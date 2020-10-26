Social workers helping young Taiwanese to improve their employment prospects, have assisted 377 young people in finding jobs over the past three years.
As of August, the unemployment rate for 15-to-24-year-olds in Taiwan was 12.04 percent — three times the national average unemployment rate of 3.99 percent.
To tackle this problem, the Mustard Seed Mission and Citi Foundation joined forces to create the “Yes, I Can Youth Employment and Empowerment” initiative.
Photo courtesy of Mustard Seed Mission and the Citi Foundation
For the past three years, social workers have helped young people to improve their competitiveness in the job market.
This year, industry-specific courses have been added to the curriculum, including special classes for care workers to respond to the needs of the elderly in Taiwan’s rapidly aging society.
Youth training to surmount job-seeking difficulties
At this year’s training course, Citibank Taiwan Ltd (台灣花旗) chairman Paulus Mok (莫兆鴻) interacted with more than 50 young students from northern, central and southern Taiwan, both on site and through live video linkups.
These days, many young people experience confusion when it comes to job hunting, and have a lack of work experience and an underdeveloped skill set, he said.
Mok encouraged the young attendees to step out of their comfort zones, to not be afraid of failure and do their best to learn, be curious, try new things, and, above all, to never give up pursuing their interests and dreams.
Mok used his own life as an example, saying that although he is very busy, he is constantly trying new things and studying by enrolling in courses.
He said that whenever young people encounter problems, they should be brave enough to seek help and find someone who can listen and give advice and support.
They should also use friends and colleagues as a sounding board and gather different opinions by consulting others, Mok said.
Emotional intelligence is also extremely important, Mok told the students.
They should allow themselves a little time to digest any setbacks and frustrations that they experience, and think about how to deal with similar situations in the future.
However, they should be careful not to become too set in their ways and not to let negative emotions take a hold of them for too long, he said.
Mok also cited the children’s story The Unbeatable Cockroach to encourage young people to face failure and adversity, so that they can exercise their ability to deal with any problems they might come across.
These are important development processes in becoming a well-rounded adult, he said.
April Pan (潘玲嬌), Citibank Taiwan spokesperson and director of government and public affairs, in 2016 launched the “Pathways to Progress” project to help unemployed people aged 16 to 24 overcome psychological barriers, build self-confidence and overcome employment difficulties through self-exploration and studying interpersonal interactions.
In 2017, Citibank Taiwan partnered with the Mustard Seed Mission to develop youth employment training courses. In the past three years, the initiative has helped 377 young people to secure employment, of which 283 have a stable job.
Pan said that she is extremely satisfied with the Mustard Seed Mission’s special classes this year, such as the private kitchen experience, care worker course and pet help industry course.
During this year’s training course, students displayed the results of their learning, which included making coffee or pasta, or demonstrating care of the elderly.
All of this year’s attendees displayed professionalism and confidence in learning, and received praise from the organizers.
Enterprise support: 80 percent of trainees are more confident about future employment
This year, the “Yes, I Can Youth Employment and Empowerment” initiative is to hold a total of 27 training courses and 15 “dream realization missions.”
The initiative has won support from 70 friendly employers and reached 1,169 young people.
Ninety-four percent of participating young people said that after completing the course they have a better understanding of themselves, 80 percent said they feel more confident about their future employment, 90 percent said they had improved their interpersonal skills and 86 percent said they have a better understanding of the direction of their career.
“Dream realization missions” are held just before the end of the course and are designed to help young Taiwanese understand “learning soft power.”
Through communication, discussion and execution, students connect with their local communities to carry out public welfare activities. This serves as a warm-up before students enter the workplace and provides a realistic training experience so that students can develop their real-life problem-solving skills.
Luxury hotel Mandarin Oriental Taipei (文華東方酒店) plans to reopen its guestrooms in December to take advantage of a boom in domestic travel. The reopening would come six months after the five-star facility suspended room operations to cut costs as countries across the region impose border controls to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, diminishing demand for business travel. “We are delighted to share that Mandarin Oriental Taipei will resume room operations on December 1,” the hotel said in a statement yesterday. The hotel in Songshan District (松山) said it would adopt stringent health and safety practices to ensure the well-being of its guests and employees. It
HSBC Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) has approved two sustainability-linked loans totaling NT$450 million (US$15.55 million) for Taya Group (大亞集團) and Sinbon Electronics Co (信邦電子), the bank said yesterday, adding that interest rates would fall if the borrowers’ sustainability performance improves. Those marked the first sustainability-linked loans granted by HSBC Taiwan, it said. While HSBC Taiwan has experience providing green loans for the nation’s developers of renewable energy sources to support their projects, the bank began focusing on sustainability-linked loans to meet rising demand from companies in other sectors planning to undertake sustainability programs, it said. “As we reward our clients who reach their
‘NEW TRAVEL MARKET’: The carrier initially planned to lay off about 8,000 people globally, but after government intervention reduced that to 18 percent of its workforce Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) would cut 6,000 jobs and close its Cathay Dragon brand, the South China Morning Post reported, as part of a strategic review to combat the unprecedented damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hong Kong-based airline is expected to officially announce the plan after the market close today, the newspaper said. It initially planned about 8,000 layoffs globally, but after government intervention reduced that to 18 percent of its total workforce, including about 5,000 jobs in Hong Kong, it said. The company, which posted a HK$9.9 billion (US$1.3 billion) loss in the first half, has for months
LEANNESS-ENHANCING DRUG: Assigning a commodity classification to meat containing ractopamine could come under scrutiny by the WTO, the economic affairs minister said Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) yesterday rejected opposition lawmakers’ calls to assign a product code for US pork and beef containing ractopamine. Facing a barrage of questions from lawmakers at a meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee, Wang said that giving meat containing residues of ractopamine a commodity classification code would sow confusion and could come under scrutiny by the WTO. “Ractopamine is not a [meat] product, it is an additive,” said Wang, when questioned by Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Legislator Chiu Chen-yuan (邱臣遠). “If we had a serial code for every additive it would cause confusion. There is