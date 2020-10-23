A US Federal Reserve survey of business conditions across the nation found that the US economy grew at a “slight to modest” pace last month and early this month, but also documented many areas of economic activity hobbled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Fed report made public on Wednesday said that the pace of activity varied greatly among sectors of the US economy. Housing demand showed solid gains, helped by very low mortgage rates, but conditions in commercial real estate continued to deteriorate. That sector has been hurt by the closing of thousands of restaurants and other retail establishments.
The report, known as “beige book,” said that the outlook among the central bank’s business contacts remained generally optimistic, but that respondents expressed “a considerable degree of uncertainty” about the future.
Photo: Reuters
“Restaurants in many districts expressed concern that cooler weather would slow sales, as they have relied on outdoor dining,” the Fed report said.
It said that banks were also worried about rising delinquency rates in coming months. Analysts are concerned about foreclosures on home mortgages and commercial real estate after support payments for individuals and businesses expired in late July or August.
While consumer spending, which accounts for two-thirds of economic activity, remained positive, some districts reported a leveling off in retail sales, which could be linked to the expiration of the support programs in the summer, the report said.
The Fed survey said that businesses reported only modest price increases with “notable exceptions.” Prices were up significantly for things such as food, vehicles and appliances, a development that has been linked to shortages stemming from the pandemic.
Prices for personal protective equipment, technology needed for remote work and sanitation equipment also showed increases.
The report was based on responses gathered by the Fed’s 12 regional banks before Oct. 9. The information is to be used when the Fed holds its next meeting to set interest rates on Nov. 4 and 5, just after the election.
The expectation is that the Fed would keep its key policy rate unchanged at the current ultralow level of 0 to 0.25 percent and keep signaling that it intends to keep rates at that low level through 2023.
However, the central bank might feel the need to go even further in providing economic support if a new wave of virus cases is threatening to throw the recovery into reverse.
The US Congress has so far been unable to reach a compromise and provide another package of economic support for individuals and businesses.
In a speech on Wednesday, Fed board member Lael Brainard said that the economy could face higher risks if the US Congress does not provide additional spending to bolster hard-hit sectors.
“Apart from the course of the virus itself, the most significant downside risk to my outlook would be the failure of additional fiscal support to materialize,” Brainard said in an online discussion.
WIN-WIN SITUATION: Customers, products and client portfolios of the companies are complementary, allowing for inroads into new fields, Chipbond’s chairman said Chipbond Technology Corp (頎邦) yesterday said it plans to acquire about a 31 percent stake in Orient Semiconductor Electronics Ltd (華泰電子) in a cash-and-share deal, aiming to make inroads into flash memory-chip packaging. Chipbond said the strategic alliance would open the door for the company to enter the flash memorychip packaging and testing market, which is a new business for the Hsinchu-based company. Chipbond primarily provides testing and packaging services for driver integrated circuits that are used in flat panels. BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY “Except for flash memory chips, we also saw a lot of new businesses that require the technologies of Chipbond or Oriental
Luxury hotel Mandarin Oriental Taipei (文華東方酒店) plans to reopen its guestrooms in December to take advantage of a boom in domestic travel. The reopening would come six months after the five-star facility suspended room operations to cut costs as countries across the region impose border controls to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, diminishing demand for business travel. “We are delighted to share that Mandarin Oriental Taipei will resume room operations on December 1,” the hotel said in a statement yesterday. The hotel in Songshan District (松山) said it would adopt stringent health and safety practices to ensure the well-being of its guests and employees. It
India’s COVID-19 economic gloom turned into despair this week, on news that its per capita GDP for this year might be lower than that of Bangladesh. “Any emerging economy doing well is good news,” Kaushik Basu, a former World Bank chief economist, said on Twitter after the IMF updated its World Economic Outlook. “But it’s shocking that India, which had a lead of 25% five years ago, is now trailing.” Ever since it began opening up the economy in the 1990s, India’s dream has been to emulate China’s rapid expansion. After three decades of persevering with that campaign, slipping behind Bangladesh hurts
BROADER STANCE: While growth in its core consumer electronics assembly business is decreasing, the manufacturing giant aims at a 10 percent gross margin Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) said it aims to secure a 10 percent share of the world’s electric vehicle market by 2025, with about 3 million vehicles potentially using its platform. The electronics giant yesterday unveiled the plan to expand its nascent automobile business, saying that it seeks to offset slowing growth in its core consumer electronics assembly business. The company also outlined plans to release a solid-state battery by 2024 that could potentially displace the more commonly used lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles. Hon Hai plans to achieve its ambitious target by making its software and hardware platforms “open,” Hon Hai