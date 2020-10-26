CPC and Formosa to maintain fuel prices this week

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





Gasoline and diesel prices are this week to remain unchanged from last week, CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) said yesterday.

Gasoline prices at CPC stations would stay at NT$22, NT$23.5 and NT$25.5 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel would remain at NT$19.3 per liter, the state-run refiner said in a statement.

International oil prices rose slightly last week as the OPEC members and their partner countries continued to implement an oil production reduction agreement, CPC said.

While the refiner’s gasoline and diesel prices should have increased by NT$0.2 and NT$0.3 per liter respectively this week based on its floating oil price formula, CPC said that it would absorb the cost increase and leave fuel prices unchanged to comply with a government policy of keeping domestic fuel prices the lowest in Asia.

Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) also said that it would leave its prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline unchanged at NT$22, NT$23.4 and NT$25.5 per liter respectively, while the price of premium diesel would remain at NT$19.1 per liter.