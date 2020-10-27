World Business Quick Take

JAPAN

Anime breaks record

Animated film Demon Slayer shattered a box-office record, reaching revenue of ￥10.75 billion (US$102.48 million) in just 10 days, the film’s distributor said yesterday. That was the fastest pace for ticket sales in the country to top ￥10 billion, besting the previous record-holder, Hayao Miyazaki’s 2001 animated film Spirited Away, which took 25 days to reach the milestone. The animated film, whose full title is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie - Mugen Train, had already broken the country’s previous record for best three-day opening when it hit cinemas on Oct. 16. Codistributor Aniplex said 7.98 million people had seen the film as of yesterday.

E-COMMERCE

Google to invest in firm

Google and Temasek Holdings Pte have agreed to invest about US$350 million in PT Tokopedia, people familiar with the matter said, a major cash infusion that would bankroll the Indonesian online mall’s post-COVID-19 expansion. The Alphabet Inc unit and Singapore’s state investment firm could sign an agreement for the funding soon, the people said. Tokopedia is the online marketplace backed by Softbank Group Corp. The backing of Google and Temasek is a vote of confidence for one of Indonesia’s biggest e-commerce operators, which rode a surge in online shopping during the pandemic.

FOOD

Dunkin Brands to sell itself

The parent of the Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin Robbins chains, Dunkin Brands Group Inc, is nearing a deal to sell itself to a private equity-backed restaurant company for US$106 per share, the New York Times reported on Sunday, citing sources. Dunkin is preparing sell itself to Inspire Brands, a multibrand restaurant company, and the deal could be made public as soon as yesterday, the newspaper reported, citing two people with knowledge of the negotiations. Dunkin’ Brands did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

AVIATION

Lufthansa widens grounding

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is preparing to ground more planes than planned and cut working hours during the winter as a surge in COVID-19 infections is putting people off traveling. Lufthansa and its subsidiaries, Eurowings, Swiss, Austrian and Brussels Airlines, are to ground 125 more aircraft during the winter than originally planned, chief executive Carsten Spohr said in a letter to staff seen by Reuters. Most of the group’s administrative staff would be put on a government-sponsored reduced-hours scheme, he said. The carrier this month said it would likely only offer up to 25 percent of the last year’s capacity in the fourth quarter, as it reported a third-quarter operating loss of 1.26 billion euros (US$1.49 billion).

TURKEY

Lira sinks to record low

The country’s currency yesterday set a new record low against the US dollar after the central bank refused to raise its main interest rate and tensions increased sharply with the country’s Western allies. The lira was at 8.03 against the US dollar at about 9:30am, suffering a loss of nearly 1 percent since the start of the day. The currency also recorded its lowest level against the euro, trading near 9.52. The lira has lost 26 percent of its value against the US dollar since the start of the year.