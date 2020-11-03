Hong Kong’s Exchange Fund, which is used to back the local currency, posted an investment income of HK$52.8 billion (US$6.81 billion) in the third quarter, a drop of 56.6 percent from the previous quarter, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said yesterday.
The figure compared with an investment gain of HK$23.5 billion a year earlier and a revised HK$121.6 billion investment income in the second quarter.
For the January-to-September period, investment income reached HK$62.4 billion, compared with HK$201.9 billion a year earlier.
While the fund saw gains on bonds of HK$83.2 billion in the first nine months, Hong Kong equities and foreign exchange recorded losses of HK$19.9 billion and HK$9.7 billion respectively.
“Hong Kong’s financial market and the Linked Exchange Rate System continue to operate effectively,” HKMA Chief Executive Eddie Yue (余偉文) said during a presentation at the Legislative Council of Hong Kong, reiterating that the system does not need to change.
Yue said the outlook for the fourth quarter is “very uncertain” and “very hard” to foresee, due to Brexit negotiation and the COVID-19 pandemic, which would drag down global economy in the short term, while the long-term impact could not be ignored.
Commenting on the US presidential election today, Yue said the outcome might be contested and cause market panic, but he was confident that Hong Kong’s robust financial system is well positioned to withstand such shocks.
The territory’s de facto central bank said it would continue to be defensive and put liquidity as one of the most foremost factors in consideration to preserve capital, but urged the public to manage risks.
The HKMA is the key manager of the Exchange Fund, which is under the control of the financial secretary and invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and assets.
PC maker Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday said that it might turn some of its PC assembly plants in India into laptop manufacturing facilities due to a demand from the Indian government regarding its “Make in India” initiative. Acer Pan Asia-Pacific regional operations president Andrew Hou (侯知遠) told a media briefing in Taipei that the Indian government has said that computer procurement projects up for bidding in 2022 must be made in India. “Make in India has been an important consideration for the Indian government over the past three months or so, and we are all trying to look for a
KEEPING DOORS OPEN: A Chinese official said that ‘complete decoupling is not realistic, and it is not good for China,’ as many want the countries to cooperate China yesterday said that it needs to build its own core technology because it cannot rely on buying it from elsewhere, as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) laid out plans for greater economic self-sufficiency. Outlining details of its new five-year economic plan that elevates self-reliance in technology and innovation, senior party officials said that the nation would accelerate development of the kind of technology needed to spur the next stage of economic development. Key to that are bold measures to cut reliance on foreign know-how, although that does not mean that China would cut itself off from the world. “To achieve technological advancement,
STAYING AHEAD: While saying that the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test industry is underinvested, ASE said it would boost its capital expenditure this quarter ASE Technology Holding Co’s (ASE, 日月光投控) chip assembly and testing capacities are tight, particularly in its wire-bonding service, where constraints are expected to continue through the second quarter next year, company officials said on Friday. This situation is expected to create a friendly environment for the company’s average selling price (ASP) next year, executives of the world’s biggest chip tester and packager told investors in a teleconference. “We will start seeing margin improvement in the fourth quarter this year, but we do expect the ASP environment to be friendlier next year compared with this year,” ASE chief operating officer Tien Wu (吳田玉)
RESILIENT: Blows to its China business due to US-imposed export restrictions would not affect earnings, as it could ‘fill the void quickly,’ the chipmaker said Win Semiconductors Corp (穩懋半導體), the world’s largest pure-play gallium arsenide foundry, yesterday said that it expects a 5 percent growth in revenue this quarter from last quarter’s NT$6.57 billion (US$227.29 million) on rising demand for wafers for premium smartphones. The Taoyuan-based chipmaker produces wafers used in vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers for Apple Inc’s iPhone 12 series to unlock the smartphones via facial identification, as well as power amplifiers for the company’s first 5G devices. Demand for Wi-Fi roosters also shows strong momentum due to the remote-working trend, it said. Those growth drivers would offset orders lost in its business with HiSilicon Technologies