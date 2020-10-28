HSBC yesterday said that its third-quarter post-tax profits fell 46 percent year-on-year as the Asia-focused banking giant continued to take a hammering from the COVID-19 pandemic and spiraling US-China tensions.
However, the profit declines were not as bad as some analysts had predicted, and HSBC said that it expected credit losses to be at the lower end of a previously announced US$8 billion to US$13 billion range.
The global economic slowdown caused by the virus has hit financial giants hard and there is limited optimism on the horizon, as Europe and the US head into the winter with infections soaring once more.
HSBC has a further headache — geopolitical tensions via its status as a major business conduit between China and the West.
As a result, the lender is in the midst of a worldwide overhaul, aiming to slash about 35,000 jobs by 2022, primarily in its less profitable European and American divisions.
“We are accelerating the transformation of the Group, moving our focus from interest-rate sensitive business lines towards fee-generating businesses, and further reducing our operating costs,” HSBC chief executive officer Noel Quinn said in a statement accompanying the results.
Reported post-tax profit for the third quarter was US$2 billion, with revenue down 11 percent at US$11.9 billion, the statement said.
Adjusted pretax profit slid 21 percent to US$4.3 billion in the period, beating a US$2.8 billion estimate by Bloomberg analysts.
Quinn said that the latest figures were “promising results against a backdrop of the continuing impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy,” as well as low interest rates.
In the first six months of this year, HSBC’s post-tax profits were down 69 percent, meaning that the third-quarter results were something of an improvement as some major economies relaxed some of their COVID-19 restrictions.
The bank said that its board would consider whether to pay “a conservative dividend” for this year based on final end-of-year results and how the global economy looks early next year.
Earlier this year, UK regulators called on British banks to scrap dividends for the year to preserve capital during the pandemic.
HSBC makes 90 percent of its profit in Asia, with China and Hong Kong being the major drivers of growth.
As a result, it has found itself more vulnerable than most to the crossfire caused by the increasingly bellicose relationship between Beijing and Washington.
“Geopolitical risk, particularly relating to trade and other tensions between the US and China, remains heightened,” HSBC said.
The US has sanctioned nearly a dozen key Hong Kong and Chinese officials over national security legislation Beijing has imposed on the territory, telling international banks to stop doing business with them.
However, the national security legislation forbids businesses in Hong Kong from adhering to foreign sanctions regimes, leaving many in an unclear regulatory tight spot.
