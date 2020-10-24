Hualien resort eyeing bumper winter

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The Grand Cosmos Resort Ruisui (瑞穗天合) in Hualien County, the luxury resort of Taipei-based Cosmos Hotel & Resorts Group (天成飯店集團), is looking to increase its occupancy rate by 10 percent this quarter as the winter ushers in the high season for the local hot spring facilities.

The resort of 198 guest rooms and villas had an occupancy rate of 80 to 85 percent in the summer and it is looking for that to increase as the winter approaches, marketing and communications head Blithe Chao (趙芝綺) said.

Grand Cosmos Resort Ruisui is offering a special package that allows visitors to stay in spacious guest rooms in its mansion building or villas for one night with three meals for NT$12,500 (US$432.27), it said.

Guests play in the swimming pool at the Grand Cosmos Resort Ruisui in Hualien County in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Grand Cosmos Resort Ruisui

People like to visit hot spring facilities when the weather turns cold and the resort is hoping to gain in popularity after last year winning an award as Taiwan’s most beautiful resort property.

Chao said that the accolade was due to the resort’s European cottage-style design, its convenient location in the midst of lush greenery near a railway station, as well as its quality food and services.

Those elements have helped the 20,000 ping (66,116m2) resort grow into a popular local travel destination in less than three years, she said.

Meanwhile, Farglory Hotel (遠雄悅來大飯店) in Hualien’s Shoufeng Township (壽豐) is seeking to sustain its business momentum by attending the Taipei International Travel Fair, the highest-profile event for the nation’s travel and tourism industry, from Friday next week to Nov. 2.

Farglory Group (遠雄集團) is to pursue that goal by offering NT$4,200 room vouchers, or 41 percent of the overnight charge.

The hotel believes Hualien could continue to benefit from a domestic travel boom, as nations in the region are unlikely to lift border controls any time soon.

The hotel with 400 guest rooms is to join forces with its affiliate Farglory Ocean Park (遠雄海洋公園) — five minutes by bus — to attract families and corporate groups who are unable to travel abroad, it said.

In related news, Mu Jiaosi Hotel (礁溪寒沐) in Yilan County is reaching out to travelers with pets by adding facilities to accommodate them.

The hotel hopes the pet lodging facilities, priced from NT$1,500 to NT$2,000 depending on the size of the animal, would help boost revenue.

Mu Jiaosi, which celebrates its three-year anniversary next month, is also seeking to improve its occupancy rate by promoting its hot spring facilities.