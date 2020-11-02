Visitor numbers to the Taipei International Travel Fair fell by more than 50 percent from last year due to travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, while domestic travel became the focus for attendees, the organizer said yesterday.
The four-day fair, which closes today at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, recorded 76,876 visitors during its first two days, 58 percent lower than last year, the Taiwan Visitors Association (台灣觀光協會) said.
Despite being the only such exposition held this year due to the pandemic, the fair is the smallest it has been in four years.
Photo: CNA
About 1,000 booths representing 20 countries participated in the event, association secretary-general Luo Chiung-ya (羅瓊雅) said.
Ryoko Yamamoto, representative of the Japanese pavilion, said it had only 29 booths, down from 100 last year.
“We only had one sales representative traveling from Japan this time, due to the cumbersome quarantine measures, so we had to hire 11 local interns to take care of the booths,” Yamamoto said, adding that the number of visitors to the pavilion was also half that of last year.
“There was a huge drop in visitor volume,” said Bob Yang (楊萬博), supervisor of the Palau Visitors Authority in Taiwan.
Visitors were aware that a plan to create a travel bubble between Taiwan and Palau has been postponed because of the Pacific ally’s decision not to relax quarantine rules for Taiwanese, Yang said, adding that visitors showed little interest in traveling to Palau.
However, domestic travel saw a boost, said James Lee (李慶良), a vice general manager at Richmond International Travel & Tours Co (山富國際旅行社).
The travel agency saw 85 percent of its sales going to overseas travel prior to the pandemic, but sales this year were targeted entirely at domestic travel, he said.
“Market response has been good for future holiday periods such as New Year’s Eve,” Lee said.
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said during the opening ceremony of the fair on Friday that the government’s promotion of domestic tourism since May would ultimately create NT$63.5 billion (US$2.2 billion) through trips made by 17.25 million people as the pandemic has limited overseas travel options to such a great extent.
RESTRUCTURING: Taichung and Taoyuan profited most from local firms moving back high-end manufacturing amid the US-China decoupling of trade ties, the ministry said The government’s “Invest in Taiwan” initiative might this year see NT$627.1 billion (US$21.7 billion) of investment pledges realized, with several firms raising stakes and two dropouts due to customer losses, Minister of Economic Affairs (MOEA) Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Wang made the statement at the monthly meeting of the Third Wednesday Club, a local trade group featuring the top 100 firms of each business sector. Since early last year, the government has launched three programs intended to help local companies grapple with US-China trade rows and the COVID-19 pandemic, mainly through moving production lines back to Taiwan. Thus far, the ministry
JOBS AT RISK? Most Cathay Dragon routes are to be operated by Cathay Pacific or a subsidiary, but it was unclear how Taiwanese workers would be affected Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) yesterday said it is planning new flight services for Taiwan as it announced a corporate restructuring that included the shutdown of its regional subsidiary, Cathay Dragon (國泰港龍), and could lead to job cuts in Taiwan. Cathay Pacific said the shutdown means that the one round-trip service between Taichung and Hong Kong per day and seven round-trip services between Kaohsiung and Hong Kong operated by Cathay Dragon prior to the COVID-19 pandemic would be terminated. “The parent company is planning a new schedule between Taiwan and Hong Kong,” Cathay Pacific assistant manager for corporate communications Moses Hou (侯恩錫)
OVERHEATED MARKET?: The gauge would be designed to provide more reliable information than private-sector data, and help improve policymaking, the council said The National Development Council (NDC) is considering creating a business climate index on Taiwan’s property market, allowing policymakers to better monitor market movements and intervene if necessary, NDC Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said yesterday. Kung made the remarks at a meeting of the legislature’s Economic Committee where lawmakers from across party lines voiced concerns about housing price hikes driven by capital repatriation. Kung said that the council is assessing the possibility of creating an index designed to provide more accountable and transparent information than data provided by private-sector market analysts, and could help improve policymaking. The council would compile a report on
STOCK MARKETS TAIEX closes slightly higher The TAIEX closed slightly higher yesterday as market sentiment remained cautious over the Nov. 3 US presidential election. Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was again the anchor stabilizing the broader market, preventing the main board from falling into negative territory at the end of the session, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 14.88 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,877.25, on turnover of NT$167.982 billion (US$5.81 billion). TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, rose 0.44 percent after fluctuating between NT$451 and NT$456. The semiconductor subindex and the bellwether electronics sector