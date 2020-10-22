STOCK MARKETS
TAIEX closes slightly higher
The TAIEX closed slightly higher yesterday as market sentiment remained cautious over the Nov. 3 US presidential election. Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was again the anchor stabilizing the broader market, preventing the main board from falling into negative territory at the end of the session, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 14.88 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,877.25, on turnover of NT$167.982 billion (US$5.81 billion). TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, rose 0.44 percent after fluctuating between NT$451 and NT$456. The semiconductor subindex and the bellwether electronics sector closed up 0.39 percent and 0.19 percent respectively. Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$599 million of Taiwanese shares on the main board yesterday, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
ELECTRONICS
Alltop approves reduction
Alltop Technology Co (凡甲科技), which supplies connectors for electronic devices and cables for servers, yesterday said that its board of directors approved a capital reduction scheme in which the company would cut 25 percent of its capitalization to NT$546.87 million and shareholders would be paid NT$2.5 per share. As the company sees no urgent need for capital for the time being, it expects that the reduction would increase shareholder returns and help it adjust its capital structure, it said. Shareholders are to vote on the scheme at the firm’s annual general meeting on Dec. 10, after which it would need regulatory approval, Alltop said in a filing. The plan should be completed by the first quarter of next year. Alltop reported cumulative revenue of NT$1.6 billion in the first three quarters of this year, up 13.6 percent from a year earlier.
INTEGRATED CIRCUITS
ALi denies Wi-Fi report
Set-top box IC designer ALi Corp (揚智科技) yesterday denied an Economic Daily News report that it is setting up a Wi-Fi 6 team of 20 people with an aim to mass-produce and sell such products from June. ALi said that the report, which helped push its share price up by the daily limit in Taipei trading yesterday, closing at NT$27.2, was speculation among investors and local media. “This is misleading news and sheer fiction. ALi hereby solemnly denies it,” the firm said in a regulatory filing. The company reported cumulative revenue of NT$1.496 billion in the first nine months of this year, up 0.94 percent from a year earlier. In the first half of the year, the company incurred a net loss of NT$98.23 million, compared with a net loss of NT$195.93 million a year earlier.
CHIPMAKERS
Phison opens US lab
Flash memorychip controller supplier Phison Electronics Corp (群聯) yesterday said that it has opened an enterprise solid-state drive (SSD) engineering lab, and set up a systems integration and engineering group (SIE) in Colorado, with an aim to provide real-time technical support and product-related services for enterprise SSD customers and partners in the region. Making its inroad into the enterprise SSD market, Phison said that the SIE is the company’s first in the US. Phison expects the Colorado team, and the research and development lab, to increase their engineering staff numbers in the next few months to meet the increasing demand. The company did not provide specific figures for the US investment.
WIN-WIN SITUATION: Customers, products and client portfolios of the companies are complementary, allowing for inroads into new fields, Chipbond’s chairman said Chipbond Technology Corp (頎邦) yesterday said it plans to acquire about a 31 percent stake in Orient Semiconductor Electronics Ltd (華泰電子) in a cash-and-share deal, aiming to make inroads into flash memory-chip packaging. Chipbond said the strategic alliance would open the door for the company to enter the flash memorychip packaging and testing market, which is a new business for the Hsinchu-based company. Chipbond primarily provides testing and packaging services for driver integrated circuits that are used in flat panels. BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY “Except for flash memory chips, we also saw a lot of new businesses that require the technologies of Chipbond or Oriental
MOMENTUM: While next-generation smartphones feature more semiconductors and vendors increase their inventory, the chipmaker remains focused on production in Taiwan Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the sole chip supplier for Apple Inc’s iPhone series, yesterday raised its revenue forecast again, saying that robust demand for 5G smartphones and high-performance-computing (HPC) would help boost revenue this year by 30 percent in US dollar terms. Three months ago, the chipmaker estimated that revenue would grow 20 percent this year from last year, reaching its long-term growth target of 15 to 20 percent annually. “Moving into the fourth quarter, we expect our growth in revenue to be supported by strong demand for our industry-leading 5-nanometer technology driven by 5G smartphone launches and HPC-related applications,”
Luxury hotel Mandarin Oriental Taipei (文華東方酒店) plans to reopen its guestrooms in December to take advantage of a boom in domestic travel. The reopening would come six months after the five-star facility suspended room operations to cut costs as countries across the region impose border controls to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, diminishing demand for business travel. “We are delighted to share that Mandarin Oriental Taipei will resume room operations on December 1,” the hotel said in a statement yesterday. The hotel in Songshan District (松山) said it would adopt stringent health and safety practices to ensure the well-being of its guests and employees. It
India’s COVID-19 economic gloom turned into despair this week, on news that its per capita GDP for this year might be lower than that of Bangladesh. “Any emerging economy doing well is good news,” Kaushik Basu, a former World Bank chief economist, said on Twitter after the IMF updated its World Economic Outlook. “But it’s shocking that India, which had a lead of 25% five years ago, is now trailing.” Ever since it began opening up the economy in the 1990s, India’s dream has been to emulate China’s rapid expansion. After three decades of persevering with that campaign, slipping behind Bangladesh hurts