and Mark McVeigh, a 25-year-old fund member who brought the action, reached a settlement. Details of the agreement were not revealed in court. McVeigh brought the case in 2018 claiming Rest was not doing enough to protect his retirement savings against the impact of rising world temperatures.

HEALTH

Siemens upbeat on growth

Siemens Healthineers AG is targeting adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of between 1.58 euros and 1.72 euros (US$1.84 and US$2) in the current fiscal year and comparable sales growth of as much as 8 percent as new restrictions across Europe to fight the COVID-19 pandemic stoke recession fears. The outlook is based on the assumption that the pandemic could be brought under control, the German maker of hospital scanners said in a statement yesterday. Fourth-quarter adjusted EPS fell 11 percent to 0.48 euros in the fiscal year that started on Oct. 1. Revenue fell 2 percent in the fourth quarter due to slight declines in the Imaging and Diagnostics operations, and a more pronounced decrease in Advanced Therapies.

RETAIL

Ocado raises profit forecast

Ocado Group PLC raised its profit forecast as the COVID-19 pandemic boosts demand for online groceries, and agreed to buy two robotics companies for about US$287 million. The company said it expects full-year earnings to exceed ￡60 million (US$77 million) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). The previous target was for EBITDA of more than ￡40 million. Ocado said its joint venture with Marks & Spencer Group PLC has had strong sales, and the company said it is buying Kindred Systems Inc for US$262 million and Haddington Dynamics Inc for US$25 million to add more robotics technology for its warehouses.