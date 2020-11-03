Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





EQUITIES

Late buying boosts TAIEX

The TAIEX yesterday closed higher on the back of late-session buying, which focused on large-cap shares in both the electronics and non-technology sectors, pushing the broader market back into positive territory. However, turnover remained thin as many investors stayed on the sidelines, waiting for the result of today’s US presidential election, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 44.97 points, or 0.36 percent, at 12,591.31 on turnover of NT$164.592 billion (US$5.69 billion). Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$2.91 of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. “Judging by the movement of these large-cap stocks, I think the buying largely came from government-led funds, as buying in these big guys was the most effective way to prop up the broader market,” Mega International Investment Services Corp (兆豐國際投顧) analyst Alex Huang (黃國偉) said.

ELECTRONICS

Compal cancels banquet

Contract electronics maker Compal Electronics Inc (仁寶電腦) yesterday said that it would cancel its year-end banquets for employees, known as a wei ya (尾牙), as it is not safe to hold mass gatherings during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Other contract electronics companies such as Quanta Computer Inc (廣達), Pegatron Corp (和碩), Inventec Corp (英業達) and Wistron Corp (緯創) have yet to make a decision, saying they would continue to pay attention to the development of the pandemic and conduct evaluations, with internal discussions still ongoing. The annual event usually starts with speeches from management about the company’s performance and outlook or operational goals for next year, while featuring performing artists and prize draws to boost employee morale. There are concerns that the cancelation of the events could take a heavy toll on local catering companies, restaurants and hotels, whose businesses have already suffered from the pandemic.

CHIPMAKERS

UMC to pay bonuses

United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), the nation’s second-largest contract chipmaker, announced on its sports and family day on Saturday that it would give a NT$10,000 bonus to each employee as part of the event. UMC has almost 20,000 employees worldwide, so the company is expected to pay about NT$200 million. Addressing the event, which was held in Hsinchu and attended by about 3,000 employees, UMC chairman Stan Hung (洪嘉聰) said that the company has grown rapidly over the past 40 years, expanding from a small pure-foundry fab with only 400 employees to owning 12 wafer fabs in Taiwan, China, Singapore and Japan. Hung said the achievements were the result of the efforts and contributions of all of the company’s employees.

AIRLINES

United reinstates flights

United Airlines Holdings Inc has resumed passenger flights between San Francisco and Taipei, after flight services on the route were suspended on March 19 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first flight, which departed from San Francisco at 11am on Sunday, arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport yesterday afternoon. The return flight is due to take off from Taoyuan at 1:10pm today. Both flights have registered a passenger load factor of more than 50 percent, the airline’s Taiwan branch said. United Airlines is to offer three weekly flights from San Francisco to Taipei on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, while the return flights are on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.