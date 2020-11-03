Tsai urges local firms to target African markets

Staff writer, with CNA





President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday said that she hoped to see overseas-based Taiwanese businesspeople working with domestic companies to help the nation extend its reach to African markets.

“Taiwan’s Overseas Community Affairs Council is planning to host a forum on the topic on Nov. 27, with the hope that Taiwan’s overseas businesspeople will use their experience to help guide the expansion of Taiwanese industries into Africa,” Tsai said at a meeting with members of the Global Federation of Chinese Business Women (世界華人工商婦女企管協會), a group that was founded in San Francisco, California, by Taiwanese businesswomen based overseas.

Federation president Sherry Chen (陳阡蕙) is an accomplished businesswoman in South Africa and has served three terms in the South African parliament.

President Tsai Ing-wen greets members of the Global Federation of Chinese Business Women at the Presidential Office in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

Chen is an “important bridge between Taiwan and African businesses,” Tsai said, expressing the hope that under Chen’s leadership, members of the federation would work with companies in Taiwan to expand their reach to the African market.

Trade with Africa accounted for only 0.6 percent of Taiwan’s total foreign trade in the first eight months of this year, Ministry of Economic Affairs data showed.

Tsai said that she was also relying on members of the federation to assist the government’s efforts to negotiate a trade deal with the US.

Members of the federation visited the US Congress in 2018 to advocate for closer bilateral trade relations with Taiwan, Tsai said, adding that she hoped such efforts would continue.