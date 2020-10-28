Virus Outbreak: Export spike fuels S Korea’s rebound

SHOWING RESILIENCE: Exports jumped the most since 1986, leading a rebound in GDP, which beat predictions by rising 1.9 percent in the July-to-September period

Bloomberg





South Korea’s fastest growth in exports in decades led a stronger-than-expected rebound from its COVID-19 pandemic-triggered recession, signaling a pickup in global trade amid rising waves of the virus in key markets.

GDP increased 1.9 percent in the three months through last month from the prior quarter, the Bank of Korea reported yesterday.

Economists had forecast 1.3 percent growth, following two quarters of contraction.

The biggest jump in exports since 1986 led the rebound after a sharp decline in shipments the prior period as demand for memory chips and electronics increased from China and other major economies, as more people are working and studying from home.

The gains fueled investment in machines and transportation equipment, which are needed to support manufacturing.

“This speaks to the resilience of a manufacturing powerhouse,” KB Securities economist Oh Jae-young said.

“South Korea’s manufacturing has remained unscathed from the pandemic, and now as developed economies themselves restart production, South Korea’s getting a boost,” Oh said.

South Korea is recovering from recession in a stronger position than most developed nations, aided by its exports recovery, stimulus measures and its relatively successful containment of COVID-19.

A late summer resurgence of the virus in South Korea that led to tighter social distancing rules has eased. The government resumed the distribution of discount coupons — halted during the second virus wave — to encourage spending, and is promoting an annual shopping event early next month to accelerate the recovery.

South Korean Minister of Finance Hong Nam-ki said in a statement that the country has entered a recovery phase thanks to exports to major economies such as China and stronger demand for its technology products.

The economy might have expanded in the mid-2 percent range last quarter if not for the resurgence of the virus in August, he said.

Exports increased 16 percent from the previous quarter, but the recovery remains vulnerable to disruptions in the US and Europe, where the pandemic is worsening.

Growing US-China tensions and the outcome of the US presidential election also add to uncertainties for South Korea.

“The rising second wave outbreak in developed-market economies is concerning,” Rory Green, an economist at research firm TS Lombard, said before the GDP announcement.

South Korea could still benefit from a “Zoom boom” even if a new rounds of lockdowns took place, he said.

Private sector analysts see GDP shrinking for the full-year for the first time since the late 1990s Asian financial crisis, despite a second-half recovery.

Construction investment weighed on the economy heavily in the third quarter, falling 7.8 percent, while private spending remained sluggish with a 0.1 percent slide. Compared with the same period last year, the economy shrank 1.3 percent.