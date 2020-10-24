Apple fans snap up new iPhone 12

Staff writer, with CNA





Apple Inc fans yesterday lined up in the rain to purchase the company’s new iPhone 12 series smartphones, with some having taken their place as early as seven days ago.

Long lines emerged in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義) yesterday morning for the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, the two latest smartphone models unveiled on Wednesday last week.

A woman surnamed Wei (魏) was the first to buy a phone from Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信), having been at the front of the line since last Saturday, with the help of members of her family.

People wanting to be among the first to get their hands on a new iPhone 12 model hold up their ticket numbers in Taipei’s Xinyi District yesterday after having lined up overnight or even longer. Photo: CNA

Wei, who purchased a 256G iPhone 12 Pro in pacific blue — expected by market observers to be one of the most popular choices — said that she survived the long wait with the help of a portable charger and essence of clam.

An estimated 60 percent of new iPhone purchases would be made through local telecoms, market observers said, adding that with the price of the iPhone 12 Pro generally affordable and supply initially limited, shortages should be expected.

Taiwan is one of the markets included in the first round of global sales, with preorders for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro having started on Friday last week.

Preorders for the other new models in the iPhone 12 series — the iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max — are to begin on Nov. 6 and they are to be available in stores on Nov. 13.

A man surnamed Hsu (許) bought a 256G iPhone 12 Pro in pacific blue at the Xinyi A13 Far Eastern Department Store.

Also the first in line, Hsu said that he had purchased the new phone because of its strong camera features, but would not be considering 5G services because there are not currently enough base stations to support a stable network.

Asked to comment on the controversial blue iPhone 12 — criticized by many consumers as being ugly and very different from its appearance on the company’s Web site — Hsu said that he felt the same.

“It looks like the blue used for the priority seats on the Taipei MRT,” he said.