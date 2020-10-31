The German economy grew by a record 8.2 percent in the third quarter, as Europe’s largest economy partly recovered from its worst-ever recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, data from the German Federal Statistics Office showed yesterday.
The jump in output from July to last month was the biggest since the office began collecting quarterly growth data in 1970 and was stronger than the 7.3 percent increase predicted by economists in a Reuters poll.
It followed an unprecedented drop of nearly 10 percent in the second quarter as household spending, company investments and trade collapsed during the first wave of the pandemic.
Photo: Reuters
The bigger-than-expected rebound in the third quarter was driven by higher private consumption, rebounding investments in equipment and strong exports, the statistics office said.
Separately, the German government revised upwards its estimate for GDP this year.
It now expects GDP to shrink by 5.5 percent compared with a previous estimate for a 5.8 percent decline. Adjusted for calendar effects, it sees the economy shrinking by 5.9 percent.
The government confirmed its forecast for the economy next year to grow by 4.4 percent.
German Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier said that economic activity should continue at a moderate pace and that a full recovery from the pandemic should occur in 2022 at the latest.
“We have managed to save many jobs during this pandemic,” Altmaier told a news conference.
He also said that he was not considering tax increases, “because this would lead to uncertainty for investors, investments not being made and in the end to everyone having to pay a higher price.”
RESTRUCTURING: Taichung and Taoyuan profited most from local firms moving back high-end manufacturing amid the US-China decoupling of trade ties, the ministry said The government’s “Invest in Taiwan” initiative might this year see NT$627.1 billion (US$21.7 billion) of investment pledges realized, with several firms raising stakes and two dropouts due to customer losses, Minister of Economic Affairs (MOEA) Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Wang made the statement at the monthly meeting of the Third Wednesday Club, a local trade group featuring the top 100 firms of each business sector. Since early last year, the government has launched three programs intended to help local companies grapple with US-China trade rows and the COVID-19 pandemic, mainly through moving production lines back to Taiwan. Thus far, the ministry
JOBS AT RISK? Most Cathay Dragon routes are to be operated by Cathay Pacific or a subsidiary, but it was unclear how Taiwanese workers would be affected Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) yesterday said it is planning new flight services for Taiwan as it announced a corporate restructuring that included the shutdown of its regional subsidiary, Cathay Dragon (國泰港龍), and could lead to job cuts in Taiwan. Cathay Pacific said the shutdown means that the one round-trip service between Taichung and Hong Kong per day and seven round-trip services between Kaohsiung and Hong Kong operated by Cathay Dragon prior to the COVID-19 pandemic would be terminated. “The parent company is planning a new schedule between Taiwan and Hong Kong,” Cathay Pacific assistant manager for corporate communications Moses Hou (侯恩錫)
OVERHEATED MARKET?: The gauge would be designed to provide more reliable information than private-sector data, and help improve policymaking, the council said The National Development Council (NDC) is considering creating a business climate index on Taiwan’s property market, allowing policymakers to better monitor market movements and intervene if necessary, NDC Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said yesterday. Kung made the remarks at a meeting of the legislature’s Economic Committee where lawmakers from across party lines voiced concerns about housing price hikes driven by capital repatriation. Kung said that the council is assessing the possibility of creating an index designed to provide more accountable and transparent information than data provided by private-sector market analysts, and could help improve policymaking. The council would compile a report on
STOCK MARKETS TAIEX closes slightly higher The TAIEX closed slightly higher yesterday as market sentiment remained cautious over the Nov. 3 US presidential election. Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was again the anchor stabilizing the broader market, preventing the main board from falling into negative territory at the end of the session, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 14.88 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,877.25, on turnover of NT$167.982 billion (US$5.81 billion). TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, rose 0.44 percent after fluctuating between NT$451 and NT$456. The semiconductor subindex and the bellwether electronics sector