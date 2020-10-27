Coca-Cola European Partners PLC agreed to buy Australian bottler Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd, creating a global producer of packaged beverages to better withstand a slowdown in the industry and the shift away from sugary drinks.
The deal values Sydney-based Coca-Cola Amatil at A$9.23 billion (US$6.6 billion), a 19 percent premium to where its shares traded last week. The target’s board intends to unanimously recommend the offer.
The A$12.75 per share cash deal would double the European company’s potential market at a stroke, putting almost 300 million consumers within reach in the southern hemisphere, including the key developing nation of Indonesia.
Photo: Reuters
Such growth opportunities are all the more attractive in an industry facing slowing sales, partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but also amid a broader shift by health-conscious consumers away from sugary drinks.
Beyond fizzy staples like Coca-Cola, Fanta and Sprite, the Australian company has diversified into whiskey, rum and tequila, as well as beer and ground coffee.
Damian Gammell, chief executive officer of Coca-Cola European Partners, said the acquisition would create “a broader and more balanced geographic footprint” that would “enable us to scale up even faster.”
Coca-Cola Amatil has 32 production facilities in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia and Papua New Guinea, according to its Web site.
The company changed its structure last year around more geographically focused units.
Coca-Cola Amatil stock soared 16 percent to close at A$12.50 in Sydney, shy of the offer value. The deal is subject to due diligence by Coca-Cola European Partners.
Coca-Cola European Partners would enter a separate agreement to buy Atlanta-based Coca-Cola Co’s 31 percent stake in the target on less favorable terms than those offered to other shareholders.
It would pay Coca-Cola A$9.57 a share in cash for 11 percent of the Australian company, and also work with Coca-Cola to buy its remaining 20 percent stake.
Coca-Cola European Partners is the world’s largest Coca-Cola bottler by revenue, with 48 production sites in Germany, Spain, the UK and elsewhere, according to its Web site.
HSBC Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) has approved two sustainability-linked loans totaling NT$450 million (US$15.55 million) for Taya Group (大亞集團) and Sinbon Electronics Co (信邦電子), the bank said yesterday, adding that interest rates would fall if the borrowers’ sustainability performance improves. Those marked the first sustainability-linked loans granted by HSBC Taiwan, it said. While HSBC Taiwan has experience providing green loans for the nation’s developers of renewable energy sources to support their projects, the bank began focusing on sustainability-linked loans to meet rising demand from companies in other sectors planning to undertake sustainability programs, it said. “As we reward our clients who reach their
‘NEW TRAVEL MARKET’: The carrier initially planned to lay off about 8,000 people globally, but after government intervention reduced that to 18 percent of its workforce Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) would cut 6,000 jobs and close its Cathay Dragon brand, the South China Morning Post reported, as part of a strategic review to combat the unprecedented damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hong Kong-based airline is expected to officially announce the plan after the market close today, the newspaper said. It initially planned about 8,000 layoffs globally, but after government intervention reduced that to 18 percent of its total workforce, including about 5,000 jobs in Hong Kong, it said. The company, which posted a HK$9.9 billion (US$1.3 billion) loss in the first half, has for months
V-SHAPED RECOVERY: Local tech firms have benefited from strong demand for 5G deployment and electronic devices required for a low-contact economy, CIER said The Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (CIER, 中華經濟研究院) yesterday raised its forecast for the nation’s GDP growth this year to 1.76 percent, from its previous estimate of 1.33 percent, saying exports and private consumption have staged a V-shaped recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in the second half of the year. “The upgrade aims to reflect the fast recovery in Taiwan’s exports and domestic demand,” CIER president Chang Chuang-chang (張傳章) told a media briefing. The Taipei-based think tank said the economy might have expanded 2.77 percent last quarter — emerging from a 0.78 percent decline in the second quarter — and would grow
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) yesterday said that the company remains committed to its project in Wisconsin, but appeared to condition its completion on the receipt of state incentives, the Wall Street Journal reported. Gou said in a statement that Hon Hai, known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) outside of Taiwan, remains committed to its investment, although “market conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic” have altered the timing of its expansion and the specifics of its manufacturing plans. The company has over the past three years invested US$750 million to transform southeastern Wisconsin into a high-tech