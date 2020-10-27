Coca-Cola European goes global with US$6.6bn deal

Bloomberg





Coca-Cola European Partners PLC agreed to buy Australian bottler Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd, creating a global producer of packaged beverages to better withstand a slowdown in the industry and the shift away from sugary drinks.

The deal values Sydney-based Coca-Cola Amatil at A$9.23 billion (US$6.6 billion), a 19 percent premium to where its shares traded last week. The target’s board intends to unanimously recommend the offer.

The A$12.75 per share cash deal would double the European company’s potential market at a stroke, putting almost 300 million consumers within reach in the southern hemisphere, including the key developing nation of Indonesia.

The Coca-Cola Co logo is pictured at a bottling plant in Los Angeles on Oct. 24, 2017. Photo: Reuters

Such growth opportunities are all the more attractive in an industry facing slowing sales, partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but also amid a broader shift by health-conscious consumers away from sugary drinks.

Beyond fizzy staples like Coca-Cola, Fanta and Sprite, the Australian company has diversified into whiskey, rum and tequila, as well as beer and ground coffee.

Damian Gammell, chief executive officer of Coca-Cola European Partners, said the acquisition would create “a broader and more balanced geographic footprint” that would “enable us to scale up even faster.”

Coca-Cola Amatil has 32 production facilities in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia and Papua New Guinea, according to its Web site.

The company changed its structure last year around more geographically focused units.

Coca-Cola Amatil stock soared 16 percent to close at A$12.50 in Sydney, shy of the offer value. The deal is subject to due diligence by Coca-Cola European Partners.

Coca-Cola European Partners would enter a separate agreement to buy Atlanta-based Coca-Cola Co’s 31 percent stake in the target on less favorable terms than those offered to other shareholders.

It would pay Coca-Cola A$9.57 a share in cash for 11 percent of the Australian company, and also work with Coca-Cola to buy its remaining 20 percent stake.

Coca-Cola European Partners is the world’s largest Coca-Cola bottler by revenue, with 48 production sites in Germany, Spain, the UK and elsewhere, according to its Web site.