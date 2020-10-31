India’s gold sales in festival quarter weakest in decade

Bloomberg





Jewelers in India might be staring at their worst sales in the key festival quarter in 12 years, as the COVID-19 pandemic slams the ability of buyers, especially in cities, to purchase gold.

Demand typically jumps in the last three months of the year, when the biggest Hindu festivals combine with the peak wedding season to boost sales.

This year, the outbreak and weak economic growth are likely to push sales below last year’s 176 tonnes to the lowest quarterly numbers since 2008, said Chirag Sheth, a consultant at London-based Metals Focus Ltd, which provides data to the World Gold Council.

“We will have to take into account the fact that there is massive amount of unemployment, especially in white collar jobs, and so, that demand may not come,” Sheth said. “Rural demand is strong and we have already seen signs of that. But will the strength in rural demand be able to mitigate the loss in urban demand? We don’t think that will happen.”

Still, demand would fare better than the first nine months of the year, when it suffered after India imposed one of the world’s strictest lockdowns in March to contain the virus.

That caused the economy to contract 23.9 percent year-on-year in the June quarter as businesses and jobs were devastated. India’s number of cases are second only to the US.

Purchases of gold jewelry, coins and bars halved from a year earlier to about 229 tonnes in the nine months through last month and demand for the full year could fall to a “multi-year low,” World Gold Council managing director for India P.R. Somasundaram said, without providing any estimates.

“This year, a good monsoon notwithstanding, the price and COVID’s shadow will affect sentiment, though we can reasonably expect at least a part of the pent-up demand to surface,” he said.

Local prices have eased about 10 percent from a record high in August, when they rallied taking cues from overseas market and a weak rupee, and jewelers are hoping the decline will boost latent demand, especially for weddings that follow the festival period.

“There is pent-up demand in the market due to the pandemic, as mainly many weddings were postponed,” and they would be held in this quarter, said Aditya Pethe, director at Mumbai-based WHP Jewellers. “So, we are seeing the last quarter performance would be much better as compared to the entire year.”

Some consumers might hold back on purchases in expectation of a further drop in prices, Sheth said.

“Even if sales in the October-to-December quarter are 80 percent of last year’s level, then I think we will have done significantly better,” he said.