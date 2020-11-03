Managers at Asian factories remain upbeat about recovery prospects as COVID-19 outbreaks become less severe, manufacturing gauges for last month showed.
India’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 58.9 last month, its highest level since May 2010, from 56.8 in September, while South Korea’s PMI advanced to 51.2 from 49.8 and Taiwan’s PMI stayed particularly strong at 55.1 after the previous month’s 55.2, IHS Markit data released yesterday showed.
Thailand’s PMI also moved above 50, the dividing line between expansion and contraction, while Japan’s PMI improved to 48.7 from 47.7.
PMI in Vietnam and Malaysia retreated, though the former stayed in expansionary territory.
Malaysia’s PMI reading of 48.5 was the lowest since May.
The figures are getting a lift from China’s ongoing recovery, which a separate report on Saturday showed remains on track.
China’s manufacturing PMI eased slightly last month to 51.4 from 51.5, data released by the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics showed.
Non-manufacturing PMI jumped to 56.2 from 55.9 in September.
That was followed yesterday by the Caixin Media PMI, which rose to 53.6, its highest reading since January 2011, spurred by another increase in new orders.
Still, an uncertain outlook in key trading partners, such as Europe and the US, could drag on China’s performance over coming months, Caixin Insight Group (財新智庫) senior economist Wang Zhe (王?) said.
“There are still many uncertainties outside of China, so policymakers need to be cautious about normalizing post-coronavirus monetary and fiscal policies,” Wang said.
Goods trade has been a growth engine for the global economy, while services remain hampered by restrictions on mobility and the threat of further COVID-19 outbreaks.
All 10 gauges on the Bloomberg Trade Tracker have settled into “normal” status since early September — an unprecedented feat since the dashboard debuted in 2018 — and electronics production has remained particularly strong amid 5G demand and as businesses invest in pandemic-era equipment.
Manufacturing growth in the eurozone also soared last month, but the recovery from severely depressed activity at the height of the pandemic was again mostly driven by a buoyant Germany, a survey showed yesterday.
Also likely of concern to policymakers, and highlighting a further divergence in the recovery, a flash reading of the overall survey showed activity in the EU’s dominant service industry contracted last month as a second wave of COVID-19 swept across Europe.
However, IHS Markit’s final manufacturing PMI climbed to 54.8 last month from September’s 53.7, its highest reading since July 2018 and ahead of the 54.4 flash estimate.
Additional reporting by Reuters
