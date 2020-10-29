World Business Quick Take

Agencies





SINGAPORE

Recovery might fade

The city-state’s recovery from the COVID-19 recession is likely to be “gradual and uneven,” with firms and households restraining spending and a rally in the past few months in industrial output likely to taper off, the central bank said. “The near-term rebound is expected to fade to an incomplete recovery,” the Monetary Authority of Singapore said yesterday in its biannual Macroeconomic Review. The labor market is expected to “only expand gradually” next year. The central bank still projects the local economy to contract 5 to 7 percent this year, reaffirming the Ministry of Trade and Industry’s forecast.

INTERNET

Canberra funds Palau cable

The Pacific nation of Palau is to build an undersea telecoms cable financed by Australia, Japan and the US in a A$30 million (US$21.3 million) project, Australia said yesterday. It is the first project financed under an infrastructure investment partnership in the region among the three nations, Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne said in a statement. “We are very pleased to work alongside Japan and the United States to support Palau’s vision to strengthen its global internet connectivity,” she added. The cable would link Palau to another new cable spanning the Indo-Pacific region from Singapore to the US, the statement said.

BEVERAGES

Heineken profit plunges

Brewing giant Heineken NV yesterday said that its third-quarter net profit plunged 76 percent to 396 million euros (US$465 million) and restructuring was needed to offset the “significant impact” of COVID-19. Heineken said that the pandemic and accompanying lockdowns which brought the global economy to a halt saw sales by volume fall 8.0 percent for the period. Heineken gave no sales figure. Badly hit by the on-off restrictions on the hospitality sector, Heineken said that it aimed to cut personnel costs by 20 percent.

AIRLINES

Finnair posts operating loss

Finnish flag carrier Finnair PLC yesterday reported a second consecutive quarterly loss and said that the final quarter is likely to yield a similar result because of restrictions on movement imposed to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. “Travel restrictions, which are particularly strict in Finland, led us to deviate from our plans and we continued to operate a restricted network throughout the quarter,” chief executive Topi Manner said in a statement. Finnair, which is 55.9 percent state owned, made an underlying operating loss of 167 million euros for July to last month. That compared with a 174.3 million euros loss in the previous quarter and profit of 100.7 million euros a year earlier.

FOOD DELIVERY

Delivery Hero revenue soars

Delivery Hero SE said that order numbers and revenue approximately doubled in the third quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic drove demand for food-delivery companies. The company narrowed its full-year revenue guidance to 2.7 billion euros to 2.8 billion euros, raising the low end from 2.6 billion euros previously. Delivery Hero still expects its bid for control of South Korea’s biggest food delivery app, Woowa Brothers Corp, to get regulatory approval this year. Third-quarter revenue was 776.4 million euros, up from 390.6 million euros a year earlier. Following its entry into Japan last month, Delivery Hero said that it would continue to invest in the Japanese ecosystem and expand to more cities by the end of the year.