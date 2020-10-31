Alphabet Inc returned to growth in the third quarter after a decline in the previous period, fueled by digital advertising that has rebounded along with the US economy, as its shares rose about 7 percent in extended trading in New York.
The Google parent reported third-quarter revenue, minus the cost of distribution deals for its search engine, rose 15 percent to US$38 billion.
Although that was slower than the pace of growth a year earlier, it was a stark change from the 2 percent drop in the second quarter and better than what analysts were expecting.
Photo: Bloomberg
YouTube, the fastest-growing part of Google’s ad business, brought in US$5 billion, 32 percent more than last year.
About 90 percent of Google’s revenue stems from advertising, much of it linked to search results. That business ground to a halt in the spring, as the pandemic crippled some of its biggest clients: travel and tourism companies.
However, as lockdowns wore on and people adjusted to spending more time at home, e-commerce has boomed and people have spent more time watching YouTube, helping the search giant business get going again.
The US economy also showed signs of recovery, notching record growth in the third quarter.
“Overall we’re pleased with the degree to which advertisers have reactivated their budgets,” Alphabet chief financial officer Ruth Porat said on a conference call.
YouTube’s focus on direct-response e-commerce ads has also helped boost revenue, she said.
The pickup in digital advertising also helped Facebook Inc, Snap Inc and Pinterest Inc, all of which reported solid revenue growth in the quarter.
Google’s positive results were not confined to advertising. The company’s cloud business pulled in US$3.4 billion in the quarter, up 45 percent from the same period last year. Analysts from Canaccord Genuity had estimated growth of 42 percent.
Millions of people working from home due to the pandemic has sped up the “digital transformation” of the workplace, a trend that drives more demand for Google’s products, Porat said.
A drop in capital spending helped push Google’s margins and profit up too. Net income jumped 59 percent to US$11.2 billion and earnings per share of US$16.40 beat analysts’ estimates for US$11.42.
Even as Alphabet stages a financial comeback, the company is facing its most serious regulatory challenge yet: an antitrust lawsuit by the US Department of Justice, which accuses the company of abusing its dominant position in online search.
Google has issued a lengthy rebuttal to the suit, which it calls “deeply flawed.” One of the government’s arguments takes aim at Google’s agreements with Apple Inc to prioritize its search engine in the iPhone maker’s products.
Google pays an estimated US$8 billion to US$12 billion for the privilege, and as a result US Department of Justice said that nearly half of Google’s search traffic last year came from Apple products.
The third-quarter results showed that those payments, to Apple and other partners, continue to rise. Traffic acquisition costs increased 9 percent in the third quarter to US$8.2 billion.
Google has packed the top of search results with advertising in the past few years, increasing its ability to profit from users’ hunts for information.
RESTRUCTURING: Taichung and Taoyuan profited most from local firms moving back high-end manufacturing amid the US-China decoupling of trade ties, the ministry said The government’s “Invest in Taiwan” initiative might this year see NT$627.1 billion (US$21.7 billion) of investment pledges realized, with several firms raising stakes and two dropouts due to customer losses, Minister of Economic Affairs (MOEA) Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Wang made the statement at the monthly meeting of the Third Wednesday Club, a local trade group featuring the top 100 firms of each business sector. Since early last year, the government has launched three programs intended to help local companies grapple with US-China trade rows and the COVID-19 pandemic, mainly through moving production lines back to Taiwan. Thus far, the ministry
JOBS AT RISK? Most Cathay Dragon routes are to be operated by Cathay Pacific or a subsidiary, but it was unclear how Taiwanese workers would be affected Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) yesterday said it is planning new flight services for Taiwan as it announced a corporate restructuring that included the shutdown of its regional subsidiary, Cathay Dragon (國泰港龍), and could lead to job cuts in Taiwan. Cathay Pacific said the shutdown means that the one round-trip service between Taichung and Hong Kong per day and seven round-trip services between Kaohsiung and Hong Kong operated by Cathay Dragon prior to the COVID-19 pandemic would be terminated. “The parent company is planning a new schedule between Taiwan and Hong Kong,” Cathay Pacific assistant manager for corporate communications Moses Hou (侯恩錫)
OVERHEATED MARKET?: The gauge would be designed to provide more reliable information than private-sector data, and help improve policymaking, the council said The National Development Council (NDC) is considering creating a business climate index on Taiwan’s property market, allowing policymakers to better monitor market movements and intervene if necessary, NDC Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said yesterday. Kung made the remarks at a meeting of the legislature’s Economic Committee where lawmakers from across party lines voiced concerns about housing price hikes driven by capital repatriation. Kung said that the council is assessing the possibility of creating an index designed to provide more accountable and transparent information than data provided by private-sector market analysts, and could help improve policymaking. The council would compile a report on
STOCK MARKETS TAIEX closes slightly higher The TAIEX closed slightly higher yesterday as market sentiment remained cautious over the Nov. 3 US presidential election. Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was again the anchor stabilizing the broader market, preventing the main board from falling into negative territory at the end of the session, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 14.88 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,877.25, on turnover of NT$167.982 billion (US$5.81 billion). TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, rose 0.44 percent after fluctuating between NT$451 and NT$456. The semiconductor subindex and the bellwether electronics sector