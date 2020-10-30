Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





MANUFACTURING

Airtac posts record income

Pneumatic components supplier Airtac International Group (亞德客) yesterday posted record quarterly net income of NT$1.543 billion (US$53.4 million) for last quarter, or earnings per share of NT$8.16. The company reported gross margin and operating margin of 50.85 percent and 32.7 percent respectively, while revenue increased 30 percent year-on-year to NT$5.22 billion. Citing strong demand for its products used in electronics, batteries and machinery, net income for the first three quarters rose 72 percent year-on-year to NT$3.264 billion, or earnings per share of NT$17.27, while revenue grew 16 percent to NT$13.71 billion, it said. Gross margin rose 2.7 percentage points to 46.44 percent in the first three quarters, while operating margin was up 5.8 percentage points to 30.9 percent, it said.

ELECTRONICS

Unimicron investigates blaze

Printed circuit board manufacturer Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) yesterday said that it was investigating the cause of a fire at its chip-scale package (CSP) substrates factory in Taoyuan’s Gueishan District (龜山) on Wednesday. The company, which has suspended all operations at the plant, reported no serious injuries or deaths in the incident. Unimicron said that the plant’s monthly revenue accounts for about 6 percent of the company’s consolidated sales, which are covered by property and business interruption insurance. The company would adjust capacity at other plants to reduce potential losses, it added. Industry analysts said that the plant is where the company produces flip-chip CSP substrates, counting Qualcomm Inc, MediaTek Inc (聯發科) and Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) HiSilicon Technologies Co (海思半導體) among its major clients.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Win expands in Kaohsiung

Kaohsiung is ready for investors and to accommodate businesses and their employees, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said on Monday after a visit to Win Semiconductors Corp (穩懋半導體), which earlier this month said it would invest NT$85 billion in the Kaohsiung section of the Southern Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區). The investment is to create 4,000 jobs, accelerate the development of the surrounding areas and draw high-quality talent back to Kaohsiung, Chen said. To make commuting convenient for Win employees, the city would provide a shuttle service, he said. Additional conveniences such as childcare, supermarkets, banks and post offices would also be part of a plan to create a quality living environment for employees, he added.

GOVERNMENT

NDC drafts government plan

The National Development Council (NDC) on Wednesday announced that it has started drafting the nation’s first open government action plan to run from January next year to May 2024, in a bid to improve transparency, civic participation and politics. An Executive Yuan ad hoc group in charge of promoting the plan, led by Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) and NDC Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫), called its first meeting on Wednesday. The NDC said in a statement that the plan would detail 19 government commitments in five areas as part of efforts to improve the nation’s governance: enhancing transparency, empowering civic participation, increasing dialogue between genders and ethnicities, implementing clean politics and wiping out money laundering.