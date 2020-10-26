Cheng Uei Precision Industry Co (正崴精密), a Taiwan-based cable and connector maker, plans to start mass production for Apple Inc later this year from its new plant in India, a person familiar with the matter said, the latest sign of the US company’s increasing presence in the South Asian country.
Apple’s major assembly partners, Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) — known internationally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) — Pegatron Corp (和碩) and Wistron Corp (緯創), have all set up either a subsidiary or an iPhone assembly plant in India.
The chairman of Cheng Uei, also known as Foxlink, is Gou Tai-chiang (郭台強), the brother of Hon Hai founder Terry Gou (郭台銘).
Photo: CNA
India is trying to attract manufacturing for Apple, Samsung Electronics Co and other major smartphone brands with an incentive program, as political tensions between the US and China escalate.
The global COVID-19 pandemic has increased also pressure on companies to review their supply chains.
Cheng Uei said in a statement on Friday that a company engineer was caught on internal video surveillance this month damaging automation equipment at the new plant near Chennai, India.
The suspect is a Chinese national, and the incident was reported to local police and the Chinese authorities, it said.
Separately, companies from Taiwan and India on Thursday signed four memorandums of understanding (MOUs) for further industrial cooperation in areas ranging from green technology to electronics.
During the Taiwan-India Industrial Collaboration Summit, which was held online this year due to COVID-19, representatives from both nations vowed to work more closely amid the pandemic and the US-China trade dispute, which have accelerated restructuring of the global supply chain.
It is an opportune moment for the two nations to cooperate, as India is eager to replace China as the next “world’s factory” after seeing many businesses relocate from China to India, Southeast Asian countries and US-Mexico border areas, officials said.
The two nations could cooperate in the electronics sector, one of Taiwan’s strongest areas, Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Chen Chern-chyi (陳正祺) said, adding that he hopes India will be able to offer incentives such as bureaucratic reduction.
The two nations have made good progress in bilateral relations under Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy, and Taiwanese businesses have instigated 108 investment projects in India since 2016, worth more than US$800 million in total, Chen said.
Companies involved in the MOUs include Solid State System Co (鑫創) and Dyfenco International Co (岱暉) from Taiwan, as well as Smile Electronics and SB Packagings from India.
Cohosted by the Chinese National Federation of Industries and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry, the summit has been held annually since 2017.
Luxury hotel Mandarin Oriental Taipei (文華東方酒店) plans to reopen its guestrooms in December to take advantage of a boom in domestic travel. The reopening would come six months after the five-star facility suspended room operations to cut costs as countries across the region impose border controls to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, diminishing demand for business travel. “We are delighted to share that Mandarin Oriental Taipei will resume room operations on December 1,” the hotel said in a statement yesterday. The hotel in Songshan District (松山) said it would adopt stringent health and safety practices to ensure the well-being of its guests and employees. It
HSBC Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) has approved two sustainability-linked loans totaling NT$450 million (US$15.55 million) for Taya Group (大亞集團) and Sinbon Electronics Co (信邦電子), the bank said yesterday, adding that interest rates would fall if the borrowers’ sustainability performance improves. Those marked the first sustainability-linked loans granted by HSBC Taiwan, it said. While HSBC Taiwan has experience providing green loans for the nation’s developers of renewable energy sources to support their projects, the bank began focusing on sustainability-linked loans to meet rising demand from companies in other sectors planning to undertake sustainability programs, it said. “As we reward our clients who reach their
‘NEW TRAVEL MARKET’: The carrier initially planned to lay off about 8,000 people globally, but after government intervention reduced that to 18 percent of its workforce Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) would cut 6,000 jobs and close its Cathay Dragon brand, the South China Morning Post reported, as part of a strategic review to combat the unprecedented damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hong Kong-based airline is expected to officially announce the plan after the market close today, the newspaper said. It initially planned about 8,000 layoffs globally, but after government intervention reduced that to 18 percent of its total workforce, including about 5,000 jobs in Hong Kong, it said. The company, which posted a HK$9.9 billion (US$1.3 billion) loss in the first half, has for months
LEANNESS-ENHANCING DRUG: Assigning a commodity classification to meat containing ractopamine could come under scrutiny by the WTO, the economic affairs minister said Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) yesterday rejected opposition lawmakers’ calls to assign a product code for US pork and beef containing ractopamine. Facing a barrage of questions from lawmakers at a meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee, Wang said that giving meat containing residues of ractopamine a commodity classification code would sow confusion and could come under scrutiny by the WTO. “Ractopamine is not a [meat] product, it is an additive,” said Wang, when questioned by Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Legislator Chiu Chen-yuan (邱臣遠). “If we had a serial code for every additive it would cause confusion. There is