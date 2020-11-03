Xi urges diverse supply chains amid US curbs

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has urged independent and controllable supply chains to ensure industrial and national security, as the US moves to cut China off from key exports.

“We must strive to have at least one alternative source for key products and supply channels, to create a necessary industrial backup system,” Xi said in an April speech on the nation’s economic development that was only published on Saturday by the Qiushi Journal, a Chinese Communist Party publication.

The magazine did not say why it had waited to release the remarks.

Xi said that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had exposed risks in China’s industrial and supply chains, necessitating “independent, controllable, safe and reliable” chains.

Beijing last week outlined strategies for greater self-sufficiency as it unveiled its five-year economic plan as tensions with the US intensify.

The US has pressured allies to shun equipment from Huawei Technologies Co (華為), barred dozens of China’s largest technology companies from buying US parts, and imposed bans on ByteDance Ltd’s (字節跳動) TikTok and Tencent Holdings Ltd’s (騰訊) WeChat.

Initial details of the five-year plan stressed the need for sustainable growth and also pledged to develop a robust domestic market.

Xi’s speech called for strengthening China’s advantages, saying its strong position in international industrial chains could act as a deterrence for nations to cut off supply.

He also called for China to consolidate its role as a leader in the digital economy, and to participate in formulating international rules for digital currencies and digital tax to create competitive advantages.

Xi emphasized the role of state-owned enterprises, calling them “an important pillar and support for national rejuvenation, and for the party to govern.”

He said that they must be “stronger, better and bigger.”

The speech also touched on expanding domestic demand, improving urbanization strategies, optimizing technology resources, and prioritizing the environment and public health.