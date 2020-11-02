Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) has built more than 3,000 5G base stations nationwide as of the end of last quarter, beating its construction schedule, it said on Friday.
The company said that it was optimistic it would exceed its annual target for 5G adoption by the end of this year, as the number of subscribers has grown as expected and the launch of Apple Inc’s iPhone 12 models last month would further drive adoption.
The nation’s largest telecom said it aimed to sign up 300,000 5G subscribers by the end of this year, and reach 1 million users within a year of the technology’s commercial launch.
Photo: CNA
Since the start of its 5G services on June 30, the company has been investing in connections for 5G networks, chief financial offer Vincent Chen (陳宇紳) said, adding that the company’s capital expenditure budget this year remains at NT$30.7 billion (US$1.06 billion).
The capital expenditure budget for its largest business unit, mobile communications, is still set at NT$9.8 billion, with about 75 percent of it spent on 5G network development.
The 5G market and its effects on the company’s average revenue per user and penetration rate are totally different from 4G, Chunghwa president Harrison Kuo (郭水義) said.
“The 5G market is totally different from the 4G market, because there will be more vertical applications and it takes more strategic partners to work together to deploy the 5G services,” Kuo said.
The company has teamed up with various partners from different sectors as it develops 5G services, with a special focus on areas such as smart manufacturing, transportation, agriculture and healthcare, and autonomous vehicles, Kuo said.
“We expect to see some promising results within the semiconductor industry in the near future,” he said.
In the July-to-September quarter, Chunghwa reported that revenue increased by a lower-than-expected 2.6 percent year-on-year to NT$52.17 billion, due to weak handset sales, intense competition in mobile services and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Third-quarter net income grew 3.2 percent annually to NT$8.35 billion, with earnings per share rising from NT$1.04 to NT$1.08, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and EBITDA margin also increased from a year earlier to beat company forecasts, Chunghwa said.
In addition, average revenue per user in its broadband business increased as subscribers migrated to higher-speed services, it said.
The number of subscribers with connection speeds of 300 megabits per second or higher increased by 80 percent annually, contributing to year-on-year broadband revenue growth for the eighth consecutive month, while virtual private network revenue contributions from enterprise customers also grew, it said.
RESTRUCTURING: Taichung and Taoyuan profited most from local firms moving back high-end manufacturing amid the US-China decoupling of trade ties, the ministry said The government’s “Invest in Taiwan” initiative might this year see NT$627.1 billion (US$21.7 billion) of investment pledges realized, with several firms raising stakes and two dropouts due to customer losses, Minister of Economic Affairs (MOEA) Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Wang made the statement at the monthly meeting of the Third Wednesday Club, a local trade group featuring the top 100 firms of each business sector. Since early last year, the government has launched three programs intended to help local companies grapple with US-China trade rows and the COVID-19 pandemic, mainly through moving production lines back to Taiwan. Thus far, the ministry
JOBS AT RISK? Most Cathay Dragon routes are to be operated by Cathay Pacific or a subsidiary, but it was unclear how Taiwanese workers would be affected Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) yesterday said it is planning new flight services for Taiwan as it announced a corporate restructuring that included the shutdown of its regional subsidiary, Cathay Dragon (國泰港龍), and could lead to job cuts in Taiwan. Cathay Pacific said the shutdown means that the one round-trip service between Taichung and Hong Kong per day and seven round-trip services between Kaohsiung and Hong Kong operated by Cathay Dragon prior to the COVID-19 pandemic would be terminated. “The parent company is planning a new schedule between Taiwan and Hong Kong,” Cathay Pacific assistant manager for corporate communications Moses Hou (侯恩錫)
OVERHEATED MARKET?: The gauge would be designed to provide more reliable information than private-sector data, and help improve policymaking, the council said The National Development Council (NDC) is considering creating a business climate index on Taiwan’s property market, allowing policymakers to better monitor market movements and intervene if necessary, NDC Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said yesterday. Kung made the remarks at a meeting of the legislature’s Economic Committee where lawmakers from across party lines voiced concerns about housing price hikes driven by capital repatriation. Kung said that the council is assessing the possibility of creating an index designed to provide more accountable and transparent information than data provided by private-sector market analysts, and could help improve policymaking. The council would compile a report on
STOCK MARKETS TAIEX closes slightly higher The TAIEX closed slightly higher yesterday as market sentiment remained cautious over the Nov. 3 US presidential election. Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was again the anchor stabilizing the broader market, preventing the main board from falling into negative territory at the end of the session, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 14.88 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,877.25, on turnover of NT$167.982 billion (US$5.81 billion). TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, rose 0.44 percent after fluctuating between NT$451 and NT$456. The semiconductor subindex and the bellwether electronics sector