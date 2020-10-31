FRANCE
GDP bounces back in Q3
Economic activity bounced back strongly in the third quarter following the lifting of the COVID-19 lockdown, data showed yesterday, but the government still expects Europe’s second-biggest economy to remain deep in recession for the year as a whole. GDP expanded by 18.2 percent in the July-to-September period compared with the preceding three months, the national statistics office Insee said. Nevertheless, economic output was “sharply lower than it had been before the crisis,” with GDP down by 4.3 percent on a year-on-year basis, it said. Minister of Finance Bruno Le Maire said that the country would remain mired in recession across the whole of this year as it re-enters lockdown to try to stem a second wave of infections. The government is projecting economic contraction of 11 percent for this year, a slight downward revision from an earlier forecast of 10 percent, Le Maire told France Inter radio.
E-COMMERCE
Amazon predicts sales jump
Amazon.com Inc on Thursday forecast a jump in holiday sales — and costs related to COVID-19 — as consumers continued to shop more online during the pandemic. A company executive said that heightened spending on delivery infrastructure would likely continue over years, and shares fell 2 percent in after-hours trading. Amazon moved to recruit more than 400,000 workers and earned US$6.3 billion in the just-ended quarter, its second consecutive record profit. That has kept the world’s largest online retailer at the center of workplace and political tumult. Democratic politicians this month accused Amazon of holding “monopoly power” over merchants on its platform, which the company disputes. Amazon’s response includes an estimated US$4 billion in costs related to COVID-19 this holiday, up from US$2.5 billion last quarter.
HONG KONG
Government files WTO action
The government is taking formal action at the WTO against the US over pending regulation that the territory label goods manufactured there as “Made in China.” Hong Kong has launched procedures under the WTO’s dispute settlement mechanism requesting a bilateral consultation with the US, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau (邱騰華) said at a press briefing yesterday. According to WTO rules, the US must respond to the request within 10 days and conduct the consultation with Hong Kong within 30 days, he said. After that, if the two sides cannot come to an agreement within 60 days Hong Kong has the right to request a panel be formed to settle the dispute, Yau said. The territory retains separate representation at the global trade body and has a separate customs jurisdiction from mainland China.
ENERGY
Exxon to slash workforce
Exxon Mobil Corp is to slash its global workforce by 15 percent over the next two years, an unprecedented culling by North America’s biggest oil explorer as it struggles to preserve dividends, it said on Thursday. The cuts would include 1,900 US jobs, mostly in Houston, Texas, as well as reductions in contractors and layoffs previously announced in Europe and Australia. Personnel reductions are CEO Darren Woods’s latest effort to curtail spending and halt the worst string of quarterly losses since Exxon assumed its modern form with the 1999 takeover of Mobil Corp. The cuts are to come through attrition, targeted redundancy programs next year and scaled-back hiring in some countries, it said.
RESTRUCTURING: Taichung and Taoyuan profited most from local firms moving back high-end manufacturing amid the US-China decoupling of trade ties, the ministry said The government’s “Invest in Taiwan” initiative might this year see NT$627.1 billion (US$21.7 billion) of investment pledges realized, with several firms raising stakes and two dropouts due to customer losses, Minister of Economic Affairs (MOEA) Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Wang made the statement at the monthly meeting of the Third Wednesday Club, a local trade group featuring the top 100 firms of each business sector. Since early last year, the government has launched three programs intended to help local companies grapple with US-China trade rows and the COVID-19 pandemic, mainly through moving production lines back to Taiwan. Thus far, the ministry
JOBS AT RISK? Most Cathay Dragon routes are to be operated by Cathay Pacific or a subsidiary, but it was unclear how Taiwanese workers would be affected Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) yesterday said it is planning new flight services for Taiwan as it announced a corporate restructuring that included the shutdown of its regional subsidiary, Cathay Dragon (國泰港龍), and could lead to job cuts in Taiwan. Cathay Pacific said the shutdown means that the one round-trip service between Taichung and Hong Kong per day and seven round-trip services between Kaohsiung and Hong Kong operated by Cathay Dragon prior to the COVID-19 pandemic would be terminated. “The parent company is planning a new schedule between Taiwan and Hong Kong,” Cathay Pacific assistant manager for corporate communications Moses Hou (侯恩錫)
OVERHEATED MARKET?: The gauge would be designed to provide more reliable information than private-sector data, and help improve policymaking, the council said The National Development Council (NDC) is considering creating a business climate index on Taiwan’s property market, allowing policymakers to better monitor market movements and intervene if necessary, NDC Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said yesterday. Kung made the remarks at a meeting of the legislature’s Economic Committee where lawmakers from across party lines voiced concerns about housing price hikes driven by capital repatriation. Kung said that the council is assessing the possibility of creating an index designed to provide more accountable and transparent information than data provided by private-sector market analysts, and could help improve policymaking. The council would compile a report on
STOCK MARKETS TAIEX closes slightly higher The TAIEX closed slightly higher yesterday as market sentiment remained cautious over the Nov. 3 US presidential election. Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was again the anchor stabilizing the broader market, preventing the main board from falling into negative territory at the end of the session, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 14.88 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,877.25, on turnover of NT$167.982 billion (US$5.81 billion). TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, rose 0.44 percent after fluctuating between NT$451 and NT$456. The semiconductor subindex and the bellwether electronics sector