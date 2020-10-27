JAPAN
Anime breaks record
Animated film Demon Slayer shattered a box-office record, reaching revenue of ￥10.75 billion (US$102.48 million) in just 10 days, the film’s distributor said yesterday. That was the fastest pace for ticket sales in the country to top ￥10 billion, besting the previous record-holder, Hayao Miyazaki’s 2001 animated film Spirited Away, which took 25 days to reach the milestone. The animated film, whose full title is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie - Mugen Train, had already broken the country’s previous record for best three-day opening when it hit cinemas on Oct. 16. Codistributor Aniplex said 7.98 million people had seen the film as of yesterday.
E-COMMERCE
Google to invest in firm
Google and Temasek Holdings Pte have agreed to invest about US$350 million in PT Tokopedia, people familiar with the matter said, a major cash infusion that would bankroll the Indonesian online mall’s post-COVID-19 expansion. The Alphabet Inc unit and Singapore’s state investment firm could sign an agreement for the funding soon, the people said. Tokopedia is the online marketplace backed by Softbank Group Corp. The backing of Google and Temasek is a vote of confidence for one of Indonesia’s biggest e-commerce operators, which rode a surge in online shopping during the pandemic.
FOOD
Dunkin Brands to sell itself
The parent of the Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin Robbins chains, Dunkin Brands Group Inc, is nearing a deal to sell itself to a private equity-backed restaurant company for US$106 per share, the New York Times reported on Sunday, citing sources. Dunkin is preparing sell itself to Inspire Brands, a multibrand restaurant company, and the deal could be made public as soon as yesterday, the newspaper reported, citing two people with knowledge of the negotiations. Dunkin’ Brands did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.
AVIATION
Lufthansa widens grounding
Deutsche Lufthansa AG is preparing to ground more planes than planned and cut working hours during the winter as a surge in COVID-19 infections is putting people off traveling. Lufthansa and its subsidiaries, Eurowings, Swiss, Austrian and Brussels Airlines, are to ground 125 more aircraft during the winter than originally planned, chief executive Carsten Spohr said in a letter to staff seen by Reuters. Most of the group’s administrative staff would be put on a government-sponsored reduced-hours scheme, he said. The carrier this month said it would likely only offer up to 25 percent of the last year’s capacity in the fourth quarter, as it reported a third-quarter operating loss of 1.26 billion euros (US$1.49 billion).
TURKEY
Lira sinks to record low
The country’s currency yesterday set a new record low against the US dollar after the central bank refused to raise its main interest rate and tensions increased sharply with the country’s Western allies. The lira was at 8.03 against the US dollar at about 9:30am, suffering a loss of nearly 1 percent since the start of the day. The currency also recorded its lowest level against the euro, trading near 9.52. The lira has lost 26 percent of its value against the US dollar since the start of the year.
HSBC Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) has approved two sustainability-linked loans totaling NT$450 million (US$15.55 million) for Taya Group (大亞集團) and Sinbon Electronics Co (信邦電子), the bank said yesterday, adding that interest rates would fall if the borrowers’ sustainability performance improves. Those marked the first sustainability-linked loans granted by HSBC Taiwan, it said. While HSBC Taiwan has experience providing green loans for the nation’s developers of renewable energy sources to support their projects, the bank began focusing on sustainability-linked loans to meet rising demand from companies in other sectors planning to undertake sustainability programs, it said. “As we reward our clients who reach their
‘NEW TRAVEL MARKET’: The carrier initially planned to lay off about 8,000 people globally, but after government intervention reduced that to 18 percent of its workforce Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) would cut 6,000 jobs and close its Cathay Dragon brand, the South China Morning Post reported, as part of a strategic review to combat the unprecedented damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hong Kong-based airline is expected to officially announce the plan after the market close today, the newspaper said. It initially planned about 8,000 layoffs globally, but after government intervention reduced that to 18 percent of its total workforce, including about 5,000 jobs in Hong Kong, it said. The company, which posted a HK$9.9 billion (US$1.3 billion) loss in the first half, has for months
V-SHAPED RECOVERY: Local tech firms have benefited from strong demand for 5G deployment and electronic devices required for a low-contact economy, CIER said The Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (CIER, 中華經濟研究院) yesterday raised its forecast for the nation’s GDP growth this year to 1.76 percent, from its previous estimate of 1.33 percent, saying exports and private consumption have staged a V-shaped recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in the second half of the year. “The upgrade aims to reflect the fast recovery in Taiwan’s exports and domestic demand,” CIER president Chang Chuang-chang (張傳章) told a media briefing. The Taipei-based think tank said the economy might have expanded 2.77 percent last quarter — emerging from a 0.78 percent decline in the second quarter — and would grow
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) yesterday said that the company remains committed to its project in Wisconsin, but appeared to condition its completion on the receipt of state incentives, the Wall Street Journal reported. Gou said in a statement that Hon Hai, known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) outside of Taiwan, remains committed to its investment, although “market conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic” have altered the timing of its expansion and the specifics of its manufacturing plans. The company has over the past three years invested US$750 million to transform southeastern Wisconsin into a high-tech