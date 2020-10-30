Volkswagen AG returned a profit in the third quarter, mirroring upbeat results of its peers, including Daimler AG and Tesla Inc, as robust demand in China helped the auto industry navigate the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Operating profit before special items came in at 3.2 billion euros (US$3.76 billion), rebounding from a loss in the second quarter, the company said in a statement yesterday.
The firm also reported better-than-expected sales in the second quarter.
The world’s best-selling automaker benefitted from its large footprint in China, where sales have bounced back to pre-crisis levels.
However, a second wave of infections across North America and Europe, including a partial lockdown in its home market Germany, risk choking a wider recovery.
OTHER AUTOMAKERS
Volkswagen’s upbeat results add to growing evidence that the auto industry has dealt with the pandemic better than feared.
Automakers from Ford Motor Co to BMW AG and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV have reported better-than-expected results in the past few weeks.
Toyota Motor Corp earlier yesterday said that its global sales last month rose 2 percent from a year earlier, spurred by strong demand in China and the US.
However, in Europe, where Volkswagen runs most of its factories, the virus is once again threatening to curb sales.
RENEWED RESTRICTIONS
Germany and France have decided to clamp down on movement for at least a month, coming close to the stringent lockdowns in the spring, as Europe seeks to limit the rapid spread of COVID-19.
While the region’s two biggest economies have shuttered bars, restaurants and non-essential services, they are allowing most businesses to operate.
Maintaining its manufacturing network is crucial for Volkswagen after it launched critical models, including the latest Golf hatchback, and started deliveries of the all-electric ID.3 last month.
Success of the ID.3 and its upcoming SUV sibling, the ID.4, is vital to jump-start Volkswagen’s electric-vehicle push, the industry’s biggest, following a bumpy beginning that was plagued by software problems.
Porsche, the financial services unit and the Czech Skoda brand helped the group eke out a profit with positive operating results, while the main Volkswagen brand remained loss-making in the first nine months of the year, due to lower sales volumes and higher costs related to the diesel-emissions scandal.
Unit sales at the MAN truck business fell by nearly one-quarter through last month, with shipments at Spanish automaker SEAT and German luxury brand Audi also dropping significantly.
Volkswagen stuck to its outlook from April that saw global deliveries, revenue and operating profit falling “severely” this year, but the manufacturer still expects to generate a profit.
The company’s operating profit does not include its Chinese joint ventures, which are accounted for as a financial result.
