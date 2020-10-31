Hong Kong’s long recession showed signs of easing in the third quarter, with a gradual improvement in domestic and external demand from an improving mainland economy, an easing of the COVID-19 pandemic and stronger financial market activity.
The economy in the third quarter shrank 3.4 percent from a year earlier, its fifth straight quarterly contraction, government advance estimates showed yesterday.
That compared with a year-on-year contraction of 9.0 percent in the second quarter.
Photo: Bloomberg
Activity picked up markedly from a slump earlier in the year as COVID-19 restrictions were gradually relaxed, and people returned to offices and stores.
“Looking ahead, the continued solid recovery of the mainland economy should render support to Hong Kong’s exports in the coming few months,” a Hong Kong government spokesman said in a statement.
The government said that global demand and trade flows would further improve if the recovery of major advanced economies continues, and economic activity should keep recovering this year if local COVID-19 infections stabilize.
“Now Hong Kong’s third wave of the COVID-19 outbreak is behind them, we expect a sizeable revival in the economy in Q4, barring another severe outbreak,” Oxford Economics lead economist Tommy Wu (胡東安) said in a research note, forecasting the territory’s GDP growth to recover to about 5 percent next year.
On a seasonally adjusted quarterly comparison basis, GDP increased 3.0 percent from the second quarter, compared with a 0.1 percent slide in the previous three months.
Economic conditions had deteriorated with a third local wave of COVID-19 infections, but the pressure showed signs of stabilizing as the situation abated last month.
The territory’s economy had already been hit by often violent pro-democracy protests late last year and the US-China trade dispute.
Advance readings showed consumption and investment remaining weak in the third quarter, though economic activity likely drew some support from a strong bounce in the mainland economy and from the Hong Kong government’s stimulus measures.
The territory’s tourist arrivals last month plunged 99.7 percent year-on-year to a provisional 9,132 visitors, the Hong Kong Tourism Board said, largely due to COVID-19 curbs.
“COVID-19 will remain a major downside risk to the global and local economy until effective vaccines are widely available,” the Hong Kong government spokesman said. “The tourism industry is unlikely to see a swift rebound with widespread travel restrictions in place.”
Longer term, questions are being raised about Hong Kong’s role as a finance center after Beijing imposed national security legislation on July 1, heralding a more authoritarian era.
The legislation, which critics say is curbing the freedoms that helped Hong Kong prosper, prompted Washington to revoke its special economic status for Hong Kong, which included reduced tariffs compared with the mainland.
“The evolving China-US relations, heightened geopolitical tensions and the possibility of a disorderly Brexit also add to uncertainties,” the spokesman said.
RESTRUCTURING: Taichung and Taoyuan profited most from local firms moving back high-end manufacturing amid the US-China decoupling of trade ties, the ministry said The government’s “Invest in Taiwan” initiative might this year see NT$627.1 billion (US$21.7 billion) of investment pledges realized, with several firms raising stakes and two dropouts due to customer losses, Minister of Economic Affairs (MOEA) Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Wang made the statement at the monthly meeting of the Third Wednesday Club, a local trade group featuring the top 100 firms of each business sector. Since early last year, the government has launched three programs intended to help local companies grapple with US-China trade rows and the COVID-19 pandemic, mainly through moving production lines back to Taiwan. Thus far, the ministry
JOBS AT RISK? Most Cathay Dragon routes are to be operated by Cathay Pacific or a subsidiary, but it was unclear how Taiwanese workers would be affected Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) yesterday said it is planning new flight services for Taiwan as it announced a corporate restructuring that included the shutdown of its regional subsidiary, Cathay Dragon (國泰港龍), and could lead to job cuts in Taiwan. Cathay Pacific said the shutdown means that the one round-trip service between Taichung and Hong Kong per day and seven round-trip services between Kaohsiung and Hong Kong operated by Cathay Dragon prior to the COVID-19 pandemic would be terminated. “The parent company is planning a new schedule between Taiwan and Hong Kong,” Cathay Pacific assistant manager for corporate communications Moses Hou (侯恩錫)
OVERHEATED MARKET?: The gauge would be designed to provide more reliable information than private-sector data, and help improve policymaking, the council said The National Development Council (NDC) is considering creating a business climate index on Taiwan’s property market, allowing policymakers to better monitor market movements and intervene if necessary, NDC Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said yesterday. Kung made the remarks at a meeting of the legislature’s Economic Committee where lawmakers from across party lines voiced concerns about housing price hikes driven by capital repatriation. Kung said that the council is assessing the possibility of creating an index designed to provide more accountable and transparent information than data provided by private-sector market analysts, and could help improve policymaking. The council would compile a report on
STOCK MARKETS TAIEX closes slightly higher The TAIEX closed slightly higher yesterday as market sentiment remained cautious over the Nov. 3 US presidential election. Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was again the anchor stabilizing the broader market, preventing the main board from falling into negative territory at the end of the session, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 14.88 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,877.25, on turnover of NT$167.982 billion (US$5.81 billion). TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, rose 0.44 percent after fluctuating between NT$451 and NT$456. The semiconductor subindex and the bellwether electronics sector