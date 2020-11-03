Australia halts lobster exports to China

TRADE DISPUTE: The move follows Beijing’s imposition of new customs inspection measures on live seafood exports, which Canberra said would raise risks of delays

Reuters, SYDNEY





Australia has stopped sending rock lobster to its biggest market, China, after new Chinese customs inspections were imposed on the live seafood, an industry group and the Australian government said.

The new inspection delays come amid diplomatic tensions between the two nations, raising concerns in Australia that the live seafood trade would be the latest sector targeted for trade reprisals from Beijing.

Australian Minister for Agriculture, Drought and Emergency Management David Littleproud said Canberra had “serious concerns” about the inspections that began on Friday, and Australian officials were working to get clarification from Beijing.

The rock lobster is being checked for trace elements of minerals and metals, he told ABC television, adding that the seafood had already been tested before it left Australia.

He questioned “why this action is being taken against Australian rock lobster.”

The Seafood Trade Advisory Group on Sunday said most Australian exporters had stopped sending lobster to China because of the risk of delays caused by the increased import inspections in China.

“Whilst some cargo has been cleared, there are continued risks of delays while new processes are being implemented,” the group said in a statement.

“To mitigate this risk a decision has been made by the majority of exporters to stop sending shipments to China until more is known about the new process,” it said.

In 2018-2019, China was the destination for about 94 percent of Australia’s A$752 million (US$527 million) in rock lobster exports, according to government data.

Tom Cosentino, executive officer at exporter Southern Rocklobster Ltd, said he believed it was “a stretch too far to say this is related to any trade dispute.”

“We will find out a lot more today about the new screening processes,” he said.

China has been angered by Australia’s call for an international inquiry into the origins of COVID-19, and this year imposed dumping tariffs on Australian barley, suspended some beef imports, commenced a dumping investigation into Australian wine and changed conditions for Australian cotton.

China has rejected Australia’s appeal to scrap a tariff on its barley exports, two sources familiar with the matter said, all but closing the door on a trade worth about A$1.5 billion in 2018.

The rejection comes after Australia sought a formal review over duties totaling 80.5 percent that China imposed this year, citing as grounds subsidies and dumping, activities that Australia has denied.

“We were informed last week that the application was unsuccessful,” said one Australian government source, who sought anonymity as he is not authorized to speak to the media. “We are extremely disappointed, but not surprised.”

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce and the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Australia in August asked the Chinese ministry for a formal review of its processes, following the imposition of the duties on barley.

About 70 percent of Australian exports of the grain typically go to China, Australian data showed.

China concluded that Australia’s Murray Darling Plan, a scheme to spruce up an ecologically vital river system, provided a subsidy for growers, although Canberra denies it subsidizes barley production.

Its rejection will force Australian farmers to sell barley to the domestic livestock industry at prices less than sales to China would have earned.

Australian barley production is expected to top 10 million tonnes after rain revived some of the biggest growing regions following years of drought.

Barley is typically used in breads and soups and dried to create malt for beer production, as well as used for animal feed.