The US dollar on Friday eased against a basket of major currencies following the final US presidential debate, with fading prospects for a COVID-19 relief package before the Nov. 3 elections seeing the greenback post a weekly decline.
US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, former US vice president Joe Biden, on Friday squared off in a less raucous debate than their previous meeting, but tensions were still high, with a focus on the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and plenty of personal attacks thrown into the mix.
“It was certainly more productive than the first one, but I don’t think there was any meaningful shakeup in the outlook for the election,” Western Union Business Solutions LLC senior market analyst Joe Manimbo said.
The market is looking at a potential Biden victory as setting the stage for a more robust post-election rescue package, which is reducing the demand for the safe-haven greenback, he added.
The US dollar index closed down 0.22 percent at 92.75, and was down 1 percent for the week.
Given the potential risk of a contested election result, the US dollar is likely to be confined to the range it has been in for the last several weeks, Manimbo said.
The New Taiwan dollar on Friday declined against the greenback, losing NT$0.014 to close at NT$28.917. Turnover totaled US$761 million during the trading session.
However, the NT dollar posted a 0.21 percent weekly increase against the US dollar.
In Europe, business surveys in France and Germany showed that the impact of the second wave of COVID-19 infections in the eurozone’s two biggest economies, threatening to derail the bloc’s nascent recovery.
Despite the data, the euro edged 0.2 percent higher against the greenback to US$1.1844.
“The PMIs weren’t good, but they weren’t as bad as expected, and that’s the important point,” said Marshall Gittler, head of investment research at BDSwiss Group.
“Furthermore, stock prices are being boosted by some good earnings reports from Daimler, Barclays and others, and that’s encouraging a ‘risk-on’ mood in FX too,” he added.
The euro also firmed after Reuters reported that France was laying the groundwork for a fisheries compromise to help the EU strike a deal with Britain.
The Sterling also gained on the report, before easing back to 1.3065, down 0.12 percent against the US dollar.
The safe-haven yen dipped 0.15 percent to ￥104.76 per US dollar.
The yuan ticked down 0.11 percent against the greenback after an official at China’s foreign exchange regulator said that it has been more stable than expected, suggesting authorities are not too worried about its recent rise.
Additional reporting by staff writer, with CNA
Luxury hotel Mandarin Oriental Taipei (文華東方酒店) plans to reopen its guestrooms in December to take advantage of a boom in domestic travel. The reopening would come six months after the five-star facility suspended room operations to cut costs as countries across the region impose border controls to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, diminishing demand for business travel. “We are delighted to share that Mandarin Oriental Taipei will resume room operations on December 1,” the hotel said in a statement yesterday. The hotel in Songshan District (松山) said it would adopt stringent health and safety practices to ensure the well-being of its guests and employees. It
HSBC Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) has approved two sustainability-linked loans totaling NT$450 million (US$15.55 million) for Taya Group (大亞集團) and Sinbon Electronics Co (信邦電子), the bank said yesterday, adding that interest rates would fall if the borrowers’ sustainability performance improves. Those marked the first sustainability-linked loans granted by HSBC Taiwan, it said. While HSBC Taiwan has experience providing green loans for the nation’s developers of renewable energy sources to support their projects, the bank began focusing on sustainability-linked loans to meet rising demand from companies in other sectors planning to undertake sustainability programs, it said. “As we reward our clients who reach their
FRONTRUNNER: While the company’s global parent has pledged to lower emissions to 2 tonnes per employee, the local subsidiary has curbed its output to 1.8 tonnes HSBC Bank Taiwan Ltd (?豐台灣商銀) is committed to enhancing corporate social responsibility by cutting carbon emissions, boosting sustainable financing and conducting projects that result in positive social impacts such as wild bird protection, the bank said in an interview in Taipei on Friday. The bank aims to reduce its carbon emissions as its parent company, HSBC Holdings PLC, earlier this month said it targets to reduce emissions in its daily operations and supply chains to net zero by 2030, as well as net zero emissions of its portfolio of customers by 2050, it said. HSBC Taiwan has adopted measures to make its
‘NEW TRAVEL MARKET’: The carrier initially planned to lay off about 8,000 people globally, but after government intervention reduced that to 18 percent of its workforce Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) would cut 6,000 jobs and close its Cathay Dragon brand, the South China Morning Post reported, as part of a strategic review to combat the unprecedented damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hong Kong-based airline is expected to officially announce the plan after the market close today, the newspaper said. It initially planned about 8,000 layoffs globally, but after government intervention reduced that to 18 percent of its total workforce, including about 5,000 jobs in Hong Kong, it said. The company, which posted a HK$9.9 billion (US$1.3 billion) loss in the first half, has for months