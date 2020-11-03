President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday said that she hoped to see overseas-based Taiwanese businesspeople working with domestic companies to help the nation extend its reach to African markets.
“Taiwan’s Overseas Community Affairs Council is planning to host a forum on the topic on Nov. 27, with the hope that Taiwan’s overseas businesspeople will use their experience to help guide the expansion of Taiwanese industries into Africa,” Tsai said at a meeting with members of the Global Federation of Chinese Business Women (世界華人工商婦女企管協會), a group that was founded in San Francisco, California, by Taiwanese businesswomen based overseas.
Federation president Sherry Chen (陳阡蕙) is an accomplished businesswoman in South Africa and has served three terms in the South African parliament.
Photo: CNA
Chen is an “important bridge between Taiwan and African businesses,” Tsai said, expressing the hope that under Chen’s leadership, members of the federation would work with companies in Taiwan to expand their reach to the African market.
Trade with Africa accounted for only 0.6 percent of Taiwan’s total foreign trade in the first eight months of this year, Ministry of Economic Affairs data showed.
Tsai said that she was also relying on members of the federation to assist the government’s efforts to negotiate a trade deal with the US.
Members of the federation visited the US Congress in 2018 to advocate for closer bilateral trade relations with Taiwan, Tsai said, adding that she hoped such efforts would continue.
PC maker Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday said that it might turn some of its PC assembly plants in India into laptop manufacturing facilities due to a demand from the Indian government regarding its “Make in India” initiative. Acer Pan Asia-Pacific regional operations president Andrew Hou (侯知遠) told a media briefing in Taipei that the Indian government has said that computer procurement projects up for bidding in 2022 must be made in India. “Make in India has been an important consideration for the Indian government over the past three months or so, and we are all trying to look for a
KEEPING DOORS OPEN: A Chinese official said that ‘complete decoupling is not realistic, and it is not good for China,’ as many want the countries to cooperate China yesterday said that it needs to build its own core technology because it cannot rely on buying it from elsewhere, as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) laid out plans for greater economic self-sufficiency. Outlining details of its new five-year economic plan that elevates self-reliance in technology and innovation, senior party officials said that the nation would accelerate development of the kind of technology needed to spur the next stage of economic development. Key to that are bold measures to cut reliance on foreign know-how, although that does not mean that China would cut itself off from the world. “To achieve technological advancement,
STAYING AHEAD: While saying that the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test industry is underinvested, ASE said it would boost its capital expenditure this quarter ASE Technology Holding Co’s (ASE, 日月光投控) chip assembly and testing capacities are tight, particularly in its wire-bonding service, where constraints are expected to continue through the second quarter next year, company officials said on Friday. This situation is expected to create a friendly environment for the company’s average selling price (ASP) next year, executives of the world’s biggest chip tester and packager told investors in a teleconference. “We will start seeing margin improvement in the fourth quarter this year, but we do expect the ASP environment to be friendlier next year compared with this year,” ASE chief operating officer Tien Wu (吳田玉)
RESILIENT: Blows to its China business due to US-imposed export restrictions would not affect earnings, as it could ‘fill the void quickly,’ the chipmaker said Win Semiconductors Corp (穩懋半導體), the world’s largest pure-play gallium arsenide foundry, yesterday said that it expects a 5 percent growth in revenue this quarter from last quarter’s NT$6.57 billion (US$227.29 million) on rising demand for wafers for premium smartphones. The Taoyuan-based chipmaker produces wafers used in vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers for Apple Inc’s iPhone 12 series to unlock the smartphones via facial identification, as well as power amplifiers for the company’s first 5G devices. Demand for Wi-Fi roosters also shows strong momentum due to the remote-working trend, it said. Those growth drivers would offset orders lost in its business with HiSilicon Technologies