World Business Quick Take

Agencies





JAPAN

BOJ lowers its forecasts

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) yesterday lowered its economic growth and inflation forecasts for this fiscal year owing to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but left its massive monetary easing policy untouched. For the year to March next year, the central bank expects the economy to shrink 5.5 percent, against a 4.7 percent contraction in the July estimate, while prices are expected to fall 0.6 percent, compared with a previously forecast 0.5 percent decline. The bank kept its negative interest rate of 0.1 percent on bank deposits, as well as its policy of unlimited purchases of government bonds, to ensure that their 10-year yields remain at about zero percent.

CHIPMAKERS

Marvell mulls buying Inphi

Marvell Technology Group Ltd is nearing a deal to acquire Inphi Corp for about US$10 billion, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, adding to an already record year for chip industry deals. Marvell would pay 60 percent of the acquisition in stock, with the rest in cash, the person said. Inphi is a maker of chips that act as the interface in network gear that helps speed the flow of big chunks of information between computers and networks. It counts Microsoft Corp and Cisco Systems Inc among its biggest customers.

ENERGY

Shell to raise its dividend

Royal Dutch Shell PLC raised its dividend and pledged to grow the payout steadily, just six months after slashing it for the first time since World War II. Amid a painful year for oil companies, the Anglo-Dutch energy giant offered investors some good news. It also reported a larger-than-expected profit for the third quarter, even as most of its divisions continued to be battered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Shell’s dividend is to increase by 4 percent to US$0.1665 per share for the quarter, and increase annually thereafter, the company said in a statement yesterday.

MANUFACTURING

Panasonic profit plummets

Panasonic Corp yesterday said that its first-half net profit more than halved from a year earlier as the COVID-19 pandemic weighed on its businesses at home and overseas. The Japanese consumer electronics giant said that its bottom-line profit dropped to ￥48.9 billion (US$469 million) for the six months to last month from ￥100.9 billion in the same period last year. Sales sank 20.4 percent to ￥3.1 trillion. Panasonic left its full-year forecast unchanged, projecting a net profit of ￥100 billion for the fiscal year to March, a drop of 55.7 percent from the previous year. Full-year sales are still expected to fall 13.2 percent to ￥6.5 trillion.

BANKING

Credit Suisse eyes buyback

Credit Suisse Group AG is targeting as much as 1.5 billion Swiss francs (US$1.65 billion) of stock repurchases from next year, relying on stronger capital to boost returns after third-quarter profit missed estimates. Net income dropped to SF546 million, dragged lower by the bank’s key international wealth management and Swiss businesses, while the newly formed, combined investment bank and Asia business offset some of the declines. The bank is to buy back at least SF1 billion of shares next year, following its biggest rival UBS Group AG in signaling a return to buybacks after pressure from the Swiss regulator to conserve capital during the height of the pandemic.