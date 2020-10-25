Europe stocks rebound, banks take the lead

Reuters





European stocks rose on Friday, boosted by positive earnings updates from Barclays PLC and a surge in Airbus SE, but nagging worries about the economic impact of surging COVID-19 cases saw markets post their biggest weekly decline in a month.

Breaking a four-day losing streak, the pan-European STOXX 600 advanced 0.62 percent to 362.5. However, it was down 1.36 percent from week earlier.

London’s FTSE 100 outperformed its European peers, rising 1.29 percent to 5,860.28 after Barclays jumped 7 percent on strong results. The index posted a decline of 1 percent for the week.

Barclays’ results lifted regional banks, putting them on course for their best monthly performance in more than a year. Other sectors considered more economically sensitive such as automakers, and oil and gas also found favor.

“Better than expected results from Barclays triggered renewed interest in banking shares, most of which are trading on depressed levels so value investors will be particularly interested,” AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said.

Meanwhile, data on Friday showed that eurozone economic activity fell this month, while the German manufacturing sector expanded at a faster rate this month.

However, the German services activity shrank, suggesting that Europe’s largest economy is operating at two speeds.

“Opposite forces are in play at the moment,” said Emmanuel Cau, head of European equity strategy at Barclays. “Globally you’ve these two main sources of growth — US and China — that are still recovering, so part of the European market will still benefit from the strength outside of Europe, but the domestic part of the market exposed to mobility and restrictions are impacted by the second wave.”

Surging COVID-19 cases in the region have led to more curbs of late, and France has widened a curfew to more than two-thirds of its population.

French Minister of the Economy, Finance and Recovery Bruno Le Maire said GDP would likely contract in the fourth quarter, adding that curfew measures would cost about 2 billion euros (US$2.37 billion).

With some optimism this week stemming from new fiscal stimulus in the UK, markets now look to the European Central Bank meeting next week when analysts expect the bank to signal policy support in December.

Globally, the mood is one of caution with less than two weeks to go before the US presidential election.

Planemaker Airbus jumped 5.6 percent after it told suppliers to be ready for an output hike once demand recovers from the COVID-19 crisis.

Swiss engineering company ABB Ltd was among the biggest drags on the STOXX 600 after saying that it expects its orders and revenue to remain under pressure for the rest of the year.