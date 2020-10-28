Consumer confidence slips due to US, virus worries

UP AND DOWN: The measure on stock investment declined the most, losing 5.3 points to hit a record low of 30, but the economic outlook gauge gained 0.8 points to 83.8

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Consumer confidence slipped a tad this month as uncertainty about the US presidential election and a resurgence in global COVID-19 inflections weighed on sentiment, despite economic improvement, a National Central University survey showed yesterday.

The consumer confidence index came in at 71.1 this month, down 0.5 points from last month, as three of its constituent gauges weakened, while the other three picked up, the monthly survey found.

The gauge on stock investment recorded the steepest decline, losing 5.3 points to 30 — its lowest level in history, the survey showed, even though the TAIEX consolidated firmly above the 12,000-point mark.

Scores larger than 100 suggest confidence and values smaller than the threshold indicate pessimism.

“Chinese warplanes repeatedly flying over Taiwan’s airspace and the tight US presidential race dominated the news channels at home and abroad this month, raising unease among the public,” said Dachrahn Wu (吳大任), director of the university’s Research Center for Taiwan Economic Development.

The center conducts the survey.

Wu said the growing number of COVID-19 infections in the US and Europe supports the conservative sentiment, adding that the situation is unlikely to change in the short term.

People are also expecting modest retreats in household income six months from now, as the sub-index dropped 2.15 points, the survey showed.

The sub-index on the job market shed 1.85 points to 66.8, suggesting that people expect difficulty in finding jobs in next six months, the survey said.

On the other hand, the gauge on the economic outlook gained 0.8 points to 83.8 after major bellwethers such as exports, industrial production and retail sales clocked positive cyclical movements.

Heavyweight tech companies generally posted strong earnings results for last quarter and look to benefit from the coming peak season for consumer technology products this quarter.

The measure on purchases of durable goods gained 2.45 points to 122.3, as Taiwanese are so keen to own the new iPhones that many are having to wait for one to two months, Wu said.

Media reports that the government plans to rein in the boom in the property market drove some buyers to the sidelines, Wu said.

The survey was conducted over the telephone from Sunday to Wednesday last week.