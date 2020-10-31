World Business Quick Take

Agencies





FRANCE

GDP bounces back in Q3

Economic activity bounced back strongly in the third quarter following the lifting of the COVID-19 lockdown, data showed yesterday, but the government still expects Europe’s second-biggest economy to remain deep in recession for the year as a whole. GDP expanded by 18.2 percent in the July-to-September period compared with the preceding three months, the national statistics office Insee said. Nevertheless, economic output was “sharply lower than it had been before the crisis,” with GDP down by 4.3 percent on a year-on-year basis, it said. Minister of Finance Bruno Le Maire said that the country would remain mired in recession across the whole of this year as it re-enters lockdown to try to stem a second wave of infections. The government is projecting economic contraction of 11 percent for this year, a slight downward revision from an earlier forecast of 10 percent, Le Maire told France Inter radio.

E-COMMERCE

Amazon predicts sales jump

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday forecast a jump in holiday sales — and costs related to COVID-19 — as consumers continued to shop more online during the pandemic. A company executive said that heightened spending on delivery infrastructure would likely continue over years, and shares fell 2 percent in after-hours trading. Amazon moved to recruit more than 400,000 workers and earned US$6.3 billion in the just-ended quarter, its second consecutive record profit. That has kept the world’s largest online retailer at the center of workplace and political tumult. Democratic politicians this month accused Amazon of holding “monopoly power” over merchants on its platform, which the company disputes. Amazon’s response includes an estimated US$4 billion in costs related to COVID-19 this holiday, up from US$2.5 billion last quarter.

HONG KONG

Government files WTO action

The government is taking formal action at the WTO against the US over pending regulation that the territory label goods manufactured there as “Made in China.” Hong Kong has launched procedures under the WTO’s dispute settlement mechanism requesting a bilateral consultation with the US, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau (邱騰華) said at a press briefing yesterday. According to WTO rules, the US must respond to the request within 10 days and conduct the consultation with Hong Kong within 30 days, he said. After that, if the two sides cannot come to an agreement within 60 days Hong Kong has the right to request a panel be formed to settle the dispute, Yau said. The territory retains separate representation at the global trade body and has a separate customs jurisdiction from mainland China.

ENERGY

Exxon to slash workforce

Exxon Mobil Corp is to slash its global workforce by 15 percent over the next two years, an unprecedented culling by North America’s biggest oil explorer as it struggles to preserve dividends, it said on Thursday. The cuts would include 1,900 US jobs, mostly in Houston, Texas, as well as reductions in contractors and layoffs previously announced in Europe and Australia. Personnel reductions are CEO Darren Woods’s latest effort to curtail spending and halt the worst string of quarterly losses since Exxon assumed its modern form with the 1999 takeover of Mobil Corp. The cuts are to come through attrition, targeted redundancy programs next year and scaled-back hiring in some countries, it said.