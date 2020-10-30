Elan Microelectronics Corp (義隆電子) on Wednesday reported 57.6 percent year-on-year growth in net profit for last quarter, as remote schooling and work-from-home trends boosted demand for touchpad controllers and fingerprint sensors used in laptops.
Net profit surged to NT$1.08 billion (US$37.4 million), from NT$686 million in the third quarter last year, setting an all-time high, the company said, adding that on a quarterly basis, net profit rose 17.65 percent from NT$918 million.
Elan Microelectronics expects the growth momentum to carry into this quarter, with revenue likely to reach NT$4.55 billion to NT$4.75 billion, compared with NT$4.71 billion last quarter.
Gross margin is to bounce back 46 to 47 percent, compared with 45.5 percent last quarter, the company said.
Looking forward, company spokesman Dennis Liu (劉代銘) said that “people are expecting a decline in the fourth quarter, but we do not see that happening. The fourth quarter will not be as slow as it used to be.”
This year, Elan Microelectronics has seen revenue increase by 60 percent annually to NT$15 billion, Liu said.
The company generated NT$9.49 billion in revenue last year.
Market share gains and increases in average prices are driving the growth, he said.
Elan Microelectronics also holds a positive outlook for the first two quarters of next year based on clients’ messaging, company chairman Yeh I-hau (葉儀皓) told investors in Taipei on Wednesday.
Demand for touchpad controllers for laptops looks positive, but wafer supply is a concern, Yeh said.
The company has been forced to push back shipments of touchpad controllers to early next year due to wafer supply constraints, he added.
Elan Microelectronics has secured wafer supply from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), starting next month, the company said, adding that TSMC has promised to increase wafer supply significantly next year.
The company has clinched supply contracts from Microsoft Corp to supply touchpad controllers and fingerprint sensors for Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop Go, it said.
RESTRUCTURING: Taichung and Taoyuan profited most from local firms moving back high-end manufacturing amid the US-China decoupling of trade ties, the ministry said The government’s “Invest in Taiwan” initiative might this year see NT$627.1 billion (US$21.7 billion) of investment pledges realized, with several firms raising stakes and two dropouts due to customer losses, Minister of Economic Affairs (MOEA) Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Wang made the statement at the monthly meeting of the Third Wednesday Club, a local trade group featuring the top 100 firms of each business sector. Since early last year, the government has launched three programs intended to help local companies grapple with US-China trade rows and the COVID-19 pandemic, mainly through moving production lines back to Taiwan. Thus far, the ministry
JOBS AT RISK? Most Cathay Dragon routes are to be operated by Cathay Pacific or a subsidiary, but it was unclear how Taiwanese workers would be affected Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) yesterday said it is planning new flight services for Taiwan as it announced a corporate restructuring that included the shutdown of its regional subsidiary, Cathay Dragon (國泰港龍), and could lead to job cuts in Taiwan. Cathay Pacific said the shutdown means that the one round-trip service between Taichung and Hong Kong per day and seven round-trip services between Kaohsiung and Hong Kong operated by Cathay Dragon prior to the COVID-19 pandemic would be terminated. “The parent company is planning a new schedule between Taiwan and Hong Kong,” Cathay Pacific assistant manager for corporate communications Moses Hou (侯恩錫)
OVERHEATED MARKET?: The gauge would be designed to provide more reliable information than private-sector data, and help improve policymaking, the council said The National Development Council (NDC) is considering creating a business climate index on Taiwan’s property market, allowing policymakers to better monitor market movements and intervene if necessary, NDC Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said yesterday. Kung made the remarks at a meeting of the legislature’s Economic Committee where lawmakers from across party lines voiced concerns about housing price hikes driven by capital repatriation. Kung said that the council is assessing the possibility of creating an index designed to provide more accountable and transparent information than data provided by private-sector market analysts, and could help improve policymaking. The council would compile a report on
STOCK MARKETS TAIEX closes slightly higher The TAIEX closed slightly higher yesterday as market sentiment remained cautious over the Nov. 3 US presidential election. Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was again the anchor stabilizing the broader market, preventing the main board from falling into negative territory at the end of the session, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 14.88 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,877.25, on turnover of NT$167.982 billion (US$5.81 billion). TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, rose 0.44 percent after fluctuating between NT$451 and NT$456. The semiconductor subindex and the bellwether electronics sector