PHILIPPINES

Outsourcing head bullish

The nation’s US$26 billion outsourcing industry expects to continue growing, despite the risks brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, but sees a three-year government support plan as key to boosting its competitiveness. The industry has shown a “tremendous resilience,” IT & Business Process Association of the Philippines president and chief executive Rey Untal said in an interview in Manila. “We are cautiously optimistic of sustaining some level of growth for this industry in the near future.” With a high level of English proficiency, a young population and cheap labor, the nation has been one of the global leaders in business-process outsourcing. Outsourcing revenue, a key pillar of the economy, rose 7.1 percent last year, association data showed. The association has penciled in 3.5 percent to 7.5 percent annual growth through 2022.

JAPAN

Consumer prices decline

Key consumer prices last month fell at a slightly slower pace, but failed to log gains for a sixth straight month, with economists expecting worse to come. A gauge of prices excluding fresh food fell 0.3 percent year-on-year, largely reflecting the impact of government travel subsidies, following a 0.4 percent drop in August, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said yesterday. Analysts had forecast a 0.4 percent decline. While the latest data might help ease concerns of a descent into longer-term deflation, additional factors are expected to weigh on prices from next month. The central bank next week is likely to consider slightly adjusting its inflation forecasts to reflect the short-term downward impact on prices of the travel subsidies, people familiar with the matter said.

BANKING

Largest-ever US fine agreed

Goldman Sachs has agreed to pay US$2.9 billion in penalties to settle criminal charges in the 1MDB Malaysian bribery scandal, the largest US fine ever in a corruption case, the US Department of Justice Department said on Thursday. Acting US Assistant Attorney General Brian Rabbitt said that Goldman Sachs “accepted responsibility” in the case that involved US$1.6 billion in bribes, the largest ever recorded, and massive gains laundered through the US financial system. Goldman Sachs helped raise US$6.5 billion for the Malaysian government’s sovereign wealth fund. The justice department has said that more than US$4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB by high-level officials at the fund and their associates between 2009 and 2015. The investment fund “was looted by corrupt officials and their co-conspirators, including senior Goldman bankers” turning it “into a piggy bank for corrupt public officials and their cronies,” Rabbitt said at a news conference.

BANKING

Traders defy pandemic

Traders at Barclays PLC had another strong quarter as COVID-19 pandemic-driven market volatility persisted. The London-based bank’s securities division reported a 23 percent jump in foreign-exchange, rates and credit trading income in the third quarter, helping the bank beat earnings estimates. Equity trading income jumped 40 percent. Barclays also posted lower-than-expected impairments from the pandemic. Barclays chief executive Jes Staley said that the bank was weathering the crisis “with strong income performance in our corporate and investment bank more than offsetting headwinds in our consumer businesses.” Total trading income jumped 29 percent. The consumer business also benefited from a pickup in mortgage demand, swinging back to profit.