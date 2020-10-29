SINGAPORE
Recovery might fade
The city-state’s recovery from the COVID-19 recession is likely to be “gradual and uneven,” with firms and households restraining spending and a rally in the past few months in industrial output likely to taper off, the central bank said. “The near-term rebound is expected to fade to an incomplete recovery,” the Monetary Authority of Singapore said yesterday in its biannual Macroeconomic Review. The labor market is expected to “only expand gradually” next year. The central bank still projects the local economy to contract 5 to 7 percent this year, reaffirming the Ministry of Trade and Industry’s forecast.
INTERNET
Canberra funds Palau cable
The Pacific nation of Palau is to build an undersea telecoms cable financed by Australia, Japan and the US in a A$30 million (US$21.3 million) project, Australia said yesterday. It is the first project financed under an infrastructure investment partnership in the region among the three nations, Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne said in a statement. “We are very pleased to work alongside Japan and the United States to support Palau’s vision to strengthen its global internet connectivity,” she added. The cable would link Palau to another new cable spanning the Indo-Pacific region from Singapore to the US, the statement said.
BEVERAGES
Heineken profit plunges
Brewing giant Heineken NV yesterday said that its third-quarter net profit plunged 76 percent to 396 million euros (US$465 million) and restructuring was needed to offset the “significant impact” of COVID-19. Heineken said that the pandemic and accompanying lockdowns which brought the global economy to a halt saw sales by volume fall 8.0 percent for the period. Heineken gave no sales figure. Badly hit by the on-off restrictions on the hospitality sector, Heineken said that it aimed to cut personnel costs by 20 percent.
AIRLINES
Finnair posts operating loss
Finnish flag carrier Finnair PLC yesterday reported a second consecutive quarterly loss and said that the final quarter is likely to yield a similar result because of restrictions on movement imposed to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. “Travel restrictions, which are particularly strict in Finland, led us to deviate from our plans and we continued to operate a restricted network throughout the quarter,” chief executive Topi Manner said in a statement. Finnair, which is 55.9 percent state owned, made an underlying operating loss of 167 million euros for July to last month. That compared with a 174.3 million euros loss in the previous quarter and profit of 100.7 million euros a year earlier.
FOOD DELIVERY
Delivery Hero revenue soars
Delivery Hero SE said that order numbers and revenue approximately doubled in the third quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic drove demand for food-delivery companies. The company narrowed its full-year revenue guidance to 2.7 billion euros to 2.8 billion euros, raising the low end from 2.6 billion euros previously. Delivery Hero still expects its bid for control of South Korea’s biggest food delivery app, Woowa Brothers Corp, to get regulatory approval this year. Third-quarter revenue was 776.4 million euros, up from 390.6 million euros a year earlier. Following its entry into Japan last month, Delivery Hero said that it would continue to invest in the Japanese ecosystem and expand to more cities by the end of the year.
RESTRUCTURING: Taichung and Taoyuan profited most from local firms moving back high-end manufacturing amid the US-China decoupling of trade ties, the ministry said The government’s “Invest in Taiwan” initiative might this year see NT$627.1 billion (US$21.7 billion) of investment pledges realized, with several firms raising stakes and two dropouts due to customer losses, Minister of Economic Affairs (MOEA) Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Wang made the statement at the monthly meeting of the Third Wednesday Club, a local trade group featuring the top 100 firms of each business sector. Since early last year, the government has launched three programs intended to help local companies grapple with US-China trade rows and the COVID-19 pandemic, mainly through moving production lines back to Taiwan. Thus far, the ministry
JOBS AT RISK? Most Cathay Dragon routes are to be operated by Cathay Pacific or a subsidiary, but it was unclear how Taiwanese workers would be affected Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) yesterday said it is planning new flight services for Taiwan as it announced a corporate restructuring that included the shutdown of its regional subsidiary, Cathay Dragon (國泰港龍), and could lead to job cuts in Taiwan. Cathay Pacific said the shutdown means that the one round-trip service between Taichung and Hong Kong per day and seven round-trip services between Kaohsiung and Hong Kong operated by Cathay Dragon prior to the COVID-19 pandemic would be terminated. “The parent company is planning a new schedule between Taiwan and Hong Kong,” Cathay Pacific assistant manager for corporate communications Moses Hou (侯恩錫)
OVERHEATED MARKET?: The gauge would be designed to provide more reliable information than private-sector data, and help improve policymaking, the council said The National Development Council (NDC) is considering creating a business climate index on Taiwan’s property market, allowing policymakers to better monitor market movements and intervene if necessary, NDC Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said yesterday. Kung made the remarks at a meeting of the legislature’s Economic Committee where lawmakers from across party lines voiced concerns about housing price hikes driven by capital repatriation. Kung said that the council is assessing the possibility of creating an index designed to provide more accountable and transparent information than data provided by private-sector market analysts, and could help improve policymaking. The council would compile a report on
STOCK MARKETS TAIEX closes slightly higher The TAIEX closed slightly higher yesterday as market sentiment remained cautious over the Nov. 3 US presidential election. Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was again the anchor stabilizing the broader market, preventing the main board from falling into negative territory at the end of the session, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 14.88 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,877.25, on turnover of NT$167.982 billion (US$5.81 billion). TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, rose 0.44 percent after fluctuating between NT$451 and NT$456. The semiconductor subindex and the bellwether electronics sector