The S&P 500 and NASDAQ on Friday closed modestly higher in choppy trading, with investors keeping a close eye on negotiations on a US stimulus package that would ease the economic shock caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Dow ended lower on the day, moving within tight ranges.
Uncertainty over the timeline of the relief legislation has been weighing on Wall Street’s major indices in recent sessions, with all three indices posting weekly declines.
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that it was still possible to get another round of COVID-19 aid before the Nov. 3 election, but that it was up to US President Donald Trump to act, including talking to reluctant Republicans in the US Senate, if he wants it.
Trump and US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin said that Pelosi must compromise to get an aid package, saying that significant differences remained between the Republican administration and the Democrats.
However, the market believes a stimulus deal is likely to be completed: The only question would be size and timing, analysts said.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 28.09 points, or 0.1 percent, lower at 28,335.57, the S&P 500 gained 11.9 points, or 0.34 percent, to 3,465.39 and the NASDAQ Composite added 42.28 points, or 0.37 percent, to 11,548.28.
For the week, the Dow ended down 0.95 percent, the S&P 500 fell 0.53 percent and NASDAQ declined 1.06 percent.
The communication services sector rose 1.1 percent, the highest gainer among the major S&P sectors.
“This has been a stimulus-driven market for several weeks — today is more evidence of that,” said Lindsey Bell, chief investment strategist at Ally Invest, in Charlotte, North Carolina.
“The market believes we are getting a stimulus, but it wants to know when it’s going to pass, because it’s going to take time for the money to flow out,” she added.
Meanwhile, a record 50 million people in the US have cast ballots, eclipsing total early voting from the 2016 election.
Trump and former US vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, debated for the last time on Thursday to persuade the few remaining undecided voters 11 days before their contest, but while the debate was more toned down and substantive, it hardly moved the needle.
Trump still trailed Biden in national polls after the debate, although the contest is much tighter in some battleground states where the election is likely to be decided.
A sharp 10 percent fall in chipmaker Intel Corp after it reported a drop in margins earlier weighed on the market. Intel’s results were pressured as consumers bought cheaper laptops and pandemic-stricken businesses and governments clamped down on data center spending.
Meanwhile, the third-quarter earnings season chugged along, with about 84 percent of the 135 S&P 500 companies that have reported so far topping quarterly profit estimates, Refinitiv data showed.
Next week’s focus is likely to be on results from Big Tech companies Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Google-parent Alphabet Inc.
Volume on US exchanges was 7.79 billion shares, compared with the nearly 9 billion average for the full session over the past 20 trading days.
