HK recession shows signs of slowing, as China grows

Reuters, HONG KONG





Hong Kong’s long recession showed signs of easing in the third quarter, with a gradual improvement in domestic and external demand from an improving mainland economy, an easing of the COVID-19 pandemic and stronger financial market activity.

The economy in the third quarter shrank 3.4 percent from a year earlier, its fifth straight quarterly contraction, government advance estimates showed yesterday.

That compared with a year-on-year contraction of 9.0 percent in the second quarter.

Women stand on a balcony overlooking the Kwai Tsing Container Terminal in Hong Kong on Sept. 16. Photo: Bloomberg

Activity picked up markedly from a slump earlier in the year as COVID-19 restrictions were gradually relaxed, and people returned to offices and stores.

“Looking ahead, the continued solid recovery of the mainland economy should render support to Hong Kong’s exports in the coming few months,” a Hong Kong government spokesman said in a statement.

The government said that global demand and trade flows would further improve if the recovery of major advanced economies continues, and economic activity should keep recovering this year if local COVID-19 infections stabilize.

“Now Hong Kong’s third wave of the COVID-19 outbreak is behind them, we expect a sizeable revival in the economy in Q4, barring another severe outbreak,” Oxford Economics lead economist Tommy Wu (胡東安) said in a research note, forecasting the territory’s GDP growth to recover to about 5 percent next year.

On a seasonally adjusted quarterly comparison basis, GDP increased 3.0 percent from the second quarter, compared with a 0.1 percent slide in the previous three months.

Economic conditions had deteriorated with a third local wave of COVID-19 infections, but the pressure showed signs of stabilizing as the situation abated last month.

The territory’s economy had already been hit by often violent pro-democracy protests late last year and the US-China trade dispute.

Advance readings showed consumption and investment remaining weak in the third quarter, though economic activity likely drew some support from a strong bounce in the mainland economy and from the Hong Kong government’s stimulus measures.

The territory’s tourist arrivals last month plunged 99.7 percent year-on-year to a provisional 9,132 visitors, the Hong Kong Tourism Board said, largely due to COVID-19 curbs.

“COVID-19 will remain a major downside risk to the global and local economy until effective vaccines are widely available,” the Hong Kong government spokesman said. “The tourism industry is unlikely to see a swift rebound with widespread travel restrictions in place.”

Longer term, questions are being raised about Hong Kong’s role as a finance center after Beijing imposed national security legislation on July 1, heralding a more authoritarian era.

The legislation, which critics say is curbing the freedoms that helped Hong Kong prosper, prompted Washington to revoke its special economic status for Hong Kong, which included reduced tariffs compared with the mainland.

“The evolving China-US relations, heightened geopolitical tensions and the possibility of a disorderly Brexit also add to uncertainties,” the spokesman said.