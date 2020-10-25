Asian markets mostly rose on Friday, but gains were limited as US lawmakers struggled to hammer out a fresh economic rescue package, while investors were largely unmoved by the last US presidential debate before next month’s election.
Equities have swung back and forth over the past week as the saga of the stimulus discussions keeps traders on their toes, although observers believe a bill is increasingly unlikely to be passed before the Nov. 3 vote.
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that both parties “continue to be engaged in negotiations, and I am hopeful we will be able to reach an agreement,” but she added that opposition to a massive spending plan from Republicans in the US Senate posed a huge hurdle.
“Both sides remain at the stimulus negotiating table as neither benefits from pulling away,” AxiCorp Financial Services Pty chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes said.
With talks still grinding along on Capitol Hill, focus was on the stand-off between Trump and former US vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate.
“The ... debate was less chaotic than the first, but offered little new information to inform the result for markets. Meanwhile, discussion relevant to the post-election economic outlook was limited, particularly from President Trump,” Innes said.
In Taipei on Friday, the TAIEX closed down 18.21 points, or 0.14 percent, at 12,898.82, after moving between 12,875.23 and 12,963.26, on turnover of NT$151.655 billion (US$5.24 billion). It gained 1.16 percent from a week earlier.
Hong Kong stocks closed higher to post their fourth consecutive weekly advance, underpinned by heavyweight financial firms, although gains were checked by uncertainties such as the US election.
At the close of trade, the Hang Seng Index was up 132.65 points, or 0.54 percent, at 24,918.78. It rose 2.18 percent for the week.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 picked up 0.18 percent to 23,516.59 and gained 0.45 percent from a week earlier.
In Seoul, the KOSPI edged 0.24 percent higher to 2,360.81 and recorded a weekly increase of 0.82 percent.
China’s Shanghai Composite index slipped 1.04 percent to 3,278, losing 1.75 percent for the week.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.11 percent to 6,167 and lost 0.16 percent for the week.
Additional reporting by AP, Reuters and CNA with staff writer
Luxury hotel Mandarin Oriental Taipei (文華東方酒店) plans to reopen its guestrooms in December to take advantage of a boom in domestic travel. The reopening would come six months after the five-star facility suspended room operations to cut costs as countries across the region impose border controls to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, diminishing demand for business travel. “We are delighted to share that Mandarin Oriental Taipei will resume room operations on December 1,” the hotel said in a statement yesterday. The hotel in Songshan District (松山) said it would adopt stringent health and safety practices to ensure the well-being of its guests and employees. It
HSBC Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) has approved two sustainability-linked loans totaling NT$450 million (US$15.55 million) for Taya Group (大亞集團) and Sinbon Electronics Co (信邦電子), the bank said yesterday, adding that interest rates would fall if the borrowers’ sustainability performance improves. Those marked the first sustainability-linked loans granted by HSBC Taiwan, it said. While HSBC Taiwan has experience providing green loans for the nation’s developers of renewable energy sources to support their projects, the bank began focusing on sustainability-linked loans to meet rising demand from companies in other sectors planning to undertake sustainability programs, it said. “As we reward our clients who reach their
FRONTRUNNER: While the company’s global parent has pledged to lower emissions to 2 tonnes per employee, the local subsidiary has curbed its output to 1.8 tonnes HSBC Bank Taiwan Ltd (?豐台灣商銀) is committed to enhancing corporate social responsibility by cutting carbon emissions, boosting sustainable financing and conducting projects that result in positive social impacts such as wild bird protection, the bank said in an interview in Taipei on Friday. The bank aims to reduce its carbon emissions as its parent company, HSBC Holdings PLC, earlier this month said it targets to reduce emissions in its daily operations and supply chains to net zero by 2030, as well as net zero emissions of its portfolio of customers by 2050, it said. HSBC Taiwan has adopted measures to make its
‘NEW TRAVEL MARKET’: The carrier initially planned to lay off about 8,000 people globally, but after government intervention reduced that to 18 percent of its workforce Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) would cut 6,000 jobs and close its Cathay Dragon brand, the South China Morning Post reported, as part of a strategic review to combat the unprecedented damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hong Kong-based airline is expected to officially announce the plan after the market close today, the newspaper said. It initially planned about 8,000 layoffs globally, but after government intervention reduced that to 18 percent of its total workforce, including about 5,000 jobs in Hong Kong, it said. The company, which posted a HK$9.9 billion (US$1.3 billion) loss in the first half, has for months