German software giant SAP SE on Sunday downgraded its outlook for this year, saying a resurgence in COVID-19 cases would weigh on demand from “hard hit” customers.
The Walldorf-based group, which offers traditional software and cloud computing services, where companies pay a subscription fee to store their data on remote servers, said it had benefited from firms doing more work online.
However, at the same time, SAP said its customers, “particularly those in hard-hit industries, continue to be impacted by the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
In an ad hoc release, SAP said group revenues fell 4 percent year-on-year in the third quarter to 6.5 billion euros (US$7.7 billion) — measured using non-IFRS standards, which exclude some costs.
The drop was led by a fall in income from software licenses, even as cloud sales climbed 10 percent.
Adjusted operating profit fell 1 percent to 2.1 billion euros, the statement said.
Looking ahead, SAP said the recent resurgence in COVID-19 infections had forced it to readjust expectations that economies would reopen and demand would bounce back in the final months of the year.
“Lockdowns have been reintroduced in some regions, recovery is uneven and companies are facing more business uncertainty. Consequently, there is greater scrutiny of larger projects,” it said.
The group expects full-year revenue of between 27.2 billion euros and 27.8 billion euros, compared with an earlier estimate of 27.8 billion euros to 28.5 billion euros.
Adjusted operating profits are expected to come in between 8.1 billion euros and 8.5 billion euros, down from 8.1 billion euros to 8.7 billion euros previously forecast.
Chief executive officer Christian Klein on a call yesterday said that he expects a conservative recovery into the first half of next year.
