EQUITIES
Late buying boosts TAIEX
The TAIEX yesterday closed higher on the back of late-session buying, which focused on large-cap shares in both the electronics and non-technology sectors, pushing the broader market back into positive territory. However, turnover remained thin as many investors stayed on the sidelines, waiting for the result of today’s US presidential election, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 44.97 points, or 0.36 percent, at 12,591.31 on turnover of NT$164.592 billion (US$5.69 billion). Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$2.91 of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. “Judging by the movement of these large-cap stocks, I think the buying largely came from government-led funds, as buying in these big guys was the most effective way to prop up the broader market,” Mega International Investment Services Corp (兆豐國際投顧) analyst Alex Huang (黃國偉) said.
ELECTRONICS
Compal cancels banquet
Contract electronics maker Compal Electronics Inc (仁寶電腦) yesterday said that it would cancel its year-end banquets for employees, known as a wei ya (尾牙), as it is not safe to hold mass gatherings during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Other contract electronics companies such as Quanta Computer Inc (廣達), Pegatron Corp (和碩), Inventec Corp (英業達) and Wistron Corp (緯創) have yet to make a decision, saying they would continue to pay attention to the development of the pandemic and conduct evaluations, with internal discussions still ongoing. The annual event usually starts with speeches from management about the company’s performance and outlook or operational goals for next year, while featuring performing artists and prize draws to boost employee morale. There are concerns that the cancelation of the events could take a heavy toll on local catering companies, restaurants and hotels, whose businesses have already suffered from the pandemic.
CHIPMAKERS
UMC to pay bonuses
United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), the nation’s second-largest contract chipmaker, announced on its sports and family day on Saturday that it would give a NT$10,000 bonus to each employee as part of the event. UMC has almost 20,000 employees worldwide, so the company is expected to pay about NT$200 million. Addressing the event, which was held in Hsinchu and attended by about 3,000 employees, UMC chairman Stan Hung (洪嘉聰) said that the company has grown rapidly over the past 40 years, expanding from a small pure-foundry fab with only 400 employees to owning 12 wafer fabs in Taiwan, China, Singapore and Japan. Hung said the achievements were the result of the efforts and contributions of all of the company’s employees.
AIRLINES
United reinstates flights
United Airlines Holdings Inc has resumed passenger flights between San Francisco and Taipei, after flight services on the route were suspended on March 19 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first flight, which departed from San Francisco at 11am on Sunday, arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport yesterday afternoon. The return flight is due to take off from Taoyuan at 1:10pm today. Both flights have registered a passenger load factor of more than 50 percent, the airline’s Taiwan branch said. United Airlines is to offer three weekly flights from San Francisco to Taipei on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, while the return flights are on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
PC maker Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday said that it might turn some of its PC assembly plants in India into laptop manufacturing facilities due to a demand from the Indian government regarding its “Make in India” initiative. Acer Pan Asia-Pacific regional operations president Andrew Hou (侯知遠) told a media briefing in Taipei that the Indian government has said that computer procurement projects up for bidding in 2022 must be made in India. “Make in India has been an important consideration for the Indian government over the past three months or so, and we are all trying to look for a
KEEPING DOORS OPEN: A Chinese official said that ‘complete decoupling is not realistic, and it is not good for China,’ as many want the countries to cooperate China yesterday said that it needs to build its own core technology because it cannot rely on buying it from elsewhere, as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) laid out plans for greater economic self-sufficiency. Outlining details of its new five-year economic plan that elevates self-reliance in technology and innovation, senior party officials said that the nation would accelerate development of the kind of technology needed to spur the next stage of economic development. Key to that are bold measures to cut reliance on foreign know-how, although that does not mean that China would cut itself off from the world. “To achieve technological advancement,
STAYING AHEAD: While saying that the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test industry is underinvested, ASE said it would boost its capital expenditure this quarter ASE Technology Holding Co’s (ASE, 日月光投控) chip assembly and testing capacities are tight, particularly in its wire-bonding service, where constraints are expected to continue through the second quarter next year, company officials said on Friday. This situation is expected to create a friendly environment for the company’s average selling price (ASP) next year, executives of the world’s biggest chip tester and packager told investors in a teleconference. “We will start seeing margin improvement in the fourth quarter this year, but we do expect the ASP environment to be friendlier next year compared with this year,” ASE chief operating officer Tien Wu (吳田玉)
RESILIENT: Blows to its China business due to US-imposed export restrictions would not affect earnings, as it could ‘fill the void quickly,’ the chipmaker said Win Semiconductors Corp (穩懋半導體), the world’s largest pure-play gallium arsenide foundry, yesterday said that it expects a 5 percent growth in revenue this quarter from last quarter’s NT$6.57 billion (US$227.29 million) on rising demand for wafers for premium smartphones. The Taoyuan-based chipmaker produces wafers used in vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers for Apple Inc’s iPhone 12 series to unlock the smartphones via facial identification, as well as power amplifiers for the company’s first 5G devices. Demand for Wi-Fi roosters also shows strong momentum due to the remote-working trend, it said. Those growth drivers would offset orders lost in its business with HiSilicon Technologies