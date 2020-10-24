PHILIPPINES
Outsourcing head bullish
The nation’s US$26 billion outsourcing industry expects to continue growing, despite the risks brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, but sees a three-year government support plan as key to boosting its competitiveness. The industry has shown a “tremendous resilience,” IT & Business Process Association of the Philippines president and chief executive Rey Untal said in an interview in Manila. “We are cautiously optimistic of sustaining some level of growth for this industry in the near future.” With a high level of English proficiency, a young population and cheap labor, the nation has been one of the global leaders in business-process outsourcing. Outsourcing revenue, a key pillar of the economy, rose 7.1 percent last year, association data showed. The association has penciled in 3.5 percent to 7.5 percent annual growth through 2022.
JAPAN
Consumer prices decline
Key consumer prices last month fell at a slightly slower pace, but failed to log gains for a sixth straight month, with economists expecting worse to come. A gauge of prices excluding fresh food fell 0.3 percent year-on-year, largely reflecting the impact of government travel subsidies, following a 0.4 percent drop in August, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said yesterday. Analysts had forecast a 0.4 percent decline. While the latest data might help ease concerns of a descent into longer-term deflation, additional factors are expected to weigh on prices from next month. The central bank next week is likely to consider slightly adjusting its inflation forecasts to reflect the short-term downward impact on prices of the travel subsidies, people familiar with the matter said.
BANKING
Largest-ever US fine agreed
Goldman Sachs has agreed to pay US$2.9 billion in penalties to settle criminal charges in the 1MDB Malaysian bribery scandal, the largest US fine ever in a corruption case, the US Department of Justice Department said on Thursday. Acting US Assistant Attorney General Brian Rabbitt said that Goldman Sachs “accepted responsibility” in the case that involved US$1.6 billion in bribes, the largest ever recorded, and massive gains laundered through the US financial system. Goldman Sachs helped raise US$6.5 billion for the Malaysian government’s sovereign wealth fund. The justice department has said that more than US$4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB by high-level officials at the fund and their associates between 2009 and 2015. The investment fund “was looted by corrupt officials and their co-conspirators, including senior Goldman bankers” turning it “into a piggy bank for corrupt public officials and their cronies,” Rabbitt said at a news conference.
BANKING
Traders defy pandemic
Traders at Barclays PLC had another strong quarter as COVID-19 pandemic-driven market volatility persisted. The London-based bank’s securities division reported a 23 percent jump in foreign-exchange, rates and credit trading income in the third quarter, helping the bank beat earnings estimates. Equity trading income jumped 40 percent. Barclays also posted lower-than-expected impairments from the pandemic. Barclays chief executive Jes Staley said that the bank was weathering the crisis “with strong income performance in our corporate and investment bank more than offsetting headwinds in our consumer businesses.” Total trading income jumped 29 percent. The consumer business also benefited from a pickup in mortgage demand, swinging back to profit.
Luxury hotel Mandarin Oriental Taipei (文華東方酒店) plans to reopen its guestrooms in December to take advantage of a boom in domestic travel. The reopening would come six months after the five-star facility suspended room operations to cut costs as countries across the region impose border controls to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, diminishing demand for business travel. “We are delighted to share that Mandarin Oriental Taipei will resume room operations on December 1,” the hotel said in a statement yesterday. The hotel in Songshan District (松山) said it would adopt stringent health and safety practices to ensure the well-being of its guests and employees. It
India’s COVID-19 economic gloom turned into despair this week, on news that its per capita GDP for this year might be lower than that of Bangladesh. “Any emerging economy doing well is good news,” Kaushik Basu, a former World Bank chief economist, said on Twitter after the IMF updated its World Economic Outlook. “But it’s shocking that India, which had a lead of 25% five years ago, is now trailing.” Ever since it began opening up the economy in the 1990s, India’s dream has been to emulate China’s rapid expansion. After three decades of persevering with that campaign, slipping behind Bangladesh hurts
When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down bars and concert halls in the US in March, a new phenomenon was born: the vacation-rental nightclub. Professional party promoters started scanning Airbnb, Vrbo and other short-term rental sites for mansions and luxury condos for hire. Tickets were going for US$90 on Eventbrite and TikTok for soirees with bottle service and DJs. “People were looking to escape from their own homes and came into our tiny neighborhood to party all day, every day,” said Kristen Robinson Doe, a resident of a quiet suburban Dallas neighborhood, where a party pad was being rented out for more than
HSBC Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) has approved two sustainability-linked loans totaling NT$450 million (US$15.55 million) for Taya Group (大亞集團) and Sinbon Electronics Co (信邦電子), the bank said yesterday, adding that interest rates would fall if the borrowers’ sustainability performance improves. Those marked the first sustainability-linked loans granted by HSBC Taiwan, it said. While HSBC Taiwan has experience providing green loans for the nation’s developers of renewable energy sources to support their projects, the bank began focusing on sustainability-linked loans to meet rising demand from companies in other sectors planning to undertake sustainability programs, it said. “As we reward our clients who reach their