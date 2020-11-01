Asian markets drop as jitters over US election take hold

BROAD-BASED: Markets from India to Australia suffered daily declines as sentiment was hurt by uncertainty, while profit-taking weighed on Tokyo

AFP, HONG KONG and TOKYO





Asian markets tumbled on Friday, as investors were spooked by soaring COVID-19 cases in Europe and the US that have forced fresh lockdowns, while uncertainty ahead of Tuesday’s US election was also dampening sentiment.

Regional traders brushed off a healthy rebound overnight on Wall Street and forecast-beating economic growth data out of Washington, with analysts warning that a new infection surge and failure to pass a new stimulus would likely knock the recovery off track in the US.

TAIEX

The TAIEX on Friday fell 0.9 percent to 12,546.34 points, down 2.7 percent for the week.

Hong Kong shares tumbled on Friday, with the Hang Seng Index losing 1.95 percent, or 479.18 points, to 24,107.42. The index fell 3.26 percent for the week.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index on Friday sank 1.47 percent, or 48.19 points, to 3,224.53, down 1.6 percent weekly, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dropped 2.29 percent, or 51.51 points, to 2,198.07, rising 0.8 percent for the week.

Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday as profit-taking overwhelmed bargain-hunting among shares with sound earnings, amid lingering worries over the pandemic.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.52 percent, or 354.81 points, at 22,977.13 at the close. Over the week, the index lost 2.3 percent.

The broader TOPIX slipped 1.96 percent, or 31.60 points, to 1,579.33. Over the week, the index lost 2.8 percent.

Afternoon trade in Tokyo was “dominated by a wait-and-see attitude as US stocks futures declined, with no reason to buy back seen” by investors, Okasan Online Securities chief strategist Yoshihiro Ito said in a commentary.

‘OVERSHADOWED’

“Bargain hunting of shares with good earnings results were overshadowed by profit-taking sales,” he said.

South Korea’s KOSPI on Friday plummeted 2.6 percent to close at 2,267.15 points, taking its weekly loss to 3.9 percent.

In India, the SENSEX on Friday slid 0.3 percent to 39,614.07 points, down 2.63 percent for the week, while the NIFTY 50 fell 0.2 percent on the day, taking its weekly loss to 2.4 percent.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 on Friday lost 0.6 percent, falling 3.9 percent for the week.

Additional reporting by staff writer