Consumer confidence slipped a tad this month as uncertainty about the US presidential election and a resurgence in global COVID-19 inflections weighed on sentiment, despite economic improvement, a National Central University survey showed yesterday.
The consumer confidence index came in at 71.1 this month, down 0.5 points from last month, as three of its constituent gauges weakened, while the other three picked up, the monthly survey found.
The gauge on stock investment recorded the steepest decline, losing 5.3 points to 30 — its lowest level in history, the survey showed, even though the TAIEX consolidated firmly above the 12,000-point mark.
Scores larger than 100 suggest confidence and values smaller than the threshold indicate pessimism.
“Chinese warplanes repeatedly flying over Taiwan’s airspace and the tight US presidential race dominated the news channels at home and abroad this month, raising unease among the public,” said Dachrahn Wu (吳大任), director of the university’s Research Center for Taiwan Economic Development.
The center conducts the survey.
Wu said the growing number of COVID-19 infections in the US and Europe supports the conservative sentiment, adding that the situation is unlikely to change in the short term.
People are also expecting modest retreats in household income six months from now, as the sub-index dropped 2.15 points, the survey showed.
The sub-index on the job market shed 1.85 points to 66.8, suggesting that people expect difficulty in finding jobs in next six months, the survey said.
On the other hand, the gauge on the economic outlook gained 0.8 points to 83.8 after major bellwethers such as exports, industrial production and retail sales clocked positive cyclical movements.
Heavyweight tech companies generally posted strong earnings results for last quarter and look to benefit from the coming peak season for consumer technology products this quarter.
The measure on purchases of durable goods gained 2.45 points to 122.3, as Taiwanese are so keen to own the new iPhones that many are having to wait for one to two months, Wu said.
Media reports that the government plans to rein in the boom in the property market drove some buyers to the sidelines, Wu said.
The survey was conducted over the telephone from Sunday to Wednesday last week.
RESTRUCTURING: Taichung and Taoyuan profited most from local firms moving back high-end manufacturing amid the US-China decoupling of trade ties, the ministry said The government’s “Invest in Taiwan” initiative might this year see NT$627.1 billion (US$21.7 billion) of investment pledges realized, with several firms raising stakes and two dropouts due to customer losses, Minister of Economic Affairs (MOEA) Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Wang made the statement at the monthly meeting of the Third Wednesday Club, a local trade group featuring the top 100 firms of each business sector. Since early last year, the government has launched three programs intended to help local companies grapple with US-China trade rows and the COVID-19 pandemic, mainly through moving production lines back to Taiwan. Thus far, the ministry
JOBS AT RISK? Most Cathay Dragon routes are to be operated by Cathay Pacific or a subsidiary, but it was unclear how Taiwanese workers would be affected Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) yesterday said it is planning new flight services for Taiwan as it announced a corporate restructuring that included the shutdown of its regional subsidiary, Cathay Dragon (國泰港龍), and could lead to job cuts in Taiwan. Cathay Pacific said the shutdown means that the one round-trip service between Taichung and Hong Kong per day and seven round-trip services between Kaohsiung and Hong Kong operated by Cathay Dragon prior to the COVID-19 pandemic would be terminated. “The parent company is planning a new schedule between Taiwan and Hong Kong,” Cathay Pacific assistant manager for corporate communications Moses Hou (侯恩錫)
OVERHEATED MARKET?: The gauge would be designed to provide more reliable information than private-sector data, and help improve policymaking, the council said The National Development Council (NDC) is considering creating a business climate index on Taiwan’s property market, allowing policymakers to better monitor market movements and intervene if necessary, NDC Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said yesterday. Kung made the remarks at a meeting of the legislature’s Economic Committee where lawmakers from across party lines voiced concerns about housing price hikes driven by capital repatriation. Kung said that the council is assessing the possibility of creating an index designed to provide more accountable and transparent information than data provided by private-sector market analysts, and could help improve policymaking. The council would compile a report on
STOCK MARKETS TAIEX closes slightly higher The TAIEX closed slightly higher yesterday as market sentiment remained cautious over the Nov. 3 US presidential election. Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was again the anchor stabilizing the broader market, preventing the main board from falling into negative territory at the end of the session, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 14.88 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,877.25, on turnover of NT$167.982 billion (US$5.81 billion). TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, rose 0.44 percent after fluctuating between NT$451 and NT$456. The semiconductor subindex and the bellwether electronics sector