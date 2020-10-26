Mustard Seed Mission teams up with Citi Foundation to invest in the ‘Yes, I Can Youth Employment and Empowerment’ initiative

Staff writer





Social workers helping young Taiwanese to improve their employment prospects, have assisted 377 young people in finding jobs over the past three years.

As of August, the unemployment rate for 15-to-24-year-olds in Taiwan was 12.04 percent — three times the national average unemployment rate of 3.99 percent.

To tackle this problem, the Mustard Seed Mission and Citi Foundation joined forces to create the “Yes, I Can Youth Employment and Empowerment” initiative.

The “Yes, I Can Youth Employment and Empowerment” initiative has helped 377 students to find jobs over the past three years. Mustard Seed Mission chief executive officer Wu Hsiao-ping, center, and Citibank Taiwan spokesperson and director of government and public affairs April Pan, second right, pose for a photograph with students at this year’s “Yes, I Can” training event. Photo courtesy of Mustard Seed Mission and the Citi Foundation

For the past three years, social workers have helped young people to improve their competitiveness in the job market.

This year, industry-specific courses have been added to the curriculum, including special classes for care workers to respond to the needs of the elderly in Taiwan’s rapidly aging society.

Youth training to surmount job-seeking difficulties

At this year’s training course, Citibank Taiwan Ltd (台灣花旗) chairman Paulus Mok (莫兆鴻) interacted with more than 50 young students from northern, central and southern Taiwan, both on site and through live video linkups.

These days, many young people experience confusion when it comes to job hunting, and have a lack of work experience and an underdeveloped skill set, he said.

Mok encouraged the young attendees to step out of their comfort zones, to not be afraid of failure and do their best to learn, be curious, try new things, and, above all, to never give up pursuing their interests and dreams.

Mok used his own life as an example, saying that although he is very busy, he is constantly trying new things and studying by enrolling in courses.

He said that whenever young people encounter problems, they should be brave enough to seek help and find someone who can listen and give advice and support.

They should also use friends and colleagues as a sounding board and gather different opinions by consulting others, Mok said.

Emotional intelligence is also extremely important, Mok told the students.

They should allow themselves a little time to digest any setbacks and frustrations that they experience, and think about how to deal with similar situations in the future.

However, they should be careful not to become too set in their ways and not to let negative emotions take a hold of them for too long, he said.

Mok also cited the children’s story The Unbeatable Cockroach to encourage young people to face failure and adversity, so that they can exercise their ability to deal with any problems they might come across.

These are important development processes in becoming a well-rounded adult, he said.

April Pan (潘玲嬌), Citibank Taiwan spokesperson and director of government and public affairs, in 2016 launched the “Pathways to Progress” project to help unemployed people aged 16 to 24 overcome psychological barriers, build self-confidence and overcome employment difficulties through self-exploration and studying interpersonal interactions.

In 2017, Citibank Taiwan partnered with the Mustard Seed Mission to develop youth employment training courses. In the past three years, the initiative has helped 377 young people to secure employment, of which 283 have a stable job.

Pan said that she is extremely satisfied with the Mustard Seed Mission’s special classes this year, such as the private kitchen experience, care worker course and pet help industry course.

During this year’s training course, students displayed the results of their learning, which included making coffee or pasta, or demonstrating care of the elderly.

All of this year’s attendees displayed professionalism and confidence in learning, and received praise from the organizers.

Enterprise support: 80 percent of trainees are more confident about future employment

This year, the “Yes, I Can Youth Employment and Empowerment” initiative is to hold a total of 27 training courses and 15 “dream realization missions.”

The initiative has won support from 70 friendly employers and reached 1,169 young people.

Ninety-four percent of participating young people said that after completing the course they have a better understanding of themselves, 80 percent said they feel more confident about their future employment, 90 percent said they had improved their interpersonal skills and 86 percent said they have a better understanding of the direction of their career.

“Dream realization missions” are held just before the end of the course and are designed to help young Taiwanese understand “learning soft power.”

Through communication, discussion and execution, students connect with their local communities to carry out public welfare activities. This serves as a warm-up before students enter the workplace and provides a realistic training experience so that students can develop their real-life problem-solving skills.