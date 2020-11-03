Major life insurers this month continued to cut their declared interest rates for interest-sensitive products, as companies face falling investment returns amid a low-interest rate environment.
Life insurers release the rates on a monthly basis, which are based primarily on their investment returns.
Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽), the nation’s largest life insurer with a market share of 19.45 percent, reduced its declared interest rates for one New Taiwan dollar-denominated policy and three Australian dollar-denominated policies by 10 basis points each.
After the revision, rates for its NT dollar policy slid to between 1.45 percent and 1.65 percent, while those for its Australian dollar policies fell to a range of 2.3 percent to 3.05 percent, company data showed.
Fubon Life Insurance Co (富邦人壽), the second-largest life insurer with a market share of 17.2 percent, maintained the rates for its NT dollar products at 1.05 percent to 2.25 percent, but cuts its rate for a Chinese yuan-denominated product by 10 basis point to 2.9 percent, it said.
Transglobe Life Insurance Co (全球人壽), with a market share of 2.91 percent, trimmed its declared interest rate for NT dollar policies by 8 basis points to 1.92 percent.
Transglobe was the fourth life insurer to reduce rates for NT dollar policies to below 2 percent, after Cathay Life, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co (南山人壽) and Mercuries Life Insurance Co (三商美邦人壽).
Nan Shan, which cut its rates for NT dollar products to 1.95 percent in July, yesterday left its rates unchanged for this month.
Shin Kong Life Insurance Co (新光人壽) yesterday trimmed the rates for some of its NT dollar policies by between 7 and 25 basis points in light of rising foreign-exchange hedging expenses, pushing its rates down to between 0.81 percent and 2 percent.
PC maker Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday said that it might turn some of its PC assembly plants in India into laptop manufacturing facilities due to a demand from the Indian government regarding its “Make in India” initiative. Acer Pan Asia-Pacific regional operations president Andrew Hou (侯知遠) told a media briefing in Taipei that the Indian government has said that computer procurement projects up for bidding in 2022 must be made in India. “Make in India has been an important consideration for the Indian government over the past three months or so, and we are all trying to look for a
KEEPING DOORS OPEN: A Chinese official said that ‘complete decoupling is not realistic, and it is not good for China,’ as many want the countries to cooperate China yesterday said that it needs to build its own core technology because it cannot rely on buying it from elsewhere, as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) laid out plans for greater economic self-sufficiency. Outlining details of its new five-year economic plan that elevates self-reliance in technology and innovation, senior party officials said that the nation would accelerate development of the kind of technology needed to spur the next stage of economic development. Key to that are bold measures to cut reliance on foreign know-how, although that does not mean that China would cut itself off from the world. “To achieve technological advancement,
STAYING AHEAD: While saying that the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test industry is underinvested, ASE said it would boost its capital expenditure this quarter ASE Technology Holding Co’s (ASE, 日月光投控) chip assembly and testing capacities are tight, particularly in its wire-bonding service, where constraints are expected to continue through the second quarter next year, company officials said on Friday. This situation is expected to create a friendly environment for the company’s average selling price (ASP) next year, executives of the world’s biggest chip tester and packager told investors in a teleconference. “We will start seeing margin improvement in the fourth quarter this year, but we do expect the ASP environment to be friendlier next year compared with this year,” ASE chief operating officer Tien Wu (吳田玉)
RESILIENT: Blows to its China business due to US-imposed export restrictions would not affect earnings, as it could ‘fill the void quickly,’ the chipmaker said Win Semiconductors Corp (穩懋半導體), the world’s largest pure-play gallium arsenide foundry, yesterday said that it expects a 5 percent growth in revenue this quarter from last quarter’s NT$6.57 billion (US$227.29 million) on rising demand for wafers for premium smartphones. The Taoyuan-based chipmaker produces wafers used in vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers for Apple Inc’s iPhone 12 series to unlock the smartphones via facial identification, as well as power amplifiers for the company’s first 5G devices. Demand for Wi-Fi roosters also shows strong momentum due to the remote-working trend, it said. Those growth drivers would offset orders lost in its business with HiSilicon Technologies