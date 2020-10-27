Bayer AG agreed to acquire US biotech company Asklepios BioPharmaceutical Inc (AskBio) for as much as US$4 billion, bolstering its pharma division with experimental gene therapies before patents expire on some key drugs.
The German chemicals giant is to pay US$2 billion upfront and another US$2 billion in potential milestone payments in cash for closely held AskBio, a North Carolina-based company that is developing gene therapies for ailments such as Parkinson’s disease and congestive heart failure.
Bayer is expanding in the cutting-edge field of gene and cell therapies at a time when its blockbuster drugs age and the company’s crop-protection business reels from the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on farm commodities after its purchase of Monsanto.
Bayer said in a statement that it created a special business unit for cell and gene therapies, bringing together research performed by other entities including BlueRock Therapeutics, which it fully acquired last year.
“It’s an incredible addition for us in our emerging cell and gene-therapy business,” Bayer head of pharma Stefan Oelrich said in an interview. “A puzzle is coming together, with AskBio really being our centerpiece.”
The US company, founded in 2001, has a contract manufacturing business that makes components used by other cell and gene-therapy companies — a division whose returns have helped fund AskBio’s search for its own experimental treatments.
The booming industry means “right now there’s not enough manufacturing services available,” AskBio cofounder and chief executive officer Sheila Mikhail said in a telephone interview.
AskBio has licensed products undergoing clinical trials for treating patients with hemophilia and Duchenne muscular dystrophy to drugmakers including Pfizer Inc.
It is also developing medicines for other neuromuscular, central nervous system, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, the company said.
AskBio had been preparing for an initial public offering when it was first approached by Bayer, Mikhail said.
The advantages of being acquired included getting access to Bayer’s extensive library of small molecules, which could help drive down costs of medicines, and benefiting from Bayer’s experience in conducting clinical trials, she said.
Bayer expects the deal to close later this year and said that AskBio would continue to operate as an independent company.
HSBC Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) has approved two sustainability-linked loans totaling NT$450 million (US$15.55 million) for Taya Group (大亞集團) and Sinbon Electronics Co (信邦電子), the bank said yesterday, adding that interest rates would fall if the borrowers’ sustainability performance improves. Those marked the first sustainability-linked loans granted by HSBC Taiwan, it said. While HSBC Taiwan has experience providing green loans for the nation’s developers of renewable energy sources to support their projects, the bank began focusing on sustainability-linked loans to meet rising demand from companies in other sectors planning to undertake sustainability programs, it said. “As we reward our clients who reach their
‘NEW TRAVEL MARKET’: The carrier initially planned to lay off about 8,000 people globally, but after government intervention reduced that to 18 percent of its workforce Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) would cut 6,000 jobs and close its Cathay Dragon brand, the South China Morning Post reported, as part of a strategic review to combat the unprecedented damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hong Kong-based airline is expected to officially announce the plan after the market close today, the newspaper said. It initially planned about 8,000 layoffs globally, but after government intervention reduced that to 18 percent of its total workforce, including about 5,000 jobs in Hong Kong, it said. The company, which posted a HK$9.9 billion (US$1.3 billion) loss in the first half, has for months
V-SHAPED RECOVERY: Local tech firms have benefited from strong demand for 5G deployment and electronic devices required for a low-contact economy, CIER said The Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (CIER, 中華經濟研究院) yesterday raised its forecast for the nation’s GDP growth this year to 1.76 percent, from its previous estimate of 1.33 percent, saying exports and private consumption have staged a V-shaped recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in the second half of the year. “The upgrade aims to reflect the fast recovery in Taiwan’s exports and domestic demand,” CIER president Chang Chuang-chang (張傳章) told a media briefing. The Taipei-based think tank said the economy might have expanded 2.77 percent last quarter — emerging from a 0.78 percent decline in the second quarter — and would grow
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) yesterday said that the company remains committed to its project in Wisconsin, but appeared to condition its completion on the receipt of state incentives, the Wall Street Journal reported. Gou said in a statement that Hon Hai, known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) outside of Taiwan, remains committed to its investment, although “market conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic” have altered the timing of its expansion and the specifics of its manufacturing plans. The company has over the past three years invested US$750 million to transform southeastern Wisconsin into a high-tech