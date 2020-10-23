GERMANY
Consumer sentiment low
The mood among consumers has darkened as fears rise of further restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, a closely watched survey said yesterday. The GfK institute’s forward-looking assessment of consumer confidence heading into next month fell to minus-3.1 points from a revised figure of minus-1.7 this month, well below expectations of minus-2, analysts surveyed by FactSet said. The poll, based on about 2,000 interviews, found that shoppers now thought their income prospects were bleaker, with expectations of the economy sinking after five months of rising sentiment.
FASHION
Hermes returns to growth
Hermes International returned to growth as consumers regained an appetite for products like Birkin bags after COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns earlier this year. Third-quarter revenue rose 6.9 percent on an adjusted basis to 1.8 billion euros (US$2.13 billion), beating estimates by 100 million euros. Revenue growth resumed in the Asia-Pacific region, including Japan, led by the appetite of Chinese shoppers. Europe and the Americas saw revenue fall, but at a slower pace than in the second quarter, chief financial officer Eric du Halgouet told reporters.
CONSUMER GOODS
Unilever sales rise 4.4%
Unilever PLC’s growth accelerated in the third quarter, driven by demand for hygiene products and comfort foods, as the COVID-19 pandemic fuels gains at consumer goods giants. The 4.4 percent increase in underlying sales at the owner of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream and Lifebuoy soap beat the 1.8 percent consensus analyst forecast. The company said its e-commerce business grew 76 percent in the quarter, with revenue of about 3.7 billion euros.
AIRLINES
BA cuts capacity to 30%
IAG SA, the owner of British Airways (BA), slashed fourth-quarter capacity and no longer expects to break even during the period as fresh travel restrictions and COVID-19 infections keep would-be travelers at home. The airline group, which also includes Spain’s Iberia and Irish carrier Aer Lingus, now plans to operate no more than 30 percent of its usual schedule in the three months, it said in a statement yesterday. IAG’s announcement comes after Deutsche Lufthansa AG this week said that it would operate at a maximum of 25 percent capacity this quarter.
ENERGY
Exxon planning layoffs
Exxon Mobil Corp plans to lay off an unspecified number of employees as low oil prices force it to delay major projects, it said in an e-mail to staff. “These are difficult times,” CEO Darren Woods said in the message, the text of which was released by the firm on Wednesday. “We are making tough decisions, some of which will result in friends and colleagues leaving the company.”
LODGING
Apple designer joins Airbnb
Airbnb Inc has hired former Apple Inc design chief Jony Ive to work on showcasing the homesharing platform’s forthcoming products. Ive, who worked alongside Steve Jobs for several decades, is credited with designing the shape of the iMac, iPod and iPhone before leaving the tech giant in June last year to set up his own firm, LoveFrom. The Silicon Valley legend and his firm “will be engaging in a special collaboration” over the course of several years with Airbnb, founder and CEO Brian Chesky said on Wednesday.
WIN-WIN SITUATION: Customers, products and client portfolios of the companies are complementary, allowing for inroads into new fields, Chipbond’s chairman said Chipbond Technology Corp (頎邦) yesterday said it plans to acquire about a 31 percent stake in Orient Semiconductor Electronics Ltd (華泰電子) in a cash-and-share deal, aiming to make inroads into flash memory-chip packaging. Chipbond said the strategic alliance would open the door for the company to enter the flash memorychip packaging and testing market, which is a new business for the Hsinchu-based company. Chipbond primarily provides testing and packaging services for driver integrated circuits that are used in flat panels. BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY “Except for flash memory chips, we also saw a lot of new businesses that require the technologies of Chipbond or Oriental
Luxury hotel Mandarin Oriental Taipei (文華東方酒店) plans to reopen its guestrooms in December to take advantage of a boom in domestic travel. The reopening would come six months after the five-star facility suspended room operations to cut costs as countries across the region impose border controls to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, diminishing demand for business travel. “We are delighted to share that Mandarin Oriental Taipei will resume room operations on December 1,” the hotel said in a statement yesterday. The hotel in Songshan District (松山) said it would adopt stringent health and safety practices to ensure the well-being of its guests and employees. It
India’s COVID-19 economic gloom turned into despair this week, on news that its per capita GDP for this year might be lower than that of Bangladesh. “Any emerging economy doing well is good news,” Kaushik Basu, a former World Bank chief economist, said on Twitter after the IMF updated its World Economic Outlook. “But it’s shocking that India, which had a lead of 25% five years ago, is now trailing.” Ever since it began opening up the economy in the 1990s, India’s dream has been to emulate China’s rapid expansion. After three decades of persevering with that campaign, slipping behind Bangladesh hurts
BROADER STANCE: While growth in its core consumer electronics assembly business is decreasing, the manufacturing giant aims at a 10 percent gross margin Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) said it aims to secure a 10 percent share of the world’s electric vehicle market by 2025, with about 3 million vehicles potentially using its platform. The electronics giant yesterday unveiled the plan to expand its nascent automobile business, saying that it seeks to offset slowing growth in its core consumer electronics assembly business. The company also outlined plans to release a solid-state battery by 2024 that could potentially displace the more commonly used lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles. Hon Hai plans to achieve its ambitious target by making its software and hardware platforms “open,” Hon Hai