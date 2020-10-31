Alphabet tops sales forecast with ad-spending rebound

Bloomberg





Alphabet Inc returned to growth in the third quarter after a decline in the previous period, fueled by digital advertising that has rebounded along with the US economy, as its shares rose about 7 percent in extended trading in New York.

The Google parent reported third-quarter revenue, minus the cost of distribution deals for its search engine, rose 15 percent to US$38 billion.

Although that was slower than the pace of growth a year earlier, it was a stark change from the 2 percent drop in the second quarter and better than what analysts were expecting.

Thomas Kurian, CEO of cloud services at Google LLC, speaks during a telecast of the Softbank World event in Tokyo on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

YouTube, the fastest-growing part of Google’s ad business, brought in US$5 billion, 32 percent more than last year.

About 90 percent of Google’s revenue stems from advertising, much of it linked to search results. That business ground to a halt in the spring, as the pandemic crippled some of its biggest clients: travel and tourism companies.

However, as lockdowns wore on and people adjusted to spending more time at home, e-commerce has boomed and people have spent more time watching YouTube, helping the search giant business get going again.

The US economy also showed signs of recovery, notching record growth in the third quarter.

“Overall we’re pleased with the degree to which advertisers have reactivated their budgets,” Alphabet chief financial officer Ruth Porat said on a conference call.

YouTube’s focus on direct-response e-commerce ads has also helped boost revenue, she said.

The pickup in digital advertising also helped Facebook Inc, Snap Inc and Pinterest Inc, all of which reported solid revenue growth in the quarter.

Google’s positive results were not confined to advertising. The company’s cloud business pulled in US$3.4 billion in the quarter, up 45 percent from the same period last year. Analysts from Canaccord Genuity had estimated growth of 42 percent.

Millions of people working from home due to the pandemic has sped up the “digital transformation” of the workplace, a trend that drives more demand for Google’s products, Porat said.

A drop in capital spending helped push Google’s margins and profit up too. Net income jumped 59 percent to US$11.2 billion and earnings per share of US$16.40 beat analysts’ estimates for US$11.42.

Even as Alphabet stages a financial comeback, the company is facing its most serious regulatory challenge yet: an antitrust lawsuit by the US Department of Justice, which accuses the company of abusing its dominant position in online search.

Google has issued a lengthy rebuttal to the suit, which it calls “deeply flawed.” One of the government’s arguments takes aim at Google’s agreements with Apple Inc to prioritize its search engine in the iPhone maker’s products.

Google pays an estimated US$8 billion to US$12 billion for the privilege, and as a result US Department of Justice said that nearly half of Google’s search traffic last year came from Apple products.

The third-quarter results showed that those payments, to Apple and other partners, continue to rise. Traffic acquisition costs increased 9 percent in the third quarter to US$8.2 billion.

Google has packed the top of search results with advertising in the past few years, increasing its ability to profit from users’ hunts for information.