The safe-haven US dollar on Friday rose to a four-week high, moving within narrow ranges, amid jitters ahead of Tuesday’s US presidential election and the continued surge in global COVID-19 cases that has forced lockdowns in parts of Europe.
The greenback posted its largest weekly percentage gain since late September, with investors scooping up dollars due to fears of a contested election, and the economic effects of renewed lockdowns in France, Germany and some regions of Spain.
The US recorded its 9 millionth case on Friday, nearly 3 percent of the population, with more than 229,000 dead since the outbreak of the pandemic early this year, according to a tally of publicly reported data.
Photo: Reuters
Meanwhile, Friday’s economic data, which showed US consumer spending exceeding forecasts, had little effect on the currency market.
In afternoon trading, the US dollar index rose 0.2 percent to 94.035. On the week, the index was up 1.4 percent, its best weekly performance in more than a month.
However, it later retreated to end the day down 0.2 percent, paring its weekly gain to 1.2 percent.
“This could well be election jitters, although we have had the election on our calendar for a long time,” said Greg Anderson, global head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.
“It’s not as if the probability outcomes have shifted very much this week, but it is possible that some people saved position squaring up to the last moment. That has pulled euro/dollar lower a little bit,” he added.
The euro ended the day at US$1.1676, after sliding to a four-week low of US$1.1640. The common currency is down 1.6 percent for the week.
The euro remains pressured overall after the European Central Bank on Thursday flagged further monetary easing next month.
Foreign exchange volatility gauges for euro-dollar and most other major currencies were elevated, with that in the euro at more than 10 percent on Friday.
In Taipei, the New Taiwan dollar fell against the greenback on Friday, losing NT$0.011 to close at the day’s low of NT$28.925. For the week, the NT dollar fell 0.02 percent versus the US dollar.
A win by former US vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s candidate, over US President Donald Trump could improve the outlook for US macroeconomic growth due to better pandemic management, and “would be mildly positive for the dollar against G10 currencies,” Monex Europe head of market analysis Ranko Berich said.
The greenback was little changed against the yen at ￥104.66, after rallying overnight from a five-week trough as it benefited from a rebound in US Treasury yields and broad dollar buying.
Some commodity currencies, meanwhile, took another spill on Friday, capping what for some was set to be their worst week since the March COVID-19 collapse.
With Brent already down 10 percent for the week and still on the slide, traders seemed ready to sell anything linked to crude. Russia’s ruble dropped 0.5 percent to near 80 per US dollar on course for a 4 percent weekly drop. Norway’s krone had managed to steady at 9.57 per US dollar, but only after a near 3.5 percent weekly skid, while the Canadian dollar was facing its worst week since April.
Against the Chinese yuan in the offshore market, the US dollar fell 0.2 percent to 6.6945 yuan.
Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer
