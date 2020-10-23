World Business Quick Take

GERMANY

Consumer sentiment low

The mood among consumers has darkened as fears rise of further restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, a closely watched survey said yesterday. The GfK institute’s forward-looking assessment of consumer confidence heading into next month fell to minus-3.1 points from a revised figure of minus-1.7 this month, well below expectations of minus-2, analysts surveyed by FactSet said. The poll, based on about 2,000 interviews, found that shoppers now thought their income prospects were bleaker, with expectations of the economy sinking after five months of rising sentiment.

FASHION

Hermes returns to growth

Hermes International returned to growth as consumers regained an appetite for products like Birkin bags after COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns earlier this year. Third-quarter revenue rose 6.9 percent on an adjusted basis to 1.8 billion euros (US$2.13 billion), beating estimates by 100 million euros. Revenue growth resumed in the Asia-Pacific region, including Japan, led by the appetite of Chinese shoppers. Europe and the Americas saw revenue fall, but at a slower pace than in the second quarter, chief financial officer Eric du Halgouet told reporters.

CONSUMER GOODS

Unilever sales rise 4.4%

Unilever PLC’s growth accelerated in the third quarter, driven by demand for hygiene products and comfort foods, as the COVID-19 pandemic fuels gains at consumer goods giants. The 4.4 percent increase in underlying sales at the owner of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream and Lifebuoy soap beat the 1.8 percent consensus analyst forecast. The company said its e-commerce business grew 76 percent in the quarter, with revenue of about 3.7 billion euros.

AIRLINES

BA cuts capacity to 30%

IAG SA, the owner of British Airways (BA), slashed fourth-quarter capacity and no longer expects to break even during the period as fresh travel restrictions and COVID-19 infections keep would-be travelers at home. The airline group, which also includes Spain’s Iberia and Irish carrier Aer Lingus, now plans to operate no more than 30 percent of its usual schedule in the three months, it said in a statement yesterday. IAG’s announcement comes after Deutsche Lufthansa AG this week said that it would operate at a maximum of 25 percent capacity this quarter.

ENERGY

Exxon planning layoffs

Exxon Mobil Corp plans to lay off an unspecified number of employees as low oil prices force it to delay major projects, it said in an e-mail to staff. “These are difficult times,” CEO Darren Woods said in the message, the text of which was released by the firm on Wednesday. “We are making tough decisions, some of which will result in friends and colleagues leaving the company.”

LODGING

Apple designer joins Airbnb

Airbnb Inc has hired former Apple Inc design chief Jony Ive to work on showcasing the homesharing platform’s forthcoming products. Ive, who worked alongside Steve Jobs for several decades, is credited with designing the shape of the iMac, iPod and iPhone before leaving the tech giant in June last year to set up his own firm, LoveFrom. The Silicon Valley legend and his firm “will be engaging in a special collaboration” over the course of several years with Airbnb, founder and CEO Brian Chesky said on Wednesday.