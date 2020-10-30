Airbus SE stemmed the outflow of cash in the third quarter, fueling the planemaker’s confidence that it can emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic well placed for a swift recovery.
The European company is on track to meet a target of “at least” break-even adjusted free cash flow in the fourth quarter, Airbus said in a statement yesterday.
The group generated 600 million euros (US$703 million) in cash in the third quarter, having burned through 4.4 billion euros in the second quarter.
Photo: Reuters
The update adds to mounting evidence that Airbus has fended off the most dire effects of the unprecedented aviation crisis, even as COVID-19 cases surge in the US and Europe.
Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury has so far balanced the necessary staff and output cuts with aggressive efforts to preserve the planemaker’s order book and supplier base, and is working on plans to increase production of its most popular narrow-body jets from next year.
Airbus is “sitting more comfortably,” Jefferies LLC analyst Sandy Morris said in a note to clients. “After a gruesome second quarter, to reach this point so soon is remarkable.”
The forecast indicates a more optimistic approach than archrival Boeing Co, which said on Wednesday that it would cut 7,000 more jobs to adapt to the jet market’s “new reality.”
Even so, Airbus said that its fourth-quarter forecast hinges on “no further disruptions to the world economy,” air traffic and internal operations.
Airbus delivered 145 planes in the third quarter, as travel demand remained subdued, compared with just 28 jetliners for Boeing.
The firm surprised the market with a more ambitious target for output of its most popular program last week, telling suppliers to be ready to support a monthly rate of 47 A320neo-family planes in the second half of next year.
Airbus, which announced plans to cut 15,000 jobs in July, posted a restructuring charge of 1.2 billion euros, mainly due to the cost of voluntary and compulsory cuts. Third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and taxes fell 49 percent to 820 million euros, beating the average analyst estimate.
While Airbus made progress in stemming the cash drain in the third quarter, it burned through 11.8 billion euros in the first nine months of the year. Revenue fell 27 percent to 11.2 billion euros, driven by lower deliveries in the aerospace business, and reduced sales in the defense and space segment.
Boeing is almost doubling its planned job cuts as the pandemic and prolonged grounding of the 737 MAX jet dim prospects for a financial recovery next year.
Once a prodigious cash generator, Boeing is carefully monitoring its liquidity and soaring debt, while navigating the deep slump in air travel and working with regulators to lift the MAX’s flying ban.
Boeing has burned through about US$22 billion in free cash since March last year, when regulators grounded the company’s best-selling jet after two fatal accidents.
The cash outflow is likely to continue until 2022, Boeing chief financial officer Greg Smith said.
The Chicago-based company reported adjusted losses per share of US$1.39, better than the average shortfall of US$2.08 expected by analysts. Sales dropped 29 percent to US$14.1 billion, while Wall Street had predicted US$13.8 billion.
