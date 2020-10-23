Virus Outbreak: Fed survey finds tepid growth as US battles virus

AP, WASHINGTON





A US Federal Reserve survey of business conditions across the nation found that the US economy grew at a “slight to modest” pace last month and early this month, but also documented many areas of economic activity hobbled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fed report made public on Wednesday said that the pace of activity varied greatly among sectors of the US economy. Housing demand showed solid gains, helped by very low mortgage rates, but conditions in commercial real estate continued to deteriorate. That sector has been hurt by the closing of thousands of restaurants and other retail establishments.

The report, known as “beige book,” said that the outlook among the central bank’s business contacts remained generally optimistic, but that respondents expressed “a considerable degree of uncertainty” about the future.

The US Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue in Washington is pictured on March 19 last year. Photo: Reuters

“Restaurants in many districts expressed concern that cooler weather would slow sales, as they have relied on outdoor dining,” the Fed report said.

It said that banks were also worried about rising delinquency rates in coming months. Analysts are concerned about foreclosures on home mortgages and commercial real estate after support payments for individuals and businesses expired in late July or August.

While consumer spending, which accounts for two-thirds of economic activity, remained positive, some districts reported a leveling off in retail sales, which could be linked to the expiration of the support programs in the summer, the report said.

The Fed survey said that businesses reported only modest price increases with “notable exceptions.” Prices were up significantly for things such as food, vehicles and appliances, a development that has been linked to shortages stemming from the pandemic.

Prices for personal protective equipment, technology needed for remote work and sanitation equipment also showed increases.

The report was based on responses gathered by the Fed’s 12 regional banks before Oct. 9. The information is to be used when the Fed holds its next meeting to set interest rates on Nov. 4 and 5, just after the election.

The expectation is that the Fed would keep its key policy rate unchanged at the current ultralow level of 0 to 0.25 percent and keep signaling that it intends to keep rates at that low level through 2023.

However, the central bank might feel the need to go even further in providing economic support if a new wave of virus cases is threatening to throw the recovery into reverse.

The US Congress has so far been unable to reach a compromise and provide another package of economic support for individuals and businesses.

In a speech on Wednesday, Fed board member Lael Brainard said that the economy could face higher risks if the US Congress does not provide additional spending to bolster hard-hit sectors.

“Apart from the course of the virus itself, the most significant downside risk to my outlook would be the failure of additional fiscal support to materialize,” Brainard said in an online discussion.