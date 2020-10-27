Apple Inc is planning updates to its AirPods earbuds next year, seeking to capitalize on the success of a product that has become an important source of growth.
The Cupertino, California-based technology giant is working on two new models: third-generation entry-level AirPods and the second version of the AirPods Pro earbuds, people familiar with the plans said.
The models are to join other new Apple audio devices like the HomePod mini and upcoming over-ear headphones.
Photo: Reuters / Ann Wang
The company has also weighed launching another smart speaker that would sit between the HomePod mini and the original version in the lineup.
The design of the updated entry-level AirPods would be similar to the current AirPods Pro, gaining a shorter stem and replaceable ear tips. Apple is also looking to improve battery life.
However, that model would not have higher-end AirPods Pro features, such as noise cancelation, said the people, who asked not to be identified.
For the new AirPods Pro, Apple is aiming to make the earbuds more compact by eliminating the short stem that currently sticks out from the bottom.
A design in testing has a more rounded shape that fills more of a user’s ear — similar to the latest designs from Samsung Electronics Co, Amazon.com Inc and Google.
Integrating noise cancelation, wireless antennas and microphones into a smaller AirPods Pro casing has proved challenging during development, which could result in a less ambitious design when the product is finalized, the people said.
An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment.
Apple has internally discussed launching the new low-end AirPods during the first half of next year. The company is also planning new wireless chips to power both models.
Luxshare Precision Industry Co (立訊精密) and Goertek Inc (歌爾聲學) are expected to handle most of the production for the new earbuds.
After being mocked by some early on, AirPods have become one of Apple’s biggest hits in the past few years. The success has attracted rivals, such as China’s Xiaomi Corp (小米), that offer more affordable options.
Apple sells entry-level AirPods for US$159 and the AirPods Pro at US$249. The original AirPods launched in 2016 and were last updated in March last year. The AirPods Pro came out in October last year.
Beyond the new AirPods, Apple has also internally weighed a new HomePod that sits in size, price and sound quality between the original US$299 HomePod and the US$99 HomePod mini.
It is unclear if Apple would ultimately launch that product or just further cut the price of the higher-end version.
Apple is still planning to announce high-end, noise canceling over-ear headphones. The device has faced several development challenges over the past two years and has been delayed multiple times.
The headphones were due to go into production weeks ago, but that was pushed back due to problems with the headband, a person familiar with the matter said.
That part was deemed too tight in some testing.
