German economy grows record 8.2 percent in Q3

Reuters, BERLIN





The German economy grew by a record 8.2 percent in the third quarter, as Europe’s largest economy partly recovered from its worst-ever recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, data from the German Federal Statistics Office showed yesterday.

The jump in output from July to last month was the biggest since the office began collecting quarterly growth data in 1970 and was stronger than the 7.3 percent increase predicted by economists in a Reuters poll.

It followed an unprecedented drop of nearly 10 percent in the second quarter as household spending, company investments and trade collapsed during the first wave of the pandemic.

German Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier speaks at a news conference to present the government’s economic projections amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Berlin yesterday. Photo: Reuters

The bigger-than-expected rebound in the third quarter was driven by higher private consumption, rebounding investments in equipment and strong exports, the statistics office said.

Separately, the German government revised upwards its estimate for GDP this year.

It now expects GDP to shrink by 5.5 percent compared with a previous estimate for a 5.8 percent decline. Adjusted for calendar effects, it sees the economy shrinking by 5.9 percent.

The government confirmed its forecast for the economy next year to grow by 4.4 percent.

German Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier said that economic activity should continue at a moderate pace and that a full recovery from the pandemic should occur in 2022 at the latest.

“We have managed to save many jobs during this pandemic,” Altmaier told a news conference.

He also said that he was not considering tax increases, “because this would lead to uncertainty for investors, investments not being made and in the end to everyone having to pay a higher price.”