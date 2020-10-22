As automation and online work gain ground, organizers of the annual Davos forum are projecting that employers would split work equally between machines and people by 2025, with the COVID-19 pandemic accelerating changes in the labor market.
The World Economic Forum (WEF) in a report released yesterday said it expects that a new division of labor between humans and machines would upend and eliminate about 85 million jobs globally across 15 industries. However, it also expects that 97 million new roles would emerge in sectors like artificial intelligence, content creation, and “the care economy” involving children and older people.
Two years ago, the forum predicted that more jobs would be created, 133 million, and fewer lost, 75 million.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“In essence, the rate of job destruction has gone up and the rate of job creation has gone down,” WEF managing director Saadia Zahidi said. “The good news is that overall, the jobs that are being created still are in greater numbers than the jobs that are being destroyed. But the rate has changed and that’s obviously going to make it difficult for workers to find their next role.”
The forum said that jobs involving data entry, accounting and administrative support are set to decline, while it pointed to upsides for “front-line workers” like nurses, and grocery store and care workers who have shown their importance during the COVID-19 crisis.
“For those workers, there may be some good news in the future because there will be upward wage pressure and much more recognition of the type of work they do,” Zahidi said.
However, sectors like aviation and tourism, which have been “on pause” during the crisis, could come under intense pressure if the pandemic continues, leading to permanent job losses, she said.
Meanwhile, automation is taking on a greater importance in the global economy.
“When you look at the tasks of today, in just another five years, by 2025, those tasks will be equally done by machines,” Zahidi said. “However, that doesn’t mean that new jobs won’t emerge and they will certainly be emerging, from all that we are able to find in the data.”
The report, which also analyzed the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the US labor market from February to May, found that most displaced workers were on average young, women and lower-waged employees.
The pandemic has had a far worse impact on people with lower education than the 2008 financial crisis and is more likely to deepen inequalities, the report said.
The report calls on governments to do more to help workers by strengthening social safety nets, boosting educational offerings and providing incentives to invest in the jobs of tomorrow.
Conducted with private-sector partners, WEF’s report is based on projections from business executives in human relations and strategy divisions, representing nearly 300 companies worldwide that employ about 8 million people.
WIN-WIN SITUATION: Customers, products and client portfolios of the companies are complementary, allowing for inroads into new fields, Chipbond’s chairman said Chipbond Technology Corp (頎邦) yesterday said it plans to acquire about a 31 percent stake in Orient Semiconductor Electronics Ltd (華泰電子) in a cash-and-share deal, aiming to make inroads into flash memory-chip packaging. Chipbond said the strategic alliance would open the door for the company to enter the flash memorychip packaging and testing market, which is a new business for the Hsinchu-based company. Chipbond primarily provides testing and packaging services for driver integrated circuits that are used in flat panels. BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY “Except for flash memory chips, we also saw a lot of new businesses that require the technologies of Chipbond or Oriental
MOMENTUM: While next-generation smartphones feature more semiconductors and vendors increase their inventory, the chipmaker remains focused on production in Taiwan Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the sole chip supplier for Apple Inc’s iPhone series, yesterday raised its revenue forecast again, saying that robust demand for 5G smartphones and high-performance-computing (HPC) would help boost revenue this year by 30 percent in US dollar terms. Three months ago, the chipmaker estimated that revenue would grow 20 percent this year from last year, reaching its long-term growth target of 15 to 20 percent annually. “Moving into the fourth quarter, we expect our growth in revenue to be supported by strong demand for our industry-leading 5-nanometer technology driven by 5G smartphone launches and HPC-related applications,”
Luxury hotel Mandarin Oriental Taipei (文華東方酒店) plans to reopen its guestrooms in December to take advantage of a boom in domestic travel. The reopening would come six months after the five-star facility suspended room operations to cut costs as countries across the region impose border controls to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, diminishing demand for business travel. “We are delighted to share that Mandarin Oriental Taipei will resume room operations on December 1,” the hotel said in a statement yesterday. The hotel in Songshan District (松山) said it would adopt stringent health and safety practices to ensure the well-being of its guests and employees. It
India’s COVID-19 economic gloom turned into despair this week, on news that its per capita GDP for this year might be lower than that of Bangladesh. “Any emerging economy doing well is good news,” Kaushik Basu, a former World Bank chief economist, said on Twitter after the IMF updated its World Economic Outlook. “But it’s shocking that India, which had a lead of 25% five years ago, is now trailing.” Ever since it began opening up the economy in the 1990s, India’s dream has been to emulate China’s rapid expansion. After three decades of persevering with that campaign, slipping behind Bangladesh hurts