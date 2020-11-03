The number of furloughed workers last week increased slightly from the previous week, but declined last month for the fifth consecutive month, the Ministry of Labor said yesterday.
As of Friday, 685 companies had implemented unpaid leave programs, an increase of 30 from a week ago, with a total of 13,303 workers put on leave, up by 119 from a week earlier, data compiled by the ministry showed.
Over the past week, one more manufacturer began an unpaid leave program, but the overall number of workers on leave in the manufacturing sector declined by 67, Labor Conditions and Equal Employment Division specialist Wang Chin-jung (王金蓉) said.
Photo: CNA
Most of the increases in the number of furloughed workers during the past week came from small enterprises with staff of fewer than 50 in the retail and wholesale, transportation, travel, and public relations and marketing sectors, Wang said.
The number of furloughed workers fell from 17,000 in September to 13,000 last month, continuing a decline, Wang said.
The figure was 30,000 in June, 25,000 in July and 20,000 in August, Wang added.
The number of furloughed workers is expected to continue declining until the end of this year as economic activity picks up, Wang said.
As of Friday, the retail and wholesale sector had the highest number of employers implementing unpaid leave programs at 227, followed by the manufacturing sector with 208.
Manufacturers had the highest number of furloughed workers of any sector at 8,220, ahead of retailers and wholesalers with 2,139, and the transportation and warehousing sector with 1,243, the data showed.
The unpaid leave programs typically last fewer than three months and involve employees taking five to eight days of unpaid leave per month, the ministry said.
PC maker Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday said that it might turn some of its PC assembly plants in India into laptop manufacturing facilities due to a demand from the Indian government regarding its “Make in India” initiative. Acer Pan Asia-Pacific regional operations president Andrew Hou (侯知遠) told a media briefing in Taipei that the Indian government has said that computer procurement projects up for bidding in 2022 must be made in India. “Make in India has been an important consideration for the Indian government over the past three months or so, and we are all trying to look for a
KEEPING DOORS OPEN: A Chinese official said that ‘complete decoupling is not realistic, and it is not good for China,’ as many want the countries to cooperate China yesterday said that it needs to build its own core technology because it cannot rely on buying it from elsewhere, as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) laid out plans for greater economic self-sufficiency. Outlining details of its new five-year economic plan that elevates self-reliance in technology and innovation, senior party officials said that the nation would accelerate development of the kind of technology needed to spur the next stage of economic development. Key to that are bold measures to cut reliance on foreign know-how, although that does not mean that China would cut itself off from the world. “To achieve technological advancement,
STAYING AHEAD: While saying that the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test industry is underinvested, ASE said it would boost its capital expenditure this quarter ASE Technology Holding Co’s (ASE, 日月光投控) chip assembly and testing capacities are tight, particularly in its wire-bonding service, where constraints are expected to continue through the second quarter next year, company officials said on Friday. This situation is expected to create a friendly environment for the company’s average selling price (ASP) next year, executives of the world’s biggest chip tester and packager told investors in a teleconference. “We will start seeing margin improvement in the fourth quarter this year, but we do expect the ASP environment to be friendlier next year compared with this year,” ASE chief operating officer Tien Wu (吳田玉)
RESILIENT: Blows to its China business due to US-imposed export restrictions would not affect earnings, as it could ‘fill the void quickly,’ the chipmaker said Win Semiconductors Corp (穩懋半導體), the world’s largest pure-play gallium arsenide foundry, yesterday said that it expects a 5 percent growth in revenue this quarter from last quarter’s NT$6.57 billion (US$227.29 million) on rising demand for wafers for premium smartphones. The Taoyuan-based chipmaker produces wafers used in vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers for Apple Inc’s iPhone 12 series to unlock the smartphones via facial identification, as well as power amplifiers for the company’s first 5G devices. Demand for Wi-Fi roosters also shows strong momentum due to the remote-working trend, it said. Those growth drivers would offset orders lost in its business with HiSilicon Technologies