European stocks rose on Friday, boosted by positive earnings updates from Barclays PLC and a surge in Airbus SE, but nagging worries about the economic impact of surging COVID-19 cases saw markets post their biggest weekly decline in a month.
Breaking a four-day losing streak, the pan-European STOXX 600 advanced 0.62 percent to 362.5. However, it was down 1.36 percent from week earlier.
London’s FTSE 100 outperformed its European peers, rising 1.29 percent to 5,860.28 after Barclays jumped 7 percent on strong results. The index posted a decline of 1 percent for the week.
Barclays’ results lifted regional banks, putting them on course for their best monthly performance in more than a year. Other sectors considered more economically sensitive such as automakers, and oil and gas also found favor.
“Better than expected results from Barclays triggered renewed interest in banking shares, most of which are trading on depressed levels so value investors will be particularly interested,” AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said.
Meanwhile, data on Friday showed that eurozone economic activity fell this month, while the German manufacturing sector expanded at a faster rate this month.
However, the German services activity shrank, suggesting that Europe’s largest economy is operating at two speeds.
“Opposite forces are in play at the moment,” said Emmanuel Cau, head of European equity strategy at Barclays. “Globally you’ve these two main sources of growth — US and China — that are still recovering, so part of the European market will still benefit from the strength outside of Europe, but the domestic part of the market exposed to mobility and restrictions are impacted by the second wave.”
Surging COVID-19 cases in the region have led to more curbs of late, and France has widened a curfew to more than two-thirds of its population.
French Minister of the Economy, Finance and Recovery Bruno Le Maire said GDP would likely contract in the fourth quarter, adding that curfew measures would cost about 2 billion euros (US$2.37 billion).
With some optimism this week stemming from new fiscal stimulus in the UK, markets now look to the European Central Bank meeting next week when analysts expect the bank to signal policy support in December.
Globally, the mood is one of caution with less than two weeks to go before the US presidential election.
Planemaker Airbus jumped 5.6 percent after it told suppliers to be ready for an output hike once demand recovers from the COVID-19 crisis.
Swiss engineering company ABB Ltd was among the biggest drags on the STOXX 600 after saying that it expects its orders and revenue to remain under pressure for the rest of the year.
Luxury hotel Mandarin Oriental Taipei (文華東方酒店) plans to reopen its guestrooms in December to take advantage of a boom in domestic travel. The reopening would come six months after the five-star facility suspended room operations to cut costs as countries across the region impose border controls to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, diminishing demand for business travel. “We are delighted to share that Mandarin Oriental Taipei will resume room operations on December 1,” the hotel said in a statement yesterday. The hotel in Songshan District (松山) said it would adopt stringent health and safety practices to ensure the well-being of its guests and employees. It
HSBC Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) has approved two sustainability-linked loans totaling NT$450 million (US$15.55 million) for Taya Group (大亞集團) and Sinbon Electronics Co (信邦電子), the bank said yesterday, adding that interest rates would fall if the borrowers’ sustainability performance improves. Those marked the first sustainability-linked loans granted by HSBC Taiwan, it said. While HSBC Taiwan has experience providing green loans for the nation’s developers of renewable energy sources to support their projects, the bank began focusing on sustainability-linked loans to meet rising demand from companies in other sectors planning to undertake sustainability programs, it said. “As we reward our clients who reach their
FRONTRUNNER: While the company’s global parent has pledged to lower emissions to 2 tonnes per employee, the local subsidiary has curbed its output to 1.8 tonnes HSBC Bank Taiwan Ltd (?豐台灣商銀) is committed to enhancing corporate social responsibility by cutting carbon emissions, boosting sustainable financing and conducting projects that result in positive social impacts such as wild bird protection, the bank said in an interview in Taipei on Friday. The bank aims to reduce its carbon emissions as its parent company, HSBC Holdings PLC, earlier this month said it targets to reduce emissions in its daily operations and supply chains to net zero by 2030, as well as net zero emissions of its portfolio of customers by 2050, it said. HSBC Taiwan has adopted measures to make its
‘NEW TRAVEL MARKET’: The carrier initially planned to lay off about 8,000 people globally, but after government intervention reduced that to 18 percent of its workforce Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) would cut 6,000 jobs and close its Cathay Dragon brand, the South China Morning Post reported, as part of a strategic review to combat the unprecedented damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hong Kong-based airline is expected to officially announce the plan after the market close today, the newspaper said. It initially planned about 8,000 layoffs globally, but after government intervention reduced that to 18 percent of its total workforce, including about 5,000 jobs in Hong Kong, it said. The company, which posted a HK$9.9 billion (US$1.3 billion) loss in the first half, has for months