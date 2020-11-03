Singapore wants to improve standards in its commodities trading industry after scandals rocked banks’ confidence in lending to the sector, Singaporean Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing (陳振聲) said yesterday.
Several financial scandals in the industry, including allegations of fraud and suspect deals, have surfaced this year after a slump in oil prices sparked by the COVID-19 crisis.
Many have involved Singapore — the world’s biggest ship refueling station and Southeast Asia’s petroleum refining hub — including Hin Leong Trading Pte (興隆貿易), once one of Asia’s largest fuel traders.
“We want to uplift standards for the commodities trading industry to increase banking confidence in the industry,” Chan said at a Financial Times event in Singapore.
Without naming firms, Chan said there had been “isolated cases of mismanagement and defaults” that had reduced banks’ willingness to provide financing to commodity-trading companies.
He said the city-state was partnering with the industry to develop a new code of practice for commodity financing, set to be finalized this quarter, and was also working on a digital trade finance registry.
Commodities trading is a key component of Singapore’s wholesale trade sector, which contributed 17 percent of the nation’s GDP last year, he added.
Separately, Singapore has embarked on a study to develop carbon trading and other carbon services, which is to be completed in the first quarter next year, Chan said.
Last week, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said the local economy is expected to contract 5 to 7 percent this year, reaffirming the Ministry of Trade and Industry’s forecast.
PC maker Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday said that it might turn some of its PC assembly plants in India into laptop manufacturing facilities due to a demand from the Indian government regarding its “Make in India” initiative. Acer Pan Asia-Pacific regional operations president Andrew Hou (侯知遠) told a media briefing in Taipei that the Indian government has said that computer procurement projects up for bidding in 2022 must be made in India. “Make in India has been an important consideration for the Indian government over the past three months or so, and we are all trying to look for a
KEEPING DOORS OPEN: A Chinese official said that ‘complete decoupling is not realistic, and it is not good for China,’ as many want the countries to cooperate China yesterday said that it needs to build its own core technology because it cannot rely on buying it from elsewhere, as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) laid out plans for greater economic self-sufficiency. Outlining details of its new five-year economic plan that elevates self-reliance in technology and innovation, senior party officials said that the nation would accelerate development of the kind of technology needed to spur the next stage of economic development. Key to that are bold measures to cut reliance on foreign know-how, although that does not mean that China would cut itself off from the world. “To achieve technological advancement,
STAYING AHEAD: While saying that the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test industry is underinvested, ASE said it would boost its capital expenditure this quarter ASE Technology Holding Co’s (ASE, 日月光投控) chip assembly and testing capacities are tight, particularly in its wire-bonding service, where constraints are expected to continue through the second quarter next year, company officials said on Friday. This situation is expected to create a friendly environment for the company’s average selling price (ASP) next year, executives of the world’s biggest chip tester and packager told investors in a teleconference. “We will start seeing margin improvement in the fourth quarter this year, but we do expect the ASP environment to be friendlier next year compared with this year,” ASE chief operating officer Tien Wu (吳田玉)
RESILIENT: Blows to its China business due to US-imposed export restrictions would not affect earnings, as it could ‘fill the void quickly,’ the chipmaker said Win Semiconductors Corp (穩懋半導體), the world’s largest pure-play gallium arsenide foundry, yesterday said that it expects a 5 percent growth in revenue this quarter from last quarter’s NT$6.57 billion (US$227.29 million) on rising demand for wafers for premium smartphones. The Taoyuan-based chipmaker produces wafers used in vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers for Apple Inc’s iPhone 12 series to unlock the smartphones via facial identification, as well as power amplifiers for the company’s first 5G devices. Demand for Wi-Fi roosters also shows strong momentum due to the remote-working trend, it said. Those growth drivers would offset orders lost in its business with HiSilicon Technologies