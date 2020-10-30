JAPAN
BOJ lowers its forecasts
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) yesterday lowered its economic growth and inflation forecasts for this fiscal year owing to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but left its massive monetary easing policy untouched. For the year to March next year, the central bank expects the economy to shrink 5.5 percent, against a 4.7 percent contraction in the July estimate, while prices are expected to fall 0.6 percent, compared with a previously forecast 0.5 percent decline. The bank kept its negative interest rate of 0.1 percent on bank deposits, as well as its policy of unlimited purchases of government bonds, to ensure that their 10-year yields remain at about zero percent.
CHIPMAKERS
Marvell mulls buying Inphi
Marvell Technology Group Ltd is nearing a deal to acquire Inphi Corp for about US$10 billion, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, adding to an already record year for chip industry deals. Marvell would pay 60 percent of the acquisition in stock, with the rest in cash, the person said. Inphi is a maker of chips that act as the interface in network gear that helps speed the flow of big chunks of information between computers and networks. It counts Microsoft Corp and Cisco Systems Inc among its biggest customers.
ENERGY
Shell to raise its dividend
Royal Dutch Shell PLC raised its dividend and pledged to grow the payout steadily, just six months after slashing it for the first time since World War II. Amid a painful year for oil companies, the Anglo-Dutch energy giant offered investors some good news. It also reported a larger-than-expected profit for the third quarter, even as most of its divisions continued to be battered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Shell’s dividend is to increase by 4 percent to US$0.1665 per share for the quarter, and increase annually thereafter, the company said in a statement yesterday.
MANUFACTURING
Panasonic profit plummets
Panasonic Corp yesterday said that its first-half net profit more than halved from a year earlier as the COVID-19 pandemic weighed on its businesses at home and overseas. The Japanese consumer electronics giant said that its bottom-line profit dropped to ￥48.9 billion (US$469 million) for the six months to last month from ￥100.9 billion in the same period last year. Sales sank 20.4 percent to ￥3.1 trillion. Panasonic left its full-year forecast unchanged, projecting a net profit of ￥100 billion for the fiscal year to March, a drop of 55.7 percent from the previous year. Full-year sales are still expected to fall 13.2 percent to ￥6.5 trillion.
BANKING
Credit Suisse eyes buyback
Credit Suisse Group AG is targeting as much as 1.5 billion Swiss francs (US$1.65 billion) of stock repurchases from next year, relying on stronger capital to boost returns after third-quarter profit missed estimates. Net income dropped to SF546 million, dragged lower by the bank’s key international wealth management and Swiss businesses, while the newly formed, combined investment bank and Asia business offset some of the declines. The bank is to buy back at least SF1 billion of shares next year, following its biggest rival UBS Group AG in signaling a return to buybacks after pressure from the Swiss regulator to conserve capital during the height of the pandemic.
RESTRUCTURING: Taichung and Taoyuan profited most from local firms moving back high-end manufacturing amid the US-China decoupling of trade ties, the ministry said The government’s “Invest in Taiwan” initiative might this year see NT$627.1 billion (US$21.7 billion) of investment pledges realized, with several firms raising stakes and two dropouts due to customer losses, Minister of Economic Affairs (MOEA) Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Wang made the statement at the monthly meeting of the Third Wednesday Club, a local trade group featuring the top 100 firms of each business sector. Since early last year, the government has launched three programs intended to help local companies grapple with US-China trade rows and the COVID-19 pandemic, mainly through moving production lines back to Taiwan. Thus far, the ministry
JOBS AT RISK? Most Cathay Dragon routes are to be operated by Cathay Pacific or a subsidiary, but it was unclear how Taiwanese workers would be affected Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) yesterday said it is planning new flight services for Taiwan as it announced a corporate restructuring that included the shutdown of its regional subsidiary, Cathay Dragon (國泰港龍), and could lead to job cuts in Taiwan. Cathay Pacific said the shutdown means that the one round-trip service between Taichung and Hong Kong per day and seven round-trip services between Kaohsiung and Hong Kong operated by Cathay Dragon prior to the COVID-19 pandemic would be terminated. “The parent company is planning a new schedule between Taiwan and Hong Kong,” Cathay Pacific assistant manager for corporate communications Moses Hou (侯恩錫)
OVERHEATED MARKET?: The gauge would be designed to provide more reliable information than private-sector data, and help improve policymaking, the council said The National Development Council (NDC) is considering creating a business climate index on Taiwan’s property market, allowing policymakers to better monitor market movements and intervene if necessary, NDC Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said yesterday. Kung made the remarks at a meeting of the legislature’s Economic Committee where lawmakers from across party lines voiced concerns about housing price hikes driven by capital repatriation. Kung said that the council is assessing the possibility of creating an index designed to provide more accountable and transparent information than data provided by private-sector market analysts, and could help improve policymaking. The council would compile a report on
STOCK MARKETS TAIEX closes slightly higher The TAIEX closed slightly higher yesterday as market sentiment remained cautious over the Nov. 3 US presidential election. Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was again the anchor stabilizing the broader market, preventing the main board from falling into negative territory at the end of the session, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 14.88 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,877.25, on turnover of NT$167.982 billion (US$5.81 billion). TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, rose 0.44 percent after fluctuating between NT$451 and NT$456. The semiconductor subindex and the bellwether electronics sector