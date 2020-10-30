MANUFACTURING
Airtac posts record income
Pneumatic components supplier Airtac International Group (亞德客) yesterday posted record quarterly net income of NT$1.543 billion (US$53.4 million) for last quarter, or earnings per share of NT$8.16. The company reported gross margin and operating margin of 50.85 percent and 32.7 percent respectively, while revenue increased 30 percent year-on-year to NT$5.22 billion. Citing strong demand for its products used in electronics, batteries and machinery, net income for the first three quarters rose 72 percent year-on-year to NT$3.264 billion, or earnings per share of NT$17.27, while revenue grew 16 percent to NT$13.71 billion, it said. Gross margin rose 2.7 percentage points to 46.44 percent in the first three quarters, while operating margin was up 5.8 percentage points to 30.9 percent, it said.
ELECTRONICS
Unimicron investigates blaze
Printed circuit board manufacturer Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) yesterday said that it was investigating the cause of a fire at its chip-scale package (CSP) substrates factory in Taoyuan’s Gueishan District (龜山) on Wednesday. The company, which has suspended all operations at the plant, reported no serious injuries or deaths in the incident. Unimicron said that the plant’s monthly revenue accounts for about 6 percent of the company’s consolidated sales, which are covered by property and business interruption insurance. The company would adjust capacity at other plants to reduce potential losses, it added. Industry analysts said that the plant is where the company produces flip-chip CSP substrates, counting Qualcomm Inc, MediaTek Inc (聯發科) and Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) HiSilicon Technologies Co (海思半導體) among its major clients.
SEMICONDUCTORS
Win expands in Kaohsiung
Kaohsiung is ready for investors and to accommodate businesses and their employees, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said on Monday after a visit to Win Semiconductors Corp (穩懋半導體), which earlier this month said it would invest NT$85 billion in the Kaohsiung section of the Southern Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區). The investment is to create 4,000 jobs, accelerate the development of the surrounding areas and draw high-quality talent back to Kaohsiung, Chen said. To make commuting convenient for Win employees, the city would provide a shuttle service, he said. Additional conveniences such as childcare, supermarkets, banks and post offices would also be part of a plan to create a quality living environment for employees, he added.
GOVERNMENT
NDC drafts government plan
The National Development Council (NDC) on Wednesday announced that it has started drafting the nation’s first open government action plan to run from January next year to May 2024, in a bid to improve transparency, civic participation and politics. An Executive Yuan ad hoc group in charge of promoting the plan, led by Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) and NDC Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫), called its first meeting on Wednesday. The NDC said in a statement that the plan would detail 19 government commitments in five areas as part of efforts to improve the nation’s governance: enhancing transparency, empowering civic participation, increasing dialogue between genders and ethnicities, implementing clean politics and wiping out money laundering.
RESTRUCTURING: Taichung and Taoyuan profited most from local firms moving back high-end manufacturing amid the US-China decoupling of trade ties, the ministry said The government’s “Invest in Taiwan” initiative might this year see NT$627.1 billion (US$21.7 billion) of investment pledges realized, with several firms raising stakes and two dropouts due to customer losses, Minister of Economic Affairs (MOEA) Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Wang made the statement at the monthly meeting of the Third Wednesday Club, a local trade group featuring the top 100 firms of each business sector. Since early last year, the government has launched three programs intended to help local companies grapple with US-China trade rows and the COVID-19 pandemic, mainly through moving production lines back to Taiwan. Thus far, the ministry
JOBS AT RISK? Most Cathay Dragon routes are to be operated by Cathay Pacific or a subsidiary, but it was unclear how Taiwanese workers would be affected Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) yesterday said it is planning new flight services for Taiwan as it announced a corporate restructuring that included the shutdown of its regional subsidiary, Cathay Dragon (國泰港龍), and could lead to job cuts in Taiwan. Cathay Pacific said the shutdown means that the one round-trip service between Taichung and Hong Kong per day and seven round-trip services between Kaohsiung and Hong Kong operated by Cathay Dragon prior to the COVID-19 pandemic would be terminated. “The parent company is planning a new schedule between Taiwan and Hong Kong,” Cathay Pacific assistant manager for corporate communications Moses Hou (侯恩錫)
OVERHEATED MARKET?: The gauge would be designed to provide more reliable information than private-sector data, and help improve policymaking, the council said The National Development Council (NDC) is considering creating a business climate index on Taiwan’s property market, allowing policymakers to better monitor market movements and intervene if necessary, NDC Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said yesterday. Kung made the remarks at a meeting of the legislature’s Economic Committee where lawmakers from across party lines voiced concerns about housing price hikes driven by capital repatriation. Kung said that the council is assessing the possibility of creating an index designed to provide more accountable and transparent information than data provided by private-sector market analysts, and could help improve policymaking. The council would compile a report on
STOCK MARKETS TAIEX closes slightly higher The TAIEX closed slightly higher yesterday as market sentiment remained cautious over the Nov. 3 US presidential election. Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was again the anchor stabilizing the broader market, preventing the main board from falling into negative territory at the end of the session, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 14.88 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,877.25, on turnover of NT$167.982 billion (US$5.81 billion). TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, rose 0.44 percent after fluctuating between NT$451 and NT$456. The semiconductor subindex and the bellwether electronics sector